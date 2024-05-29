Highlights The Thunder exceeded expectations with the best record in the West; future is bright with Gilgeous-Alexander, young stars, and draft capital.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been sitting at home, watching the NBA Playoffs, ever since their series loss to Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Thunder exceeded most people's expectations this year. They were supposed to be just a fun, young team on the rise. Instead, they finished with the best record in a highly competitive conference.

The foundation for Oklahoma City to be a great team for many years to come is absolutely in place. They have one of the best players in basketball in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They have rising stars like Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and maybe Cason Wallace. There are even a handful of quality role players like Lu Dort and Isaiah Joe.

With all that talent there and a large handful of draft capital to play around with on the trade market, it shouldn't be surprising to see the Thunder push their chips in on this group. One player among the Thunder's young bunch who feels like he won't be in the future plans of the team is Josh Giddey.

Giddey is not a bad NBA pro by any means, but the fit with Oklahoma City just isn't quite right moving forward. His best asset as a player, being an on-the-ball playmaker, feels redundant and unnecessary when he's sharing the backcourt with a player one would much rather handle on-ball responsibilities (in Gilgeous-Alexander).

Giddey saw his minutes significantly reduced in the series against the Mavericks. He dropped from playing 25.1 minutes in the regular season to only 12.6 minutes per game against Dallas. The writing is on the wall. For both the sake of the Thunder and Giddey, a parting of ways is probably best.

Brooklyn Nets

Giddey could benefit from increased ball-handling duties in Brooklyn

This feels like the most natural trade partner for the Thunder in a trade revolving around Josh Giddey.

The Thunder's Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti recently shared his thoughts on the team's postseason and one thing stood out to him above all else as surprising.

"The least surprising thing to me about the postseason was that we weren't a good rebounding team. It was also not surprising to me that we were a very, very good defensive team in the postseason, one of the better teams in the postseason. What was surprising to me in the postseason was that we dropped off significantly offensively."

For the Thunder, there are few better additions available league-wide than Mikal Bridges to add to this Thunder team. He has a team-friendly deal at $23.3 million that the Thunder could acquire without giving up additional players besides Giddey. Bridges brings in tremendous secondary scoring to help aid that deficiency, along with consistent and reliable defense.

For a Brooklyn Nets team who finished 32-50, 11th in the Eastern Conference, there are few teams out there that could make trading Bridges more worthwhile. The Thunder can offer as many first round picks as needed to get the deal done, given their treasure chest of assets in that department.

Giddey's biggest strength as a player also happens to be a point of weakness for the Nets' current roster. Outside of Dennis Schröder, the team lacks considerable playmaking talent. Ben Simmons being available for 10–20 games does not count.

Giddey would have an opportunity to step into a role where he can play as the lead distributor. For him, that means a strong opportunity to finally get a chance at living up to his draft-day potential.

Washington Wizards

Wizards need all the help they can get

The Washington Wizards were a train-wreck this season. The team finished 15-67, the second-worst record in the NBA. The worst part about that is, one can't look at that team and see a particularly bright future either.

The Middling Return on Jordan Poole Category 22–23 Warriors 23–24 Wizards PPG 20.4 17.4 APG 4.5 4.4 FG% 43.0 41.3 3P% 33.6 32.6

The Jordan Poole trade has not worked out in the team's favor. They absorbed his massive contract from the Warriors in hopes of a breakout season as the featured option on their team. He failed to deliver.

What's even worse for them is that the reliable Tyus Jones will hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, with no assurance of a return to the team. This leaves the Wizards with a big playmaking hole, which is once again where Giddey comes into the mix.

The team could look to draft someone like Nikola Topić with their second-overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. However, if the Thunder can be enticed in a deal centered around Kyle Kuzma, the Wizards can use that premium draft selection to fill any of the other existing roster holes on the team.

This situation would likely provide similar benefits as the Nets would in terms of Giddey's role with the team. The Wizards have few reasons not to try their hand at a young player with upside, should the opportunity present itself.

Utah Jazz

Jazz could add another young player to a rebuilding team

This one, admittedly, is a little trickier. Both teams have plenty of cap flexibility, so matching contracts would not be an issue in the slightest. The biggest talking point for this one would be how highly the Utah Jazz hold Giddey in terms of his value as a young player.

Utah is in the midst of their own Thunder-esque style of rebuilding, accumulating draft capital and bottoming out in hopes of their own selection being higher up in the draft. The issue for the Jazz is, unlike the Thunder, it does not feel like they have a piece on the roster similar to a Gilgeous-Alexander who will eventually blossom into a superstar.

Perhaps the Jazz will find that piece in what is considered to be a stacked 2025 NBA Draft class, but until then, there are a lot of questions around some of the pieces on this roster.

Could the Thunder and Jazz come together on some sort of package revolving around either Jordan Clarkson or Collin Sexton? Can the Thunder entice the Jazz to part with Lauri Markkanen, who is entering the last year of his contract, for a package of Giddey and draft picks?

The temptation to see what Giddey could look like in a different environment could be there for a young team like Utah. It would just be a matter of coming together on the perceived value of his ability for both sides.

San Antonio Spurs

Giddey gives Victor Wembanyama a playmaker who can feed him consistently

Victor Wembanyama is, arguably, the game's brightest young star. The unanimous Rooke of the Year is well on his way to what will likely be an all-time career in the NBA. Given how good Wembanyama already is, the San Antonio Spurs would be wise to add talent around him quickly.

One of the biggest issues plaguing the roster last season was the lack of consistency at the Point Guard position.

Spurs' Struggles At Point Guard Category Tre Jones Devonte' Graham PPG 10.0 5.0 APG 6.2 2.1 FG% 50.5 35.2 AST% 30.8 21.0

The Spurs looked fine enough offensively with Tre Jones running the offense. Jones taking over the spot from Malaki Branham improved the team's offense. However, San Antonio should pursue depth at the spot and an overall boost to the playmaking on their roster.

Giddey has never formally played the position in the NBA, but tall guards running the 1 spot in the league is nothing out of the norm. The Spurs would be wise to surround the potential pairing of him and Wembanyama with shooting to have somewhere close to the desired effect offensively.

The team definitely has a couple of interesting assets that the Thunder could take a look at if San Antonio is ready to move on from one or two of those players.

Chicago Bulls

If the Bulls break up their core, this could help their rebuild

This one is pretty simple. The Chicago Bulls have been an underwhelming team for the past few years. Their current core has been good enough to grant them some playoff berths, but nothing close to resembling considerable title contention.

If the Bulls head for a rebuild, this trade puts itself together. The Thunder struggled at rebounding the basketball, Sam Presti has as much. Nikola Vučević would certainly help in that department.

Nikola Vučević 2023-24 Stats PPG 18.0 RPG 10.5 FG% 48.4 3P% 29.4 Def. Win Shares 2.8

Vučević also provides a good lift in the scoring department. He should even be able to help with stretching the court from the big man spot. He is coming off one of the worst three-point shooting seasons of his career, which is a tad concerning. However, Vučević is a career 34.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc. One would imagine this season being closer to an outlier than the new norm.

Vučević is also a lot better of a defensive big than he is given credit for. During his time with the Bulls, he has consistently posted as good or better defensive win shares than offensive. At $20 million a year, this is a player that could help in a lot of different departments for the Thunder.

For the Bulls, they can secure a young player with some upside and add the consistent playmaking that they haven't seen in the lineup since Lonzo Ball was healthy.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference. Contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac.