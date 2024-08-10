Highlights Undersized NBA players like Will Bynum, Ty Lawson, and Nate Robinson were exceptional dunkers despite their height.

Bynum's speed and ability to drive and dunk, Lawson's quickness and energy, and Robinson's creativity set them apart.

Spud Webb, the shortest to win an NBA Slam Dunk Contest, showcased his impressive leaping ability and dunking skills.

Nothing gets a crowd jumping in an NBA arena like a player who dunks the basketball in the middle of a game. These freakishly athletic guys who can “jump out of the gym” leave the floor like they are on pogo sticks or have rockets in their shoes. They punish opponents by dunking the ball over their heads. You may also see a player steal the ball and finish with a dunk on a fast break, sky through the air for an alley-oop, or drive through the lane amid traffic and finish with an emphatic slam.

In a league that values tall players, it is common to expect a tall player, 6-6 or taller, to dunk the basketball. It would be sad to see a seven-footer who could not dunk on a 10-foot goal. Imagine if Shaquille O'Neal was unable to dunk a basketball. Especially in a league where we have witnessed players who are six feet tall or shorter be able to slam the ball through the hoop.

Traditionally, we have grown to expect shorter players to lay the ball in the basket on fast breaks and when driving the lane because they would need to possess an insanely incredible vertical leap to dunk the basketball. However, we have seen several undersized dunkers in the history of the NBA.

When watching them on the court, these guys look like boys among men, but they can fly through the air with the best of them and throw the ball down convincingly for a slam.

Here are the five best-undersized dunkers in NBA history.

5 Will Bynum

Scrappy guard with incredible leaping ability

Will Bynum, a point guard listed as 6-0, but believed to be shorter, fought his way into the NBA. His 40.5-inch vertical leap, recorded at the NBA Draft Combine, was a testament to his incredible athleticism.

Bynum went undrafted in 2005 but played for the Boston Celtics Summer League team. He signed with the club afterward, only to be waived two months later. So, Bynum entered the NBA's Developmental League, where he played well enough to win the 2006 D-League Rookie of the Year award. Toward the end of the season, Bynum was eventually picked up by an NBA team and finished the rest of the 2005-06 season with Golden State.

Despite a few brief stints playing overseas, Bynum played eight seasons in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors , Detroit Pistons , and Washington Wizards .

Bynum's career in the NBA showcased his value as a backup point guard. His ability to drive the ball to the basket and make the right pass to an open teammate on the perimeter was a game-changer. What was even more impressive was his speed to get back on a fast break and finish with a high-flying dunk or drive to the basket and finish with a dunk in traffic.

Will Bynum Career Stats GP 360 PPG 8.1 APG 3.3 Career Dunks 14

4 Ty Lawson

Guard with blurring speed, excellent court vision, and could throw it down

Ty Lawson was an explosive point guard who could leave his defenders in the dust and slam over the top of seven-footers. In his years in the league, Lawson proved to be a great backup point guard who came in and provided energy and a spark for his team at the moments when they needed it the most. Then, later, he became a starter who could light up the scoreboard and shoot the two and the three efficiently.

Listed at only 5-11, Lawson possessed a 36.5-inch vertical leap. Nothing got him, his teammates, or the crowd more hyped than when he could drive the lane and dunk the basketball. Which was so impressive for someone his size.

In the 2009 NBA Draft, Lawson was drafted as the 18th pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves and later traded to the Denver Nuggets . He was known as a player who could lead the team in scoring, assists, and steals when called upon. His dunks were rare in his nine years in the league, but when he threw the ball down for the jam, it was always the highlight of the night.

Ty Lawson Career Stats GP 551 PPG 12.7 ASP 6.0 Career Dunks 11

3 Allen Iverson

Teams simply had no answer for “The Answer”

Allen Iverson is the greatest scorer six feet or under in the history of the NBA. Defenders had to respect his jump shot from the mid-range and when he had it going from beyond the three, which often opened up opportunities for him to slash to the basket and finish the play with an emphatic dunk because of his 41-inch vertical leap.

The Hall of Famer finished his career with more in-game dunks than any other player on this list. He was known as a player who could dunk on you and draw a foul to complete a three-point play. Fans loved it when "AI" dunked on the fast break, caught an alley-oop, or crossed a player up and slashed to the basket for an explosive slam.

Iverson was drafted as the first pick of the 1996 NBA Draft to the Philadelphia 76ers and won the Rookie of the Year honors for the 1996-97 season. He played 14 highly decorated years in the league. Iverson was an 11-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA player, four-time scoring champion, and league MVP. Though he had an arsenal of moves that could embarrass his opponents, nothing was more demoralizing to them than being dunked on by an undersized guard like Iverson.

Allen Iverson Career Stats GP 914 PPG 26.7 APG 6.2 Career Dunks 124

2 Spud Webb

The shortest player to ever win an NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Spud Webb set the tone for dunkers under 6 feet tall as the shortest player to ever dunk in a game in NBA history. Standing 5-7, Webb looked like an ordinary man. Yet, when he leaped off the court to dunk the ball, opponents realized they were not dealing with any ordinary man but one who could quickly fly through the air and forcefully dunk the ball.

Webb was excellent at creating separation by getting out on the fast break, ahead of all defenders, and finishing with a high-flying dunk that even made fans of the opposing teams marvel. Having a 46-inch vertical leap, he could take off from quite a distance and fly to the rim for the jam. Many were amazed that he could jump so high that his head was merely a few inches from the bottom of the basket when he dunked.

Spud is known chiefly for his theatrics at the 1986 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, where he beat his Atlanta Hawks teammate and fellow slam dunk champion, Dominique Wilkins. He won the competition with a perfect score of 50 points.

Due to Webb’s size, he wasn’t drafted until the 87th pick of the 1985 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons . However, he was traded to the Hawks before the season started. He showed his value in his rookie season and finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting.

Webb played 12 seasons in the NBA, during which time he proved to be an explosive player, solid point guard, and floor general on the court. We are unsure exactly how many in-game dunks Webb had throughout his career because the league only began tracking the stat in the 1997-98 NBA season, Webb's final season in the league.

Spud Webb Career Stats GP 814 PPG 9.9 ASP 5.3 Career High 36

1 Nate Robinson

The only player to ever win three NBA Slam Dunk Contests

Nate Robinson is, without a doubt, the most creative dunker on this list. Despite being undersized at 5-9, he was a master at using his speed and quickness to get to the basket, elevating over opponents, and slamming it home. He had a 43.5-inch vertical leap, only putting his head a few inches below the rim when he jumped in the air.

Throughout his 11-year NBA career, Nate proved himself valuable and one of the best backup point guards in the league for most of his tenure. Robinson was drafted by the Phoenix Suns as the 21st pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, then traded to the New York Knicks , where he started his playing career.

You could hear a loud roar coming from Madison Square Garden on the few occasions the Knicks fans saw Robinson dunk the basketball in the four seasons he played there.

Robinson is best known for his participation in NBA Slam Dunk Competitions as an undersized player. He brought home the trophy three times in four tries, winning the contest in 2006, 09, and 2010.

His most notable contest win was in 2009 when he wore a green New York Knicks jersey (traditionally blue and orange). The green symbolized Kryptonite (or KryptonNate, as he called himself) because fellow contest participant Dwight Howard was considered Superman. Robinson won the contest by jumping over the back of 6-11 Howard in his final slam.

Nate Robinson Career Stats GP 618 PPG 11.0 APG 3.0 Career Dunks 26