In the sport of boxing, the war of words between two fighters can often be just as entertaining as the action in between the ropes. For many boxers, gaining a psychological edge over their opponent before stepping into the ring is a crucial part of their pre-fight planning.

When it's done right, trash talk can be a crucial factor in selling a bout. Some of the biggest boxing pay-per-view events of all time have been built upon the verbal sparring between the participants on fight week.

Whether it's to get inside a foe's head or simply to drive ticket and pay-per-view numbers, many of the sport's biggest stars are masters at laying a verbal beatdown on their opponents and we've taken a look at boxing's 10 best-ever trash talkers below.

10 best trash talkers in boxing history Position Boxer Professional record 10. Oscar De La Hoya 39-6 9. Roy Jones Junior 66-10 8. Ryan Garcia 24-1 7. Sugar Ray Leonard 36-3-1 6. Larry Holmes 69-6 5. George Foreman 76-5 4. Tyson Fury 34-2-1 3. Mike Tyson 50-7 2. Floyd Mayweather 50-0 1. Muhammad Ali 56-5

10 Oscar De La Hoya

Professional record: 39-6

'The Golden Boy' was a master at getting under the skin of his rivals, often making use of his ability to speak both English and Spanish to both rile up his opposition and appeal to a hispanic audience. This, combined with his impeccable delivery, helped him to build up his rivalries with the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Felix Trinidad and Shane Mosley. Even after retiring following his 2008 loss to Manny Pacquiao, De La Hoya continued to use trash talk to sell fights, this time as a promoter. His ongoing feud with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is proof of this - as Oscar rarely misses an opportunity to take a pop at the Mexican superstar.

9 Roy Jones Jr

Professional record: 66-10

Jones' verbal ability almost matched his outrageous level of talent between the ropes. Never short on confidence, the American is one of the only fighters to ever sing himself to the ring. The trash talk didn't end once the bell rang either, as Jones became famous for talking to his opponents as he was putting a beating on them. He rarely let his foes get the better of him in the trash talk stakes either - often having a comeback ready for any taunts they might fling in his direction.

8 Ryan Garcia

Professional record: 24-1

'King Ry' has more than played his role in helping to promote two of the biggest-selling fights to have taken place in recent years. His contests with Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney both did huge numbers at the box office - and a lot of the buzz surrounding them was created by the California native. Garcia has never been afraid to push boundaries when selling a fight - something that has landed him in hot water on more than one occasion - but he remains one of most prolific trash talkers in the sport today. Making full use of his vast social media following, Garcia has never hesitated to directly attack his opposition in front of the world, and it's proven to be a highly effective strategy in building his fights.

7 Sugar Ray Leonard

Professional record: 36-3-1

As a five-time world champion, Leonard knew just how good he was - and he wouldn't think twice about reminding his opponents of that - even while they were in the middle of a fight. Sugar Ray trash talked the likes of Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler and Tommy Hearns during their bouts. While his foes hated it, the crowd lapped it up. Leonard is just as fondly remembered for his showboating as he is his ability in the ring.

6 Larry Holmes

Professional record: 69-6

With a sharp wit and unshakable confidence, Holmes went toe-to-toe with the great Muhammad Ali and never gave an inch on the microphone or in the ring. He talked to Ali throughout their 1980 fight as he delivered a dominant performance to win via 10th round stoppage. 'The Easton Assassin' was never afraid to make things personal - either inside or outside the ring. More often than not, it gave him the upper hand in fights.

5 George Foreman

Professional record: 76-5

Foreman was far more respectful than some on this list in his approach to trash talk. However, when 'Big George' spoke, everybody listened. The American always made it clear that he expected to come out on top in a fight, without resorting to cheap tactics. However, when you are up on stage with Muhammad Ali - as Foreman was for 1974's 'Rumble in the Jungle' and the pair's 1976 rematch - you have to be able to hold your own. Foreman more than did that.

4 Tyson Fury

Professional record: 34-2-1