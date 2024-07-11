Highlights Olympians like Daniel Cormier and Ronda Rousey made an impact in the MMA world, holding UFC titles and Olympic medals.

Some MMA fighters, including Henry Cejudo, seamlessly transitioned from Olympic wrestling to winning UFC championship belts.

Athletes like Kayla Harrison and Mark Coleman went from Olympic glory to MMA success, showcasing their skills in both worlds.

The Olympic Games throughout history have shown the public some of the very best athletes the world has to offer. Being considered an Olympic Champion is one of the greatest feats that any athlete can attain, leading to a lasting legacy. For many, however, this is an early achievement for a lengthy career.

Many mixed martial arts fighters have transitioned from their specialty sport to going and fighting in the UFC. Although not a common occurrence, there have been 20 Olympians who have competed in the Octagon, according to the UFC. We are going to take a look at eight of the most prolific names who have competed in both the Olympic Games and the UFC ahead of the games in Paris this summer, in no particular order.

Daniel Cormier

Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 (Freestyle Wrestling)

Former light heavyweight and heavyweight UFC champion Daniel Cormier is the first name on our list. Beginning his MMA career in 2009, 'DC' already had significant experience competing in combat sports. His wrestling pedigree coming out of Oklahoma State would see him be chosen to represent the US freestyle wrestling team in Athens in 2004. The then 25-year-old would make it to the semi-finals, earning himself fourth place. Four years later, Cormier would get the chance to captain the US squad at Beijing 2008. However, he would eventually withdraw due to health reasons. The following year, the wrestler would begin his professional MMA career.

Henry Cejudo

Beijing 2008 (Freestyle Wrestling)

Henry Cejudo was just 21 years old when he flew to the Beijing Olympics in 2008 to represent the US. Wrestling from the age of 11, 10 years later he would become the youngest-ever US wrestling champion at the Olympics as he took home gold. The gold medal won in Beijing would be the first of the three championship titles that make up his nickname, 'Triple C'. Beginning his MMA career five years later, in 2013, Cejudo would claim both the UFC flyweight and bantamweight titles, resulting in his infamous nickname. Cejudo is the only UFC champion to also win a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the Olympics.

Ronda Rousey

Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 (Judo)

One of the biggest names in women's MMA history, Ronda Rousey, was not new to making history when she joined the UFC in 2013. 'Rowdy' Rousey was selected to represent the US women's Judo team in Athens in 2004. However, an unsuccessful Games would mean she would come home empty-handed. Rousey would, however, get the chance to redeem herself four years later. She became the first American woman to be an Olympic medalist in Judo, earning bronze in 2008. It wouldn't be for another three years until she started her professional journey in MMA. Through this leg of her combat sports career, she became the first-ever UFC women's bantamweight champion and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

Related Conor McGregor's Savage Response to Khabib Wanting to Buy Dustin Poirier's UFC 302 Fight Kit McGregor couldn't help but get involved when he saw two of his biggest enemies interact with each other in Dustin Poirier & Khabib.

Ben Askren

Beijing 2008 (Freestyle Wrestling)

Despite not having the most impressive of UFC careers, Ben Askren is considered one of the finest wrestlers the sport of MMA has seen. His accolades in various promotions have earned him a place on our list due to his contribution to the sport. An accomplished college wrestler, Askren would find himself representing the US at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, alongside Cejudo and Cormier in the freestyle department. Despite being unable to pick up a medal, 'Funky' Askren placed in seventh. Two years later, in 2010, he would begin his 18-fight winning streak before joining the UFC. This run would see him attain both the Bellator and the ONE Championship welterweight titles.

Yoel Romero

Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 (Freestyle Wrestling)

Former UFC middleweight title contender Yoel Romero is the only non-American on our list. Representing Cuba at the Sydney Games in 2000, 'The Soldier of God' came in second place, earning silver in his first Olympics appearance in freestyle wrestling. Four years later, Romero would once again represent his nation at Athens 2004. However, he would just miss out on the podium, placing fourth. Nine years later, he would officially join the UFC, in 2013. The Cuban left the promotion in 2020 with a winning record of nine wins and four losses.

Mark Coleman

Barcelona 1992 (Freestyle Wrestling)

UFC

The joint-earliest Olympian on our list is Mark Coleman. Competing for both Miami University and Ohio State University, he was chosen to represent the US freestyle wrestling team in Barcelona in 1992. Although a seventh-place finish did not earn Coleman any Olympic silverware, 'The Hammer' would get his hands on gold in the UFC. After winning heavyweight tournaments at both UFC 10 and 11, Coleman won the vacant UFC heavyweight title in 1997, defeating Dan Severn. This victory would make Mark Coleman the very first UFC heavyweight champion.

Kayla Harrison

London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016 (Judo)

Despite being a new face in the UFC, Kayla Harrison has been one of the most dominant forces in women's MMA in recent years. Tasting defeat only one time in her career, the former PFL champion has had an impressive combat sports career, including two trips to the Olympic Games. Representing the US in Judo, her first Olympic appearance was in London, in 2012. Harrison became the first American to claim Olympic gold in Judo. Four years later, she would repeat her impressive achievements, once again earning gold in Rio de Janeiro. Joining the UFC in 2024, Harrison became the first-ever fighter in the organisation to hold two Olympic gold medals.

Dan Henderson

Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996 (Greco-Roman Wrestling)

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Dan Henderson has represented the US Greco-Roman wrestling team twice in his lengthy combat career. Despite competing in both Barcelona in 1992 and Atlanta in 1996, Henderson would leave empty-handed on both occasions. However, he would find much greater success in his MMA career. Although he never earned UFC gold, he became a champion in both PRIDE and Strikeforce in 2005 and 2011 respectively. 'Hendo' also boasts notable UFC wins over the likes of Michael Bisping and Shogun Rua.