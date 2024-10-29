Each year, new prospects enter the UFC and generate excitement within the promotion. A fighter who is still undefeated as they begin their UFC career is instantly one to watch for fight fans. However, keeping an undefeated record in the UFC is something that has proved to be increasingly challenging to do.

This is what makes undefeated fighters so exciting. Whether you think they are a potential future champion, or they just have not met their standard yet, they are always worth tuning in for. With this in mind, we compiled a list of the best undefeated UFC fighter in each division. To qualify for the list, fighters must have had at least one outing in the promotion and no professional losses. Fighters from other mixed martial arts organizations will not be included in this UFC-only list.

Related Exclusive: Tom Aspinall's Honest Answer About Future UFC Fights Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, UFC's interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall spoke openly about his future.

Flyweight - Andre Lima

Record: 10-0

Flyweight prospect Andre Lima did not get to start his UFC career the way he wanted. After being awarded a UFC contract after an impressive performance on Dana White's Contender Series, Lima would be matched up with Igor Severino in March of 2024. However, Lima's promotional debut would end in the second round in the most unlikely of circumstances. After being bit in round two, Lima was awarded a disqualification victory. Despite this unpredictable start to his UFC career, impressive activity would mean that Lima was able to showcase his abilities as a flyweight prospect. Decision wins over Mitch Rapaso (9-1) and Felipe dos Santos (8-1) would mean it was three UFC victories for the Brazilian Lima inside less than six months. Although the flyweight is not currently scheduled to fight, it is not unlikely that his next UFC outing will be versus a ranked opponent in the 125lbs division.

Bantamweight - Umar Nurmagomedov

Record: 18-0

Currently on the cusp of a UFC title opportunity, Umar Nurmagomedov is currently the biggest, recent prospect to fight out of Dagestan, Russia. With a suffocating and dominant style, the Russian has bested all six of his UFC opponents. Being the cousin of former UFC lightweight championKhabib Nurmagomedov, Umar has shown a similar dominance in his rise to the top of the 135lbs division. Even within the early stages of his UFC career, the Russian showed his quality, earning three finishes in his opening four wins. In his highest profile victory, Nurmagomedov went against experienced bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen, as the two headlined UFC Abu Dhabi in August of 2024. The Russian earned a hard-fought victory against the American in Abu Dhabi, solidifying him as one of the organization's top prospects. Although it is not confirmed whether or not his next fight is for a UFC title, Nurmagomedov will likely get his championship opportunity sometime in 2025.

Featherweight - Ilia Topuria

Record: 16-0

After capitalizing on a short-notice opportunity in October of 2020, Ilia Topuria began his journey to becoming a UFC champion. Within his first year in the promotion, the Spanish-Georgian was already 3-0 against his UFC opponents, earning two first round knockouts in the process. In his fifth UFC outing, Topuria would hand then fellow prospect Byrce Mitchell his first professional defeat in a dominant performance, submitting the American in round two. It would then be UFC veteran Josh Emmett for Ilia Topuria, whom he bested impressively over the course of five rounds. His main event victory meant Topuria would get an opportunity to face then UFC featherweight champion and former pound-for-pound number one, Alexander Volkanovski. A second round knockout for 'El Matador' would make him the first man to defeat Volkanovski at featherweight. Eight months later, Topuria would defend his featherweight title for the first time. Facing future hall-of-famer, Max Holloway, the featherweight champion became the first man to knock out the Hawaiian after he earned a third round knockout. His most recent result means that Topuria maintains his good finishing form, earning six knockouts and eight submissions in his professional fighting career.

Lightweight - Nurullo Aliev

Record: 9-0

Fighting out of Tajikistan, Nurullo Aliev is an undefeated lightweight prospect born in 2000, currently boasting a 9-0 record. UFC fans were first introduced to Aliev when he appeared on Dana White's Contender Series in September of 2022. A mauling first round TKO would earn Aliev his UFC contract. In his promotional debut, Aliev would extend his winning streak to 9-0, earning himself a decision victory over fellow Contender Series graduate Rafael Alves in February of 2023. A significant leg injury would mean Aliev remains on the sidelines since his debut. However, a Twitter post in August of 2024 indicates he is ready to return to the octagon. "Back in action! End of October, November, cleared to fight!... It's been a long road".

Welterweight - Shavkat Rahkmanov

Record - 18-0

On December 7th of 2024, Shavkat Rahkmanov will get the opportunity to extend his unbeaten record to 19 when he takes on current welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad. The Kazakatani fighter will get his title opportunity after a phenomenal 6-0 start to life in the UFC. In all of Rahkmanov's professional appearances, he has never seen the judge's scorecards. With 8 KO/TKO's and 10 submissions, 'The Nomad' has proven his finishing ability both on the feet and on the mat. Rahkamov gets his opportunity to dethrone newly crowned Muhammad after back-to-back-to-back submissions over UFC veterans Neil Magny, Geoff Neal and Stephen Thompson. His most recent victory would make him the first fighter ever to submit former title challenger Thompson, as he continued his impressive finishing streak. Aged just 30, Rahkmanov will likely have a significant impact on the welterweight division for many years to come.

Related 5 Potential Fights Next for Khamzat Chimaev There are some MASSIVE fights in Khamzat Chimaev's future after his dominant UFC 308 victory.

Middleweight - Khamzat Chimaev

Record: 14-0

Few fighters have made such a significant impact in their opening UFC bouts as Khamzat Chimaev has. A first round submission in his debut was followed 10 days later by a first round TKO victory, earning 'Borz' a UFC record in less than five minutes of fight time. Continuing his devastating form, Chimaev would take on his biggest test when he faced UFC veteran Gilbert Burns. In a tough, fight of the night affair, Chimaev prevailed, showcasing to the MMA world that he could compete with the very best of the sport. Despite showing in the Burns fight that he was in-fact human, a first round submission over Kevin Holland and a majority decision over Kamaru Usman would see the Russian-born fighter with an impressive 13-0 record. After defeating former champion Kamaru Usman at middleweight, Chimaev was paired with Robert Whittaker in a true 185lbs test. However, once again, Chimaev made easy work of his opponent with a first round face crank, causing the former middleweight champion to tap in round one. The relentless wrestler now finds himself in the top three of the middleweight division, with a title opportunity seemingly close for Chimaev.

Light Heavyweight - Azamat Murzakanov

Record - 14-0

Russian fighter Azamat Murzakanov appeared on Dana White's Contender Series in 2021, earning himself a contract following a first round knockout over his opponent. Since joining the promotion, "The Professional" has gone on a four-fight run, extending his professional record to 14-0. Murzakanov most recently faced off against Alonzo Menifield, earning a second round knockout over the ranked light heavyweight. Looking to extend his UFC record to 5-0, Murzaknov will now face Nikita Krylov at UFC 309 on November 16th. A win for the Russian would propel him towards the top five of the division when he steps into the octagon at Madison Square Garden. With 11 finishes from 14 fights, Murzakanov's finishing ability has made him one of the most intriguing and exciting prospects in the 205lbs division.

Heavyweight - Mick Parkin

Record 10-0

Fighting out of England, Mick Parkin is a 10-0 heavyweight currently on a four-fight winning streak in the UFC. Appearing on the Contender Series in August of 2022, his first round submission would be his ticket into the promotion. Three unanimous decision victories for Parkin would see him earn a place at UFC 304 in Manchester, England. Rising to the occasion, it would be an impressive first round knockout for Parkin as he defeated Łukasz Brzeski in front of a home crowd. Earning a performance of the night bonus, Parkin showed that he is a well-rounded heavyweight at the age of just 29. Likely close to a matchup with a ranked heavyweight opponent, should Parkin continue his form he may find himself to be a contender of the division with a handful of fights.