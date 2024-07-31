Highlights NBA scouts meticulously track prospects from high school to college, ensuring no talented player goes unnoticed.

The NBA Draft is one of the most franchise-defining events of every season. Many teams are looking to reshape their rosters and add new cornerstones, meaning the research on these prospects dates much further back than June's draft. With scouting at its current peak, any athlete worth following is monitored from high school and into college, hopefully ensuring that none of the top basketball talents slip through the cracks.

This hasn't always been the case, though, even when the draft featured more than two rounds. National, and especially international, scouting were not always as heavily emphasized as they are today. With different eras of NBA basketball prioritizing unique skillsets, some players' archetypes just aren't as highly valued as they may have been in a different decade.

Other players go undrafted because of their lack of size, as a polished skillset with height to match will always be valued in basketball. Only the very best undersized players, such as 5-foot-9 Isaiah Thomas , who nearly went undrafted himself, have real success in the NBA. Attending a smaller college doesn't help an unheralded prospect's draft standing either.

Regardless of the tribulations the following undrafted talents were faced with, they used their unique talents and sizes to their advantage. Only a handful of undrafted players have become true NBA contributors, and even fewer have become All-Stars, but it is never unimpressive to see an undrafted player claw his way back to basketball relevance.

5 Fred VanVleet

From undersized and overlooked to NBA champion

Fred VanVleet , measuring an even six-foot tall on a good day, was overlooked as an undersized guard during the 2016 NBA Draft. The Toronto Raptors would go on to sign VanVleet as an undrafted free agent as insurance behind Kyle Lowry , Cory Joseph , and Delon Wright .

After a minimal role as a rookie, VanVleet had more opportunity to showcase his elite shooting and playmaking as the Raptors' sixth man in 2017-18. The next year, VanVleet would see an even larger role during Toronto's championship season, starting nearly 30 games and serving as the team's most vital bench player.

Following Kawhi Leonard 's departure after just one season, VanVleet took over as a starter, proving his worth as a floor general and scorer who can catch fire from deep at any given moment. Once Lowry moved on to the Miami Heat , VanVleet was given full reign of the offense alongside Pascal Siakam , leading to an All-Star appearance while leading a decent Raptors squad.

Career Stats & Accolades PPG 17.4 RPG 3.8 APG 8.1 SPG 1.4 Accolades 1x All-Star, 1x Champion

With the Raptors eventually moving on from their championship core, VanVleet earned a luxurious, long-term contract with the Houston Rockets prior to the 2023-24 campaign. He was brought in as a locker room veteran for a youth-filled Rockets team, where he notched a career-high in assists and remains a high-level starter.

4 Bruce Bowen

A lockdown defender and multiple-time champion

Credit: © Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Bowen spent his first three professional seasons overseas before eventually latching on with the Heat ahead of the 1996-97 season, where he played in a single contest for the team. Bowen would bounce around the league for a few seasons, scraping by as a reserve before becoming an impact player after returning to Miami during the 1999-00 season.

In his second stint with the Heat, Bowen established himself as one of the NBA's premier defenders. He earned his first All-Defensive selection in his lone full season with the franchise before becoming a household name with the San Antonio Spurs . For seven of his eight seasons in San Antonio, Bowen was recognized for his physical and effective defense, finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year on three different occasions.

Career Stats & Accolades PPG 6.1 RPG 2.8 APG 1.2 SPG 0.8 Accolades 8x All-Defense, 3x Champion

Bowen played a vital role in three of the Spurs' championship runs during the 2000s, creating a terrorizing defensive duo alongside Tim Duncan. Bowen was one of the NBA's prototypical 3-and-D talents before they were widely desired across the league, as he boasted some of the best three-point efficiency in the NBA while locking up the opponent's best talent.

His effectiveness for nearly a decade after nearly being out of the league makes Bowen one of NBA history's best undrafted success stories. If it weren't for another player on this list, Bowen would likely be even more recognized as an all-time great defender.

3 John Starks

A Sixth Man of the Year winner with massive bounce

John Starks is another undrafted player who took a couple seasons before blossoming in the NBA. He latched on with the Golden State Warriors in 1988-89, playing an insignificant role for the team before spending a season in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA). It wasn't until the following year when Starks became an explosive bench scorer with the New York Knicks .

Starks progressed in each of his first four seasons with the Knicks, featuring as both a starter and reserve before turning in the best individual campaign of his career in 1993-94, his lone All-Star season. Starks continued to play a large role on some very competitive Knicks teams. He started most of his games after his best year before shifting back to the bench and winning Sixth Man of the Year in 1996-97.

Career Stats & Accolades PPG 12.5 RPG 2.5 APG 3.6 SPG 1.1 Accolades 1x 6MOY, 1x All-Star, 1x All-Defense

Starks remains one of the most memorable names in Knicks history, with soaring highs and crushing lows throughout his eight years with the franchise. He famously was never able to add an elusive championship to his solid NBA resume. However, his bursts of athleticism and impact on one of the most competitive teams of the 1990s made for an extremely impressive career as an overlooked combo guard.

2 Connie Hawkins

A smooth scorer and multiple-time All-Star

Connie Hawkins was always an NBA talent, but was passed up after being one of the students blamed for a point-shaving scandal during his freshman year with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Despite the fact Hawkins could not have been involved as a first-year player due to NCAA rules at the time, Hawkins was expelled from Iowa and effectively blackballed from the college basketball ranks. Even then-NBA commissioner J. Walter Kennedy made it publicly known any contract involving Hawkins would not be approved.

After being rejected by basketball's biggest league, Hawkins spent time in the American Basketball League (ABL), an aspiring rival to the NBA at the time. He won MVP with the Pittsburgh Rens before joining the Harlem Globetrotters for four years. After one more season in the ABL, the NBA and Hawkins settled on an agreement to allow the forward in the league, where he was assigned to the Phoenix Suns .

Hawkins was finally able to show off his groundbreaking scoring ability on the sport's biggest stage, and quickly made his mark despite the previous adversity he had faced. Despite not joining the Suns until the 1969-70 season as a 27-year-old, Hawkins put together an MVP-caliber season and produced four All-Star seasons before seeing his game decline at the beginning of his 30s.

Career Stats & Accolades PPG 18.7 RPG 8.8 APG 4.1 SPG 1.2 Accolades 6x All-Star (2x ABA),1x All-NBA, 1x MVP (ABA)

Had he been given more time to shine in the NBA, Hawkins may have been regarded as the best undrafted player in the league's esteemed history. Even without the extra accolades he undoubtedly would have collected in his early 20s, Hawkins still put together a Hall-of-Fame career with a handful of elite years in Phoenix..

1 Ben Wallace

The most dominant defender of the 2000s

Ben Wallace's name has become synonymous with undrafted NBA success. Considering he spent his collegiate years with a relatively unknown Division II HBCU, Virginia Union University, its not surprising Wallace went without hearing his name called on draft night in 1996. Even with an established defensive pedigree, he hadn't yet matched up with the competition to prove it would translate to the next level.

Wallace played a handful of years with the Washington Wizards before spending a season with the Orlando Magic , who turned him into the centerpiece of a trade package used for Grant Hill. Once he joined the Detroit Pistons prior to the 2000-01 campaign, Wallace turned from a solid center to one of NBA history's most fearless rim protectors.

The first member of the Pistons championship team to arrive in Detroit, Wallace earned two Defensive Player of the Year awards in his first three seasons with the franchise before playing a pivotal role in the team's 2004 title. After ironically finishing second in DPOY voting during Detroit's championship season, Wallace added another two awards. He remains tied with Dikembe Mutombo and Rudy Gobert with four total, which were all earned in a span of five seasons.

Career Stats & Accolades PPG 5.7 RPG 9.6 BPG 2.0 SPG 1.3 Accolades 4x All-Star, 5x All-NBA, 4x DPOY, 6x All-Defense, 1x Champion

Wallace wasn't the same player once he left Detroit's well-constructed roster, but still proved productive enough to warrant a spot in the league until he was 37 years old. Dominating for half his career as the 2000s' best defensive presence, Wallace remains the most successful undrafted player in NBA history.