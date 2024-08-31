Key Takeaways Browns could trade one of Jameis Winston or Dorian-Thompson Robinson to gain draft capital.

"All-in" teams are good fits to acquire Winston due to his experience.

Robinson's talent is intriguing for an NFL team with an aging quarterback.

Despite Deshaun Watson 's recent struggles, the Cleveland Browns probably have the deepest quarterback room in the NFL . There has to be legitimate concern about whether Watson can return to the player he was with the Houston Texans , but other than that, they have really strong depth at the position group.

Cleveland Browns QB Depth Chart Deshaun Watson Jameis Winston Dorian-Thompson Robinson

This quarterback group was so deep that they cut Tyler Huntley , who has been the backup quarterback for Lamar Jackson the last four years (via Schultz Report). One thing is for certain; if Watson has a hard time recovering from shoulder surgery, the Browns are in good position to play without him. But, would they want to?

The Browns invested a lot of money in Watson, so there's no question that he's the starting quarterback now and for the future. If they can use one of their backup quarterbacks to acquire a draft pick or two, it's something that they need to consider. Cleveland also had Tyler Huntler as part of their initial 53-man roster but opted to release him in order to sign RB D'Onta Foreman .

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Deshaun Watson's $230 million fully guaranteed contract, is the first and only fully guaranteed contract in NFL history.

Between Jameis Winston and Dorian-Thompson Robinson, there are definitely teams out there who would be interested in their services.

Jameis Winston

Several all-in teams should be interested in Winston as an insurance policy, including the Titans, Dolphins, and Vikings.

There is a legitimate conversation to be had that Winston still deserves to be a starting quarterback. His last time that he started several games was in 2021, when he led the New Orleans Saints to a 5-2 record, by throwing 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions. It seems like he's come a long way since he threw 30 interceptions in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , but he never had the chance to earn the starting job again.

Unfortunately, he won't be receiving that opportunity in 2024 with the Browns. But, he could be traded to a team that is a quarterback injury away from their season ending. The following teams are likely the best fit for Winston in a trade: Tennessee Titans , Miami Dolphins , and Minnesota Vikings . Miami and Tennessee have both added plenty of talent this offseason to support their young quarterback, while the Vikings have a talented team, with a questionable quarterback situation.

Tennessee has put Will Levis in a good position to succeed, but if he were to get hurt, all those moves would be made for nothing. Levis is young, but many of their key offensive players, including Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins , are older. It would be a huge miss if the Titans invested as much as they did this offseason, and it was all for nothing due to their backup quarterback situation.

Miami hasn't invested as much this offseason, but Tua Tagovailoa has a history of injuries. Last year was the first time in his NFL career that he didn't miss a game. Prior to that, he missed eight games between 2021 and 2022. Considering the Dolphins have a lot of one-year deals on defensive and one of the best wide receiver corps in the league, Winston would be able to keep them as competitors if ther were an injury to Tua.

Lastly, are the Vikings, who will start Sam Darnold in 2024. Like any team, the Vikings will have to be considerate of injuries, but there's also a chance that Darnold just isn't as good as they hope. You have an idea of what you're getting with Winston, and the team shouldn't waste 2024 with talented players such as Justin Jefferson , Jordan Addison and Aaron Jones . Winston would be able to come in if Darnold struggles and elevate a talented offense.

Any of these teams without a good backup quarterback need to consider Winston, due to his talent and experience.

Dorian-Thompson Robinson

Jets and Rams need to consider Robinson as a developmental backup, who could be their franchise quarterback's successor.

Unlike Winston, Dorian-Thompson Robinson doesn't have much experience. However, he's shown a lot of promise over the last two preseasons.

Teams like the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams who have aging quarterbacks, should be inquiring. Robinson displayed a solid pocket presence, good arm strength, and the ability to use his legs as a weapon. Neither the Jets nor the Rams currently have a mobile quarterback, so it would be beneficial to acquire an improving young quarterback with those traits.

Considering the makeup of the Jets and Rams, it's unlikely that either of these teams will be drafting high in the NFL Draft . Robinson is the perfect player to acquire, because he's not ready to start yet, but has shown promise that he might be able to start in the future. If the Browns are truly committed to Watson and decide to keep Winston, then Robinson could be an affordable option for other teams to acquire.

At this point, Robinson has enough experience to become a team's primary backup quarterback, but his traits are fascinating and could allow him to become a starting quarterback one day in the right situation.

