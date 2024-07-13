Highlights Harry Kane is the all-time highest goalscorer for Tottenham, making a significant impact with consistent performances.

Jimmy Greaves is regarded as one of the best strikers, holding the record for most goals in English top-flight football.

Ledley King, with exceptional skills and leadership, led Tottenham to their last major honour and remains a Spurs icon.

Tottenham Hotspur, one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and English football, boasts a rich history of legends who proudly wore the club's classic white kit. Since 1882, Spurs fans have witnessed numerous household names come and go from North London, each playing a crucial role in the club’s success.

Through highs and lows, Spurs have been synonymous with attacking football, community spirit and their growth as a club, particularly over the past 10 years. Their journey has seen captains lift trophies, goals hit the back of the net, and moments of pure magic that define what it means to be a Spurs supporter.

From the inspirational leadership of the 1961 double-winning captain Danny Blanchflower to the prolific goal-scoring exploits of modern-day hero Harry Kane, Tottenham's history is adorned with stars who have defined eras and captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Ask Spurs fans about their favourite player, and you'll likely get a different answer each time. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we've narrowed down the list and ranked the 8 best-ever players to have played for Tottenham.

Ranking factors

To make this a little easier for ourselves, we have considered multiple aspects when making our selections, including:

Overall stats, including goals, assists and games played

Trophies won

The impact they had on the team

Their popularity with the fans

Rank Name Years 1 Harry Kane (2009-2023) 2 Jimmy Greaves (1961-1970) 3 Danny Blanchflower (1954-1964) 4 Gareth Bale (2007-2013) (2020-2021) 5 Glenn Hoddle (1975-1987) 6 Paul Gascoigne (1988-1991) 7 Heung-min Son (2015-present) 8 Ledley King (1999-2012)

8 Ledley King

“Ooh Ledley Ledley, he’s only got one knee, he’s better than John Terry, ooh Ledley Ledley” was a chant that used to echo around White Hart Lane in the early 2000s. King was known for his one-on-one defending, elite awareness, and commanding leadership. He had it all.

The centre-back captained Tottenham to their 2008 League Cup win under Juande Ramos, which remains the club's last major honour. There was just something special about King that made Spurs fans instantly fall in love with him. And you can’t beat a one-club man, can you? He was a born leader.

Unfortunately, injuries were not King’s best friend (hence the famous "One Knee" song). The defender suffered multiple knee problems throughout his career, which forced him to retire in the summer of 2012.

However, King's impact at Spurs did not end there. Jose Mourinho appointed him as his assistant first-team coach upon his arrival in August 2020. In this role, King remained eager to repay the fans for their continuous love and support. Ledley King is the epitome of Tottenham, whether on or off the pitch. His presence continues to bring a bright smile to the faces of fans across the world, cementing himself as a true Spurs legend.

7 Heung-min Son

On the 28th August 2015, a relatively unknown South Korean winger joined Tottenham from the Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. At a modest price of £22 million, it seemed rather unlikely that this player would become one of the best to ever grace White Hart Lane.

However, Heung-min Son took the Premier League by storm with his quick feet, rapid pace, and most impressively, his prolific finishing. Teams soon realised that giving him even a glimpse of goal spelt trouble.

Son has amassed several accolades, including the 2020 Puskas Award and the 2021/22 Premier League Golden Boot. His performances in Europe have also been stellar. Son played a crucial role in Spurs’ underdog Champions League run in the 2018/19 season, netting pivotal strikes against Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

Alongside his undeniable talent, Son's caring personality has endeared him to Tottenham fans since his arrival. Manager Ange Postecoglou quickly warmed to Son and named him the club's captain following Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich.

With his skill and charisma, Heung-min Son has firmly cemented his place in Tottenham's history as one of their best, both as a player and a person. As Spurs look to end their trophy drought, fans pin their hopes on Son to lead the team to a piece of long-awaited silverware.

6 Paul Gascoigne

Unique, passionate and talented are all words that sum up Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne. A technical wizard who approached the game with intelligence and flair. Gascoigne’s tenure in North London lasted only three years, but his impact was something special. Fans poured into the stands of White Hart Lane every week, eager to watch Gascoigne put on a show.

One of his most memorable moments was netting a long-range free kick in an FA Cup semi-final against North London rivals Arsenal. This goal quickly established his status as a fan favourite and played a crucial role in Tottenham's FA Cup success in 1991.

His comedic character was loved by everyone, not just Tottenham fans. Gascoigne's infectious personality is something that is sorely missing from the modern game. As Gascoigne once said, "No one can be the next Gazza."

Though his time at Spurs was brief, his legacy endures as one of the most talented players in Tottenham's storied history. He undeniably left his mark in Lilywhite and remains not just a Tottenham icon, but a footballing legend.

5 Glenn Hoddle

Hoddle was one of those players who got you off your seat with every attack. He possessed all the qualities you wanted in a midfielder: unbelievable vision, fantastic passing and a powerful strike.

He became an important member of Spurs’ squad in the early 1980s, helping them to successive FA Cup victories in 1981 and 1982, and leading Tottenham to European glory with the UEFA Cup in 1984.

His legacy at White Hart Lane continued when he was appointed Tottenham manager in 2001. Although his managerial stint was not as successful as his playing career, his deep connection with the club remains. Hoddle's contributions have solidified his status as a true Spurs legend, and his influence continues to be felt at the club to this day.

4 Gareth Bale

Tottenham, Golf, Madrid. An order Spurs fans have no doubt Gareth Bale would conjure up if put on the spot. The Welsh winger played an impressive 237 games for the club, scoring 71 goals and achieving 53 assists.

Spurs elevated Bale’s career to new heights, thrusting him into the limelight on some of the world’s biggest stages. His sudden bursts of pace combined with wonderful finishing stunned the Premier League and earned him a world-record move to Real Madrid for £85.3 million.

It was his performances against Inter Milan in the 2010/11 Champions League that kick-started his incredible career at Spurs. He famously schooled Brazilian right back Maicon on multiple occasions, leaving football fans in awe of the name "Gareth Bale".

His impact resonated beyond the pitch, inspiring a profound love for the game among supporters. Bale's tenure at Spurs will always be remembered for his electrifying runs and breathtaking goals, making him one of the club's all-time greats.

3 Danny Blanchflower

No list would be complete without the captain of Tottenham’s most historic achievement: the double of 1961. Under Bill Nicholson, Spurs won both the First Division title and the FA Cup.

A key figure in that team was Mr. Versatile, Danny Blanchflower. His intelligence on the field was unmatched, and he placed a great emphasis on attacking, exciting football. Blanchflower once said:

The great fallacy is that the game is first and last about winning. It is nothing of the kind. The game is about glory, it is about doing things in style and with a flourish, about going out and beating the lot, not waiting for them to die of boredom.

This attitude towards the game draws similarities to a certain Ange Postecoglou, whose positive playing style is something Tottenham fans have always associated with their beloved club. Blanchflower acts as a symbol of the flair and ambition that define Spurs.

2 Jimmy Greaves

Regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time, Greaves netted an incredible 220 goals in 321 games for Tottenham. He also holds the record for the most goals in the history of English top-flight football.

‘Greavsie’ is Tottenham’s second all-time top goalscorer and helped the club to two FA Cup victories and a European Cup Winners' Cup. Known for his incredible composure in front of goal, he was the type of player whose every opportunity seemed destined for the back of the net. During his playing career, his teammates were in awe of his exceptional quality. Tottenham legend Pat Jennings said:

For me, Jimmy was the greatest, the best goalscorer ever. No-one put the ball in the net like him. Not only did he score goals, he made them as well, from all angles. Jim just passed the ball into the net, never lashed it. He was brilliant to me in the early days. I probably cost him his bonus money in games no end of times but he’d come into the dressing room and say ‘keep going son, you’re going to be the best’ and I appreciated that when I needed it most.

Greaves' impact on his teammates and fans made him a beloved figure at Tottenham, remembered fondly for his remarkable ability and character. His legacy continues to inspire new generations of Spurs players and supporters alike. A true footballing legend.

1 Harry Kane

Who else could it be but Tottenham’s and England’s all-time highest goalscorer, Harry Kane. He rewarded fans with nearly a decade of unforgettable moments before his move to Bayern Munich last summer. Kane was the striker Spurs could always rely on to find the back of the net, even in tough times. He became only the third player to score 25 Premier League goals in three consecutive seasons.

His monumental impact, alongside others, has played a crucial role in transforming the club into a Premier League powerhouse once again. Despite the lack of trophies during his time in North London, Kane's individual brilliance on the field remains unforgettable for Tottenham fans worldwide.