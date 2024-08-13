Highlights Undersized players can excel at rebounding with strength and determination.

Notable undersized rebounders include DeBusschere, Johnson, Robertson, Westbrook, and Barkley.

Despite their height, these players had successful NBA careers with multiple accolades.

When considering what makes an excellent rebounder in the game of basketball, you can't help but think about the words, energy, effort, and strength.

To grab rebounds in the NBA on a high level, it takes the relentless mindset of a player who says, "I'm not going to let anyone else grab the ball when it comes off the rim!"

Being the tallest player on the court helps the cause, and that's why, traditionally, you see the largest and tallest players positioned inside the paint to snatch the ball as it comes off the rim. However, throughout the league's history, there have been some game-changers who weren't necessarily the tallest but possessed all the intangibles needed to come away with the ball in a land of giants.

This article will highlight five men under 6-6 who, despite being undersized, have established themselves among the greatest rebounders this league has ever seen.

That being said, here are five of the best undersized rebounders in NBA history.

5 Dave DeBusschere

Hardnosed, rugged, and determined defender and rebounder

"Big D" Dave DeBusschere may be relatively unknown to the younger generation. Dave was drafted to the Detroit Pistons as the fourth pick of the 1962 draft as a 6-6, 220-pound small forward.

Though he was undersized for the position, he quickly transitioned to the power forward position because of his work ethic and no-nonsense, relentless style of play as a low post scorer and a defensive rebounder.

Big D (the D is for defense) was known as a guy who always put in the maximum effort in everything he did in life. According to reports, former NBA All-Star and Champion Bill Bridges once spoke highly of DeBusschere.

“There’s not one other guy in this league who gives the 100 percent DeBusschere does, every night, every game of the season, at both ends of the court.”

It's important to note that when DeBusschere was drafted by the Pistons, he also signed with the Chicago White Sox and played MLB for four years while in the NBA.

If you looked at his shooting chart and rebounding stats, you would think that DeBusschere was a much larger player, but what he lacked in size, he more than made up for with heart.

Throughout his NBA career, DeBusschere played 12 seasons, six and a half with Detroit and the last five and a half with the New York Knicks . He averaged double-digit rebounds in all but his first two seasons in the league. He was a walking double-double, once pulling down a career-high 27 rebounds in a single game and collecting over 1000 boards in a single season (1967-68).

Dave DeBusschere Career Stats GP 875 PPG 16.1 RPG 11.0 Total Rebounds 9618

DeBusschere made the NBA All-Defensive team the first six years of its existence, was an eight-time All-Star, two-time NBA Champion with the Knicks, a Hall of Famer, and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary team. These honors are a testament to his enduring influence on the game.

4 Gus Johnson

A player with strength, quickness, and startling athleticism

Gus Johnson Jr. was a 6-6, 235-pound small power forward. Like LeBron James , Gus was just a "kid from Akron, OH." He was drafted as the 11th overall pick of the 1963 NBA draft by the Chicago Zephyrs and then traded to the Baltimore Bullets. He spent ten seasons in the league, his first nine with the Bullets, before finally calling it quits with the Phoenix Suns .

Johnson was highly recruited because of his crazy athletic build, strength, and deceptive quickness. He started out as a freakishly fast small forward but moved to the power forward position because he was built like a brick house and could dominate the boards, even at 6-6.

Johnson entered the league pulling down over 13 rebounds a game and averaged a double-double in his first eight NBA seasons. Throughout that time, he was a five-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA player, and a two-time All-Defensive Team member.

Gus Johnson Career Stats GP 631 PPG 16.2 RPG 12.1 Total Rebounds 7624

Johnson was so relentless on the boards that he once pulled down 34 rebounds in a single game. Unfortunately, his Hall of Fame career was cut short due to knee injuries. However, it didn’t end before helping the Indiana Pacers win their only franchise championship in the ABA in 1973.

3 Oscar Robertson

One of the most balanced and complete players in history

Oscar Robertson was a 6-5 point guard drafted to the Cincinnati Royals as the first overall pick in 1960 and spent 14 years in the league. Robertson came in as a rookie and immediately took the league by storm. He averaged over 10 rebounds per contest as one of the shortest players on the court. He averaged over 30 points per game and was 20 assists shy of averaging a triple-double as a rookie.

However, Robertson would average double digits in rebounding the next two seasons of his career. He eventually pulled down a career-high 22 rebounds in a game and snatched over 7,800 boards for his career.

Robertson was known for being one of the greatest all-around players of all time. He could control the game as a floor general at the point guard and still demonstrate great grit and determination in pulling down an insane amount of rebounds as a lead guard.

Oscar Roberton Career Stats GP 1040 PPG 25.7 RPG 7.5 APG 9.5

Robertson finished his Hall of Fame career with 181 triple-doubles (points, rebounds, and assists). He was a 12-time All-Star, three-time All-Star game MVP, NBA MVP (1963-64), 11-time All-NBA player, and NBA 75th Anniversary Team member.

2 Russell Westbrook

Incredible motor and always gives maximum effort

Russell Westbrook was the fourth pick of the 2008 NBA Draft by the Seattle Supersonics (now Oklahoma City Thunder ). The Sonics were very optimistic that Westbrook could come into the league and make an immediate impact, but no one could have predicted to what extent. Many websites list Westbrook as 6-4; however, his predraft measurements listed him as 6-3.

Russell has built his reputation on his zero to 100 speed and consistent maximum effort and as someone who has never cheated the game. Any criticism he has endured could be attributed to him as a person who was trying too hard. However, this is the attitude needed to be a great rebounder in a league where the tallest guys are up to a foot taller than he is.

Throughout his 16-year NBA career, Russell has established himself as one of the greatest rebounding guards ever. In fact, he had four seasons with over 700 rebounds, tying him for the most in NBA history for a player under 6-4. To go a step further, Westbrook is 69th all-time in career rebounds, eighth among active players.

Throughout his tenure in the league, Westbrook has averaged double digits in rebounding four times. He averaged a triple-double in each of those seasons (points, rebounds, an assist).

Russell Westbrook Career Stats (as of the 2023-24 season) GP 1162 PPG 21.7 RPG 7.1 APG 8.1

Westbrook is an MVP (2016-17), nine-time All-Star, two-time All-Star game MVP, nine-time All-NBA player, two-time scoring champion, and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. He is an intense competitor who is the all-time career leader in triple-doubles (sitting currently at 199) and one of the greatest undersized rebounders the league has ever seen.

1 Charles Barkley

The Round Mound of Rebound is the obvious #1

Charles Barkley was drafted as the fifth pick in the 1984 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers . Listed as a 6-6 power forward, many have stated throughout the years that he was closer to 6-4. No matter his height, Barkley was a force to be reckoned with on the boards. He came into the league with excellent speed for his size, wild athleticism, and the strength to fight larger defenders on the boards.

"Sir Charles," the "Round Mound of Rebound," averaged double digits in rebounds every season beyond his rookie year. He once pulled down a career-best 33 rebounds in a game and is the NBA's all-time leading rebounder among players 6-6 or shorter.

In three seasons (from 1986-89), Barkley led the league in offensive rebounds and is fifth all-time on the offensive boards.

Charles Barkley Career Stats GP 1073 PPG 22.1 RPG 11.7 Total Career RB 12,546

Even plagued with injuries in his final four seasons in the NBA with the Houston Rockets , Charles was determined not to be outrebounded, averaging 12.2 boards a game to end his career. He finished his 16-year career 19th in total career rebounds and 15th in total career playoff rebounds.

Barkley is one of the most decorated players in NBA history to have never won an NBA title. He is a Hall of Famer, 11-time All-Star, All-Star game MVP (1990-91), 11-time All-NBA player, league MVP (1992-93), and league leader in rebounds (1986-87).