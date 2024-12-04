Transfer fees in world football today have reached astronomical heights, with some of Europe's biggest clubs not hesitant to splash the cash in the form of tens of millions of pounds to ensure they beat their rivals to the signature of the players who they feel will help them achieve the most success.

Whilst we have seen some of the most expensive deals go down in recent history, such as that of Neymar's transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for £190 million in 2017, there have been a plethora of deals that have been struck in the past that lie very much on the opposite end of the pricing scale, but who have paid huge dividends and provided extraordinary results for clubs, and players' careers afterwards.

With that being said, GIVEMESPORT details 10 of the best transfer bargains that have taken place in football history. All names included in this list cost clubs less than £8 million, though it does not include any deals in which a club acquired a player on a free transfer.

Ranking Factors

Major trophies won

Statistical data - appearances, goals, assists etc.

Individual impact on the club's success

Memorable moments

10 Best Transfer Bargains in Football History [Ranked] Rank Player Club Left - Joined Transfer Fee 1. Marcelo Fluminense - Real Madrid £4.7m 2. Vincent Kompany Hamburger SV - Manchester City £6m 3. Eric Cantona Leeds United - Manchester United £1.2m 4. Casemiro Sao Paolo - Real Madrid £5.1m 5. Nemanja Vidic Spartak Moscow - Manchester United £7m 6. Robert Lewandowski Lech Poznan - Borussia Dortmund £4m 7. Henrik Larsson Feyenoord - Celtic £650k 8. Riyad Mahrez Le Havre - Leicester City £400k 9. Edwin van der Sar Fulham - Manchester United £2m 10. Jamie Vardy Fleetwood Town - Leicester City £1.7m

10 Jamie Vardy - £1.7 Million

Fleetwood Town to Leicester City (2012)

Jamie Vardy is the only player on this list who still plays for the same club with which his move was considered a bargain buy. When then-Championship side Leicester City came calling, Vardy, then aged 25, was plying his trade with Fleetwood Town, and his £1.7 million move was a non-League record signing.

After helping the Foxes achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2014 with 16 league goals, he came up trumps by scoring some late goals, which ultimately helped Leicester survive relegation, finishing in 14th place. But the following season, he broke the record for most goals scored in consecutive games with 11, and his 24 total goals helped Leicester achieve what many thought was impossible - winning the Premier League title.

Vardy has now spent 12-and-a-half seasons with the Foxes, in which he has made 477 appearances in all competitions, scoring 195 goals and providing an additional 68 assists.

9 Edwin van der Sar - £2 Million

Fulham to Manchester United (2005)

It isn't very often that goalkeeper signings are considered bargain buys, but in this particular case, Manchester United's move to acquire Edwin van der Sar proved to be monumental to the club's success during his tenure.

Seeking a long-term replacement for Peter Schmeichel, the Red Devils had no idea that they had struck gold and had just signed one of their greatest-ever goalkeepers when they spent £2 million acquiring the Dutchman's services from Fulham.

In 256 appearances under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson from 2005 to 2011, the handy shot-stopper would register 135 clean sheets, winning 11 trophies during his time at Old Trafford. One of those trophies was the 2008 Champions League, where his penalty shoot-out heroics against Chelsea to deny Nicolas Anelka secured the title for Man United in Moscow.

8 Riyad Mahrez - £400k

Le Havre to Leicester City (2014)

Much like his former teammate Vardy, Riyad Mahrez was another player instrumental to Leicester's unlikely success in the 2015-16 season, but he cost the club even less. After having impressed Leicester scout Steve Walsh, who was initially at Le Havre to observe one of his teammates, the Algerian winger made the switch from the French second division to the Championship for just £400k in the 2013-14 January window.

In his first 19 appearances with the club, he recorded three goals and five assists, helping Leicester win the Championship and get promoted to the top flight. His first season in the Premier League wasn't standout by any means, where he had just seven goal involvements in 30 appearances. But, he would emerge as a star in their title-winning campaign the following year, scoring 17 goals and assisting 10 more.

After recording 179 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions, in which he scored 78 goals and provided 56 assists, he moved to Manchester City, with Leicester making a huge profit of close to £60 million.

7 Henrik Larsson - £650k

Feyenoord to Celtic (1997)

Celtic had to pay Dutch side Feyenoord £650k to fulfill Swedish striker Henrik Larsson's wishes to leave the club in 1997 after he registered 50 goal contributions in 136 outings in all competitions.

During his seven-year spell with the Scottish giants, he would establish himself as one of the most prolific strikers of his generation, scoring 220 goals in 283 appearances, while adding another 63 assists to help Celtic win eight major trophies. Furthermore, he was the Scottish Premier League's top goalscorer in five of the six seasons that he completed with the club, which saw him earn the nickname 'King of Kings' by the Celtic fans.

