Key Takeaways The revamped Champions League will see a host of young talents shine bright in 2024/25.

Jude Bellingham will be out to defend the trophy he won with Real Madrid last season.

Lamine Yamal, Arda Guler and Endrick all feature on the glittering list.

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League promises to be like no other as Real Madrid begin the defence of their throne in a new-look format of Europe's most prestigious competition. 36 teams will compete in an expanded 'League Phase', with the top eight sides progressing directly to the round of 16, while the following 16 teams will enter an additional knockout play-off round. The new configuration will likely bring plenty of drama, with this season's competition promising to be one of the most exciting iterations of the continental showdown in decades.

Europe's best players will play against each other more frequently, while the most promising young talents will be provided with a global platform to express their ability on a consistent basis, painting a picture of what we can expect in this competition for years to come. There may be surprise breakout stars who emerge and set the continent alight, and subsequently earn big money moves off the back of their performances. From Jude Bellingham to Jamal Musiala, here are the top 10 talents aged 21 and under who are set to feature in the Champions League this season.

Best Under-21 Stars in the Champions League 2024/25 Rank Player Club Age 1 Lamine Yamal Barcelona 17 2 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich 21 3 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 21 4 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 21 5 Xavi Simons RB Leipzig 21 6 Endrick Real Madrid 18 7 Joao Neves PSG 19 8 Arda Güler Real Madrid 19 9 Benjamin Sesko RB Lepzig 21 10 Johan Bakayoko PSV 21

Related 17 Highest-Paid U21 Premier League Footballers Right Now Rasmus Hojlund, Levi Colwill and Leny Yoro all feature in the top 15 Under-21 players earning the most money in England's top tier.

10 Johan Bakayoko

Club: PSV Eindhoven

Developing through PSV's academy, Johan Bakayoko has emerged as one of Europe's most exciting young wingers in the last 12 months, enjoying a productive breakout campaign in the Eredivisie last campaign. The Belgian netted 12 goals and registered nine assists for Peter Bosz' side, as the Eindhoven-based outfit went on to comfortably win the Dutch title.

Featuring for Belgium during the Euros, and starting the new campaign in red-hot form, Bakayoko will get the opportunity to express himself on the European stage over a greater span of fixtures this year, as PSV face both Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in the group phase. The wide man is an explosive dribbler, completing 3.43 successful take-ons per 90 minutes in the last 12 months, and was scouted by the Reds as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah this summer.

Related Liverpool Scout £40m Star as Salah Successor Liverpool are in the hunt for a winger to succeed Mohamed Salah in the future and Johan Bakayoko is a name that continues to crop up

9 Benjamin Sesko

Club: RB Leipzig

Another who was monitored by one of the Premier League's giants over the summer, with Arsenal missing out on him as he decided to stay at RB Leipzig, Benjamin Sesko begins the new campaign off the back of an exhilarating end to the 2023/24 season. The Slovenian scored in each of his final seven Bundesliga matches, bringing his tally in all competitions in his debut year in Germany to 18.

Athletic and physically imposing, standing at 6'5, Sesko has been compared to Manchester City's Erling Haaland. While he may not be near Haaland's level yet, the Leipzig striker has similar aggressive attributes to the Norwegian, and has the potential to develop into a forward as prolific as the City man.

With Leipzig given tricky fixtures against the likes of Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Liverpool and Inter Milan, Sesko will be looking to make his mark in the biggest games, to assert himself amongst the crop of the most promising starlets in world football.

Related Benjamin Sesko Reveals Why He Turned Down Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd The young striker extended his contract at RB Leipzig until 2029 despite interest from Premier League giants.

8 Arda Guler

Club: Real Madrid

Given the plethora of forward options at Carlo Ancelotti's disposal at Real Madrid, Arda Guler may find Champions League game time hard to come by. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior will certainly be ahead of the Turkish wide man in the pecking order, while Brahim Diaz and Endrick may also take minutes off him.

However, even if the 19-year-old is limited to short cameos off the bench, he's one to look out for in this competition. Possessing incredible poise on the ball, subtle feet and the ability to shoot from range, Güler shone for Turkey at the Euros, and it was reported that Newcastle were willing to break the bank to land him in July.

Related Who is Real Madrid Wonderkid Arda Guler Inspired by Mesut Ozil, Turkey star Arda Guler intends to follow in his idol's footsteps with Real Madrid.

7 Joao Neves

Club: PSG

If the transfer fee PSG paid Benfica for this young talent is anything to go by, then Joao Neves should be considered in the upper echelons of youngsters in this competition already. The Ligue 1 outfit outlaid £60 million on the 19-year-old this summer, after he rejected a move to Manchester United.

At just 5'9", Neves fits into the N'Golo Kante and Marco Veratti profile of midfielder, an all-action tackler, whose low centre of gravity enables him to glide past opponents in the middle of the park. Also, more than an adequate passer, Neves will be looking to impress on the European stage with a club that is expected to progress deep into the competition, and will get opportunities in the league phase against Arsenal, City and Bayern Munich to advertise his potential.

Related PSG Prioritise Moves for Joao Neves and Victor Osimhen Paris Saint-Germain have pinpointed Joao Neves and Victor Osimhen as their top targets for the summer

6 Endrick

Club: Real Madrid

Similarly to Guler, Endrick may not play a prominent role from the offset for Real Madrid throughout this competition. However, the skillful forward will likely feature late in games, and could exploit the space teams leave in the latter stages against the competition's holders as they fatigue, and subsequently conclude the initial phase with impressive output.

Dubbed a 'sensation', Los Blancos invested a hefty £51 million in the Brazilian in the summer, acquiring him from Serie A side Palmeiras after he broke through in the South American League in the last 12 months. Scoring 14 goals for the Sao-Paulo outfit during the 2023 campaign, the wonderkid's pace and direct running could unsettle a number of defences throughout Europe.

Related Who is Real Madrid Sensation Endrick Endrick has emerged as one of Brazilian football's best ever talents, securing a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

5 Xavi Simons

Club: RB Leipzig

Technically gifted and agile, Xavi Simons announced himself on the continental stage during Euro 2024, scoring a screamer in the semi-final of the international tournament against England. This magical moment prompted a number of suitors to chase his signature, with United reportedly making a 'huge offer', but the Dutchman ultimately ended up back at Leipzig, where he enjoyed a fruitful temporary spell last season.

The La Masia academy product scored eight goals and provided 11 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances for the Red Bull outfit in 2023/24, and will be eager to kick on and make a more substantial impact in the Champions League this time around.

Related Man Utd 'Hope' Van Nistelrooy Can Tempt Xavi Simons to Join The Red Devils have been in the market for attacking talent and Xavi Simons could be next through the door

4 Florian Wirtz

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Still miraculously just 21, Florian Wirtz was instrumental in Leverkusen's invincible and double-winning season, providing the creative hub for Xabi Alonso's team as they ended Bayern's Bundesliga dominance last season. Scoring 11 goals and registering 11 assists, the German's well-rounded productivity makes him one of the most complete attacking midfielders in world football already, and he'll only turn 22 next May.

The youngster will make his Champions League debut later this month, as Leverkusen travel to the Netherlands to face Feyenoord in their opening game, with this European adventure for Die Schwarzroten Wirtz' first crack at being able to prove himself on the biggest stage in club football. His nimbleness in close quarters and expert passing ability should provide him with plenty of opportunities to impress against teams that don't seek to sit in a low block.

Related 10 Best 21-Year-Olds in World Football Right Now [Ranked] From Jude Bellingham to Florian Wirtz, these are the best 21-year-olds in world football right now.

3 Jude Bellingham

Club: Real Madrid

A man that needs no introduction, it's a testament to his standing within the game and what he's already achieved that most will be surprised that he's eligible for this list. Jude Bellingham doesn't turn 22 until next year's off-season, and he'll be hungry to retain the Champions League trophy and add another winners medal to his collection this campaign.

The former Birmingham man starred in Real Madrid's run to Wembley last year, netting pivotal goals against Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin in the group stage. Unlike teammates Guler and Endrick, Bellingham will be a pillar of any success the Spanish giants have in this competition, and with the added weapon of Mbappe in front of him, the prospect of facing Madrid will be frightening for the opponents they've been drawn against in the league phase.

Related Should there be new laws to protect young players like Jude Bellingham from serious harm? England and Real Madrid have been warned that Jude Bellingham's burdening workload could seriously harm both his physical and mental health, potentially jeopardising the longevity of his career. Amid growing fear around the congested football calendar and the overexerting of young footballers, a new report by FIFPRO (per The Telegraph) What do you think of this warning? Are Real Madrid likely to protect their player against potential long-term injury?

2 Jamal Musiala

Club: Bayern Munich

Another who many will be shocked to find out is yet to pass the 21-year-old barrier, Jamal Musiala's scintillating footwork and dribbling in tight spaces make him a joy to behold, and he's already delivered for Bayern over several seasons. Scoring 12 goals and managing seven assists for the Munich-based side last season, the Germany international will be itching for a Champions League medal this campaign. The elusive trophy is all that Musiala needs to have completed football at club level, and opportunities to further showcase his elite qualities against Barcelona and PSG in the league phase will excite him.

Related Why Jamal Musiala Decided Not to Represent England at Senior Level He is undeniably one of the brightest young players in world football, but Jamal Musiala chose to represent Germany over England - here's why.

1 Lamine Yamal

Club: Barcelona

The youngest on this list, and yet somehow arguably already the biggest star, Lamine Yamal has ascended to being Barcelona's poster boy and the face of modern Spanish football in recent months. His exploits in the Euros earned him legendary status in the Iberian nation before he's legally able to enjoy a beer, and the next step in his fledgling career is to add a major trophy at club level to his name.

The teenager contributed to 14 goals for the Catalan club last season, and he has already managed a goal and four assists in his opening four games of the new campaign, indicating that his output may be set to ascend to supernova levels. Games against German sides Bayern and Borussia Dortmund will provide ample opportunity for Yamal to demonstrate his talent to the world.