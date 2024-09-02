Key Takeaways The Buffalo Bills offer best value bet to win Super Bowl 59 with +1700 odds on FanDuel and Caesars.

Buffalo's playoff consistency makes them better bet than teams with lower odds like the Texans and Eagles.

Bills' roster might be a case of addition by subtraction with WR Stefon Diggs leaving.

Few NFL bets offer such long-term reward as futures bets, and that's not just in terms of what you might or might not win. It's fun (remember fun?) to pick a Super Bowl winner before the season starts and live or die with them as the season rolls on. The sheer joy of the team making the playoffs — and knowing you have a shot — comes close to making it worth it.

It's better to actually win, obviously, and if you want to do that, it's time to identify a team you like that might be flying under the radar.

In 2024, that one team should be the Buffalo Bills .

Here's why the Bills are the best value bet to win Super Bowl 59 after almost a decade as playoff mainstays.

Why Bills are Best Value Bet to Win Super Bowl 59

Buffalo have made the postseason in five consecutive seasons

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds to win Super Bowl 59 at +500 on DraftKings, ESPN Bet and BetMGM.

On Sept. 1, the Bills had +1700 odds to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel and Caesars and open the season at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 8. The reason they're such great value for this bet is told more through the teams just ahead of them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Buffalo Bills are the only team in NFL history to lose four consecutive Super Bowls, which they did every season from 1990 to 1993. Those are also the only Super Bowl apperances in franchise history.

Most notably, the Houston Texans are at +1300 on Caesars, and the Philadelphia Eagles are at +1100 on ESPN Bet—two teams that absolutely should not have better odds than the Bills but somehow do.

The Texans are relative playoff newcomers compared to the Bills, who are trying to make the postseason for the sixth consecutive season in 2024.

In 2023, Houston made the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Texans went 10-7 and won an AFC Wild Card Game over the Cleveland Browns before getting blown out by the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round. The Texans have never made it to the Super Bowl or even played in the AFC Championship Game, so it’s a wild leap to put them ahead of the Bills as far as Super Bowl favorites in 2024.

The Eagles seemed like they were going to be the rare team to come back even better after losing the Super Bowl and started the season 10-1 in 2023 before losing five of their last six games, then losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC Wild Card Game.

Philadelphia lost two of its five best players in six-time NFL All-Pro center Jason Kelce (retirement) and two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick (trade), who had 27 sacks over the last two seasons. Nothing close to the caliber of those two has been added to the roster, at their positions or any other position. Seems simple to conclude they won't be better than they were in 2023.

That’s two teams the Bills should demonstrably be favored ahead of ... and a considerably bigger payout if you place a futures bet on the Bills to win it all. Easy money.

Bills Are Built to Win the Super Bowl

Buffalo could follow a tried-and-true blueprint on way to first world title

On defense, the Bills switch out some veterans at safety but have talented young players coming up. They shouldn't be any worse than in 2023 when they finished 10th in the NFL in team defense. They might even get a boost if future Pro Football Hall of Fame outside linebacker Von Miller has one last decent season left in him.

People who live and die by analytics will tell you the Bills won’t be able to overcome the loss of wide receiver Stefon Diggs , who was traded to the Texans on April 3.

They’ll tell you the Bills won’t be the same team after losing Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowler with six consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards dating back to 2018 with the Minnesota Vikings .

They’re wrong. Diggs’ stats are a false flag. The Bills played their best in 2023 with Diggs hardly involved in the offense. He didn’t have a 100-yard receiving game after Week 6 and had 34 receptions for 315 yards and one touchdown over the last seven games of the regular season — a stretch in which Buffalo went 6-1.

More than that, Diggs killed Buffalo’s chemistry. He was a bad locker room guy and a bad teammate.

The idea of quarterback Josh Allen playing without the burden of satisfying Diggs’ ego is tantalizing, because an elite quarterback doesn’t need an elite wide receiