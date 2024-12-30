For a country estimated to have a population of only 38 million people, Ukraine’s record of producing world-class boxers is remarkable.

Many of the world champions the nation has produced have been renowned for their technical skills. This is evidenced by the fact that a number of the country’s best-ever professionals have enjoyed success at amateur level before transitioning to the paid boxing ranks.

Such is the strength of the nation’s boxing pedigree that there are no less than four fighters who could justifiably claim to be the country’s greatest. Here is a look at the 10 best boxers ever to fight under the Ukrainian flag.

Ranking factors include: