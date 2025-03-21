In football, it is becoming far more common to see players representing their countries having never done so at youth level. What still tends to be the case, however, is that representing a nation at any set-up below the senior one puts players in better stead to receive a call up.

A nation’s under-21s side, or under-20s depending on their region, offer a brilliant glimpse into the potential heroes to be in years to come. Especially now, there are a number of exceptional young talents in the world that are included in an under-21s international team, with some possessing enough talent to represent the senior side and simply being unable to due to other great players.

With countries having called their top stars away for the final international break of the 2024/25 season, which 10 current under-21 players are the best in the world?

Related What Happened to 10 Wonderkids Lionel Messi Tipped for Stardom in 2015 Lionel Messi backed 10 players to achieve great things in football back in 2015, but not all of them have managed to do so...

Ranking Factors

To be included in this list, a player needed to have been called up to their country's latest under-21s or under-20s side (as of March 2025), regardless of whether they have been capped by their senior team or not. Players such as Lamine Yamal, for example, do not qualify, as while he is under 21 years of age, he is currenlty a fixture in the Spanish national side. Adam Wharton, though capped at senior level, is eligible as he is in the current England U21 team.

10 Sverre Nypan

Norway

Having only turned 18 at the end of 2024, Sverre Nypan is perhaps the most talked-about Norwegian prospect since Martin Odegaard, who himself rose to prominence as just a teenager. Nypan made his senior debut in football just before he turned 16 for Rosenborg, with whom he still plays at the time of writing.

Comfortable playing anywhere in the middle of the pitch, Nypan is a central midfielder by trade. The teenager truly broke into the Rosenborg first team in the 2023 season and since then, the form he has shown has seen a number of teams register interest in Nypan.

A Norway youth international since 2021, Nypan was first called up to the under-21s side in 2024 before turning 18, a testament to not only the midfielder’s potential, but the quality that he already possesses, despite his age.

9 Franco Mastantuono

Argentina