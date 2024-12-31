The year 2024 has been an incredible one for the UFC. MMA's leading promotion continues to go from strength to strength and 2024 has been a year where the promotion has broken multiple records to do with their gate, merchandise, and social media interactions, which are all achievements the company's president, Dana White, has boasted about as the year came to a close.

Business and popularity-wise, the UFC has and will continue for many years to go from strength to strength. However, those things don't necessarily benefit the general fan, but one thing which does is the amount of huge fights the promotion has put on. Sometimes in combat sports, the biggest fights don't tend to deliver, however, the UFC's biggest fights this year have absolutely delivered, and we have witnessed some truly incredible moments and KOs.

Today, GIVEMESPORT will name and rank the top 10 UFC KOs of 2024. Included in the list are some big names such as Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira, who are contenders to be the MMA 2024 Fighter of the Year, but there are also some other names who you may not be familiar with who have produced some truly outrageous finishes in 2024.

10 Ilia Topuria def. Alexander Volkanovski

Topuria emphatically ended the dominance of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298

The year got off to a flying start for the UFC with a Fight of the Year contender in their first numbered event and a shocking, brutal knockout in their second. Undefeated Spanish prospect, Ilia Topuria, secured himself a title shot at UFC 298 and emphatically ended the over-four-year reign of dominance of Alexander Volkanovski in the featherweight division. Topuria, known for his power and crisp boxing ability, put this on show on the highest stage and put 'The Great' out cold in the third round with a huge right hand following a blitz up against the cage. This was an incredible KO and is the first of two inclusions for 'El Matador' in this list.

Ilia Topuria's professional MMA record (as of 31/12/24) 16 fights 16 wins 0 losses By knockout 6 0 By submission 8 0 By decision 2 0

9 Fares Ziam def. Matt Frevola

The Frenchman, Ziam, delivered a brutal KO in his country's capital

The UFC hosted many great Fight Night events in 2024 and UFC Paris in September was up there as one of the best. Fares Ziam, who is a French, rising contender in the UFC's lightweight division, put the division on notice when he put respected veteran, Matt Frevola, out cold with a brutal but unique knee to the head. The thing which makes this KO so great is the unexpected nature of it. Ziam and Frevola were grappling somewhat uneventfully up against the cage, but that all changed in an instant when Frevola turned around, only to be met with a picture-perfect knee which shut his lights off in brutal fashion.

8 Ming Shi def. Xiaocan Feng

Chinese strawweight, Ming Shi, delivered arguably the scariest KO of 2024 at UFC Macau

KOs in women's MMA are pretty rare, however when they happen they are often either extremely brutal or unique. Another contender for UFC Fight Night of the Year was UFC Macau in November, and Ming Shi's terrifying head-kick KO victory over Xiaocan Feng was one of multiple great finishes on the card. Shi's story is captivating. She looks as innocent as can be, and her parents only recently became aware of her MMA career, yet she now holds probably the most terrifying KO in women's MMA history when she put Feng out for multiple minutes with a head kick.

7 Alex Pereira def. Jiri Prochazka

Pereira saved the day yet again for the UFC at UFC 303

While some people have Ilia Topuria as their 2024 UFC Fighter of the Year, Alex Pereira is not far behind him, but one thing is undeniable: 'Poatan' is the UFC's MVP of 2024. The Brazilian has saved the day multiple times for the promotion in 2024, most notably stepping in to main event UFC 300 and saving the UFC 303 card when Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler got cancelled. Pereira did not just save UFC 303 by stepping up, he pretty much saved the entire card as, outside of his fight against Jiri Prochazka, the event and fights were pretty uneventful. After an uneventful evening, 'Poatan' went out in the main event and completely destroyed Prochazka. 'Poatan' rocked his opponent at the very end of the first round and put him away early in the second with a devastating head kick.

Alex Pereira's professional MMA record (as of 31/12/24) 14 fights 12 wins 2 losses By knockout 10 1 By submission 0 1 By decision 2 0

6 Esteban Ribovics def. Terrance McKinney

Ribovics shut McKinney's lights out with a brutal head kick

Esteban Ribovics is one of the breakout stars of 2024 in the UFC. The Argentinian lightweight prospect had a Fight of the Year contender in the UFC's biggest event of 2024, UFC Noche, at the iconic Sphere in Las Vegas against Daniel Zellhuber and also produced one of the best KOs of the year against Terrance McKinney. Ribovics came out all guns blazing and shut McKinney's lights off in just 37 seconds after connecting with a perfectly placed head kick which left him slumped, out cold against the cage.

5 Muslim Salikhov def. Song Kenan

Known for his creative spinning kick KOs, Salikhov produced yet another in 2024

Despite being 40 years old, Muslim Salikhov remains one of the most creative and flashy fighters in the UFC, and at UFC Macau, he once again showcased that. The experienced Russian is known for his spinning kicks, but his ability to switch up his spinning attacks to the body and head is what makes them so difficult to deal with. As you can see in the video above, Salikhov spun and his opponent, Song Kenan, covered his body, leaving his head wide open and the Russian perfectly connected right on the side of the face and got the KO victory in the very first round.

4 Ilia Topuria def. Max Holloway

'El Matador' became the first man to knock out Max Holloway at UFC 308

Ilia Topuria is the only fighter on this list who has two inclusions. After knocking out arguably the greatest featherweight of all time earlier on in the year at UFC 298, 'El Matador' took the scalp of another featherweight great at UFC 308, where he made history by becoming the first man to crack the granite chin of Max Holloway. Holloway has always been known for his ability to take big shots, however, Topuria's crisp, accurate, and powerful boxing was just too much for him to deal with. After finding slight success in the early rounds, the Spaniard upped his output in round three and cracked 'Blessed' multiple times, leaving him on wobbly legs and eventually found the finishing shot, connecting with a sneaky left hook, which rendered Holloway unable to continue in one of the most shocking UFC moments of the year.

3 Vinicius Oliveira def. Benardo Sopaj

One of the biggest criticisms of the UFC post-COVID is their constant presence at their Apex venue in Las Vegas as the promotion can now obviously get back to travelling the world with Fight Night events, but they insist on still having many Fight Nights at the Apex in front of a few hundred fans. In the last four years, there have been many incredible fights and KOs which have come at the UFC Apex and Vinicius Oliveira's incredible flying knee KO against Benardo Sopaj was another one added to the list. The Brazilian, Oliveira, is one of the most exciting prospects in the UFC, and he announced himself to the world when he brutally put Sopaj's lights out with one of the best knee KOs you will ever see.

2 Shara Magomedov def. Armen Petrosyan

The one-eyed Russian produced one of the most creative KOs in MMA history at UFC 308

Shara Magomedov is quickly asserting himself as one of the most exciting prospects in all of MMA and his insane double-spinning backfist KO victory over Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 just added to his already huge hype. The one-eyed Russian is known for his flashy and creative style, but nobody saw a KO of this creativity coming. Magomedov spectacularly connected with two spinning back fists in one motion and finished Petrosyan with arguably the most unique finish in UFC history, which went viral for days following the event.

1 Max Holloway def. Justin Gaethje

'Blessed' incredibly put Gaethje out cold with just a second to go to become the BMF champion

There have been many insane KOs in the UFC in 2024, however, 99% of MMA fans will agree that Max Holloway's incredible, last-second KO over Justin Gaethje was the very best of the year. What makes this KO even better and so much more iconic is that Holloway didn't even need to go for it as he was well ahead in the fight. Despite being several rounds ahead and pretty much having the victory in the bag, Holloway pointed to the centre of the Octagon to throw down in the remaining seconds of the fight and Gaethje obliged. The last 10 seconds of the fight was wild, with both men essentially fighting in a phone booth, but 'Blessed' caught 'The Highlight' with a huge overhand right and brutally shut his lights off with the best KO of the year and the best UFC moment of the year at UFC 300.