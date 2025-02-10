The current UFC roster is among the most stacked in the promotion's 32-year history. Legends like Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock paved the way for men such as Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz to establish the UFC brand as the top providing ground in all of mixed martial arts.

Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre then took the company to even bigger heights, while Ronda Rousey helped raise the profile of women in the sport. A short time later, Irish superstar Conor McGregor emerged and went on to break records for both gate receipts and pay-per-view sales.

However, with the majority of the above now long retired (and McGregor having not fought since 2021), a new raft of talented warriors have risen to headline some of the biggest cards the promotion has ever staged.

Below, the 10 best fighters in the UFC today have been named and ranked based on the following criteria:

Ranking factors:

Professional record

Titles held

Level of opposition faced

Level of activity

Overall impact on the sport

10 best UFC fighters right now [ranked] Rank Fighter MMA record 10. Khamzat Chimaev 14-0 9. Belal Muhammad 24-3 8. Alexandre Pantoja 29-5 7. Tom Aspinall 15-3 6. Merab Dvalishvili 19-4 5. Dricus du Plessis 23-2 4. Jon Jones 28-1 (1 NC) 3. Ilia Topuria 16-0 2. Alex Pereira 12-2 1. Islam Makhachev 27-1

10 Khamzat Chimaev

MMA record: 14-0

The only fighter in these rankings not to have held some form of a UFC championship, Chimaev has been perfect in his UFC career to date and would likely have already challenged for championship gold if it were not for injury issues and visa problems restricting his time in the Octagon. His most recent fight saw the 30-year-old deliver his most brutal UFC performance to date, crushing the jaw of Robert Whittaker before submitting him at UFC 308. Chimaev is set to be next in line for a shot at 185-pound champion Dricus du Plessis as a result of that win and could well have UFC gold around his waist before the end of 2025.

9 Belal Muhammad

MMA record: 24-3

One of the most-avoided fighters in the history of the welterweight division, Muhammad finally got his chance at UFC gold when he took on Leon Edwards at UFC 304 last summer. 'Remember The Name' made the most of his opportunity by delivering a dominating performance. Now on a six-fight win streak, injury has so far prevented Muhammad from defending the championship, but the 36-year-old will be intent on continuing his strong form once he is back to full fitness.

8 Alexandre Pantoja

MMA record: 29-5

The men's flyweight division isn't the most glamorous in the UFC, but Pantoja's reign as champion still deserves plenty of credit. Since beating Brandon Moreno to win the title at UFC 290, the 34-year-old Brazilian has defended it three times and is on an overall seven-fight win streak. The weight class suffers from not being as deep as some of the others in the UFC, but that's hardly Pantoja's fault. He continues to show his class against whoever he is matched up with.

7 Tom Aspinall

MMA record: 15-3

Reigning interim UFC heavyweight champion Aspinall hasn't spent anywhere near the same length of time in the Octagon as some on the list - because he keeps finishing his fights so rapidly. The Brit holds the UFC record for the shortest average fight time in the promotion, with his bouts lasting an average of just two minutes and two seconds. Having knocked out his last three opponents in less than 75 seconds each, Aspinall is itching for the chance to test his skills against full heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones.

6 Merab Dvalishvili

MMA record: 19-4

The UFC men's bantamweight champion has proved himself to be one of the top fighters on the planet with his last two performances. First, he upset Sean O'Malley to win the gold at UFC 306, before being handed a tough first title defence against Umar Nurmagomedov. 'The Machine' entered their contest at UFC 311 as an underdog, but used his relentless grappling approach to turn back the challenge of the Russian challenger.

5 Dricus du Plessis

MMA record: 23-2

South African superstar Du Plessis settled his rivalry with Sean Strickland in emphatic fashion at UFC 312 when he shattered the American's nose during his middleweight title defence in Sydney, Australia. The pair had previously met for the gold at UFC 297, with 'DDP' taking a narrow decision win on that occasion. The judges' cards were far wider this time around, with Du Plessis dominating the fight. Now with two successful defences under his belt, the 31-year-old is seeking to build a legacy as one of the greats at 185 pounds.

4 Jon Jones

MMA record: 28-1 (1 NC)

A two-weight world champion, currently UFC heavyweight titleholder Jones would likely be higher in these rankings if it wasn't for his lack of activity inside the Octagon. 'Bones' has fought just once since March 2023 - and that came against the equally inactive Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November. The 37-year-old is arguably the UFC GOAT when you consider his career as a whole, but hasn't shown enough in recent times to best any of the top three-ranked fighters.

3 Ilia Topuria

MMA record: 16-0

He may only have eight UFC appearances to his name, but Topuria has won every one of those fights, knocking out some of the biggest names in featherweight history in the process. The reigning 145-pound champion truly announced himself to the world when he stopped Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 last February. He then followed that up with an even more impressive victory, when he became the first man to ever knock out Max Holloway at UFC 308. Still only 28-years old, Topuria has the potential to dominate for years to come.

2 Alex Pereira

MMA record: 12-2

As mentioned above, activity is a key ranking factor on this list and, in the last three years, few fighters have been more active than Pereira. 'Poatan' only made his UFC debut in November 2021, but has already won championships at both middleweight and light heavyweight, where he currently reigns. In 2024 alone, he defended the gold three times, winning by stoppage on each occasion. Such has been the Brazilian's dominance that he reportedly even has his sights set on a move to heavyweight in the future to complete for a UFC title in a third separate weight class.

1 Islam Makhachev

MMA record: 25-2