After attracting a plethora of interest from around Europe, he then joined Barcelona on a free transfer in 2004, where he would win the league in both of his first two seasons and a Champions League title in his second season, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest Swedish products ever.

6 Robert Lewandowski - £4 Million

Lech Poznan to Borussia Dortmund (2010)

We now know Robert Lewandowski to be one of the greatest number nines in football history, having racked up 590 career goals and 154 assists in 791 appearances.

But, before he became a big star with Bayern Munich and Barcelona, he made the switch from Polish club Lech Poznan to Borussia Dortmund in 2010, after a potential move to Blackburn Rovers fell through due to a volcanic ash cloud that prevented him from flying to England.

Dortmund knew the potential they had on their hands after the striker had notched 41 goals in 82 appearances for Lech Poznan and hoped his game would translate to the Bundesliga. But, even they probably weren't expecting him to develop into a world-class centre-forward, with Lewandowski going on to score 103 goals and assist 42 more in 187 appearances for the club, helping Dortmund to win four trophies before moving to their league rivals, Munich, on a free transfer four seasons later.

5 Nemanja Vidic - £7 Million

Spartak Moscow to Manchester United (2006)

Nemanja Vidic was one of Sir Alex Ferguson's rare January window signings when he arrived at Old Trafford in 2006. During his eight-and-a-half-year spell with the English juggernauts, the Serbian developed into one of the league's greatest-ever defenders, while also captaining Man United in his final four seasons with the club.

Known for his no-nonsense defending and toughness, he was one half of the centre-back duo, along with Rio Ferdinand, who conceded, on average, just 0.71 goals in 118 league appearances together. There, he would make 300 appearances, helping the club to win 15 trophies, cementing their status as one of Europe's best outfits during that era.

4 Casemiro - £5.1 Million

Sao Paolo to Real Madrid (2013)

Casemiro arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu to join Real Madrid in 2013 as a relatively unknown name, having plied his trade in his native Brazil for Sao Paolo for the first three years of his senior career.

But he would have to wait a few years before he broke into the first team, having spent some time with Real Madrid Castilla, first via a loan. They ended up purchasing him for £5.1 million before he was sent out on a season-long loan again, but this time to Porto.

After fully integrating with the team in 2015, he would become a mainstay in Madrid's defensive midfield position for eight seasons, contributing 60 goal involvements, and winning 18 trophies, including five Champions League titles.

3 Eric Cantona - £1.2 Million

Leeds United to Manchester United (1992)

Eric Cantona is widely considered one of the greatest players to ever don the number seven shirt, while he has also gone down in history as being one of the best strikers of a ball in Premier League history.

The charismatic Frenchman cost Man United just £1.2 million from Leeds United, and he became an instant hit, proving instrumental in the Red Devils' charge to become English champions after a 25-year drought, doing so in his first season.

Cantona made 185 total appearances for the club, grabbing 82 goals and 62 assists on his way to helping United clinch four league titles, two FA Cups and three Community Shields in just four-and-a-half seasons with the club. A true legend of the game.

2 Vincent Kompany - £6 Million

Hamburger SV to Manchester City (2008)

Vincent Kompany was just 22 years old when he was signed by Man City in a deal worth £6 million from German side, Hamburger SV. It is highly unlikely that the Sky Blues had any inkling of just how much of a steal the Belgian centre-half would turn out to be, where he became their Captain Marvellous during his 11 years with the club.

Leading by example from the back, Kompany carried the weight of multiple title charges on his shoulders, perhaps most epitomised by his thunderbolt strike against Leicester in his final home game for the club to wrap up the 2018-19 title for the Citizens. He would finish his career having helped City win 10 domestic honours and left as a Premier League legend.

1 Marcelo - £4.7 Million

Fluminense to Real Madrid (2007)

Marcelo is now considered one of the greatest wing-backs to ever take to a football pitch. But before he achieved legend status, he was just a young prospect for Brazilian club Fluminense, where he was spotted by Real Madrid.

Making the switch to the Spanish capital as a teenager in the 2007 January transfer window for a mere £4.7 million, Madrid had the idea in mind that he would become the successor to his fellow countryman, Roberto Carlos, who departed that summer.

In his first full season with the club, he started nearly all of Madrid's league games and never looked back. He would wind up spending 16 seasons with the club, becoming one of the greatest attacking left-backs in Champions League history, where he made 102 appearances in the competitions, scoring nine, assisting 24 and lifting the coveted trophy five times.

In total, he made 546 appearances in all competitions, scoring 38 goals and assisting 103 more, winning a total of 25 major trophies with the club in one of their most successful eras to date, and is by far the most decorated footballer on this list.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and FBRef - accurate as of 04/12/2024.