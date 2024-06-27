Highlights UFC 303 will see Alex Pereira defend his light-heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka after Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler was cancelled.

Over the years, fight fans have seen many mouthwatering bouts that never took place.

One of the biggest fights that never happened was Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson.

UFC 303 takes place this weekend in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pay-per-view event will see the light heavyweight title up for grabs as Alex Pereira aims to defend his belt in a rematch versus Jiri Prochazka. However, fans were originally meant to see the return of 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor against Michael Chandler.

Although no official re-booking has been announced, fans are hopeful the two will still meet in the octagon this year. However, fans have been disappointed before, with a number of blockbuster fights never coming to fruition.

We took a look at some of the greatest fights that fans never got to see inside the octagon, for a variety of reasons, and compiled them into a list.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson

The pair were scheduled to fight four times

One of the biggest disappointments of the modern UFC era is the fact that fight fans never got to witness Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov meet in the octagon. Scheduled a whopping four times to meet in the UFC, injuries, weight complications and the Covid-19 pandemic would mean the two would never meet.

In what would have been a fascinating stylistic match-up, the two were at the peak of their careers during the time of their organized bouts. They were scheduled to fight for both the interim and undisputed titles, although never met inside the octagon. Should they have met in their final scheduled bout in 2020, Nurmagomedov and Ferguson would've been on 28-fight and 12-fight winning streaks respectively.

Daniel Cormier vs Brock Lesnar

Cormier and Lesnar met in the cage at UFC 226

Despite only having seven fights in the UFC, Brock Lesnar is one of the most influential heavyweights the company has seen. His last bout would be in 2016, however, rumours of a return began to surface when Daniel Cormier attained the heavyweight title in 2018. Despite not being active in two years, 'DC' called out the former champion to return to the UFC after defeating Stipe Miocic.

Despite the heated encounter, the bout was never made between Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar, despite desires from the fans. Instead, Brock Lesnar returned to professional wrestling in the WWE. According to Dana White, the WWE offered Lesnar a better deal to stay with the company.

Dustin Poirier vs Nate Diaz

The bout was cancelled due to a Poirier injury

Both Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz have been fan favorites of the company for many years now. This meant that when the two were scheduled to fight at UFC 230 in 2018, there was a lot of excitement among fans. However, a Dustin Poirier injury would mean that the two would not compete in their lightweight bout. Despite the bout never being scheduled again, both Poirier and Diaz have spoken about fighting each other since. Talks of a fight between the two even exceeded Diaz's time in the UFC, with Poirier stating he would "beat him up" if he returned to the company.

Anderson Silva vs Georges St-Pierre

Both fighters are considered some of the best of all time

When discussions come around regarding who the greatest UFC fighter of all time is, two names commonly thrown into the mix are Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre. However, there was potentially a time when the question could have been answered; who was better? Silva was the UFC middleweight champion from 2006-2013. At the same time, St-Pierre won the welterweight belt in 2006 and vacated the title in 2013. As well as this, St-Pierre even moved up to middleweight to win the title in 2017, defeating Michael Bisping. So despite being champions in the same time period and both competing at middleweight, the superfight was never made. When asked why the fight never happened, UFC president Dana White simply stated; "GSP didn't want to move up and fight Silva." Thus, the fight never came to fruition.

Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones claimed the heavyweight belt Ngannou vacated

Following the announcement that Jon Jones would vacate his light heavyweight title to pursue a move to heavyweight, fans became excited about potential matchups for the champion. One name that fans became excited about was Francis Ngannou. Jon Jones was still preparing his body for the move up when Francis Ngannou won the heavyweight strap. This meant that should Jones wish to challenge for the belt, it would be Ngannou in his way. However, a falling out with the company in 2022 would see Ngannou vacate the belt. Fighting for his vacating belt was then Jon Jones. This gave fans a lot of questions regarding who would have won the sought-after bout, with Ngannou never losing his title and Jones never dethroning a heavyweight champion. Now that Ngannou is officially a PFL fighter and Dana White expressing no interest in bringing him back, it is looking unlikely the fight is ever made.

Conor McGregor vs Rafael Dos Anjos

The two were scheduled to fight for the lightweight belt

Following his 13-second disposal of Jose Aldo, it appeared as if there was no telling what ceiling then-featherweight champion Conor McGregor would have. His viral knockout would earn him a chance to become the first simultaneous UFC champion of two weight divisions. To do this, he would have to defeat the lightweight champion at the time; Rafael dos Anjos. However, a broken foot would mean that the Irish man would have to wait to earn 'double-champ' status. By the time the opportunity had arrived, dos Anjos was no longer the champion, meaning McGregor would face Eddie Alvarez instead.

The bout was an intriguing one for fight fans and McGregor and dos Anjos have even shared words since the bout fizzled out. However, eight years on from their scheduled bout it appears the two will never meet in the octagon.

Robert Whittaker vs Luke Rockhold

Rockhold was scheduled to challenge Whittaker for the middleweight belt in 2018

In 2018, the middleweight division was about to witness a fantastic title bout between defending champion Robert Whittaker and former champion Luke Rockhold. The fighters would meet for the belt with a combined record of 35-7. However, a Whittaker injury would force him to withdraw, setting up an interim bout between Rockhold and Yoel Romero. A Romero win would then mean that Whittaker would have an obligation to face the Cuban, with Rockhold leaving the division to move up in weight. With Rockhold leaving the UFC in 2022, the ship has likely sailed for this bout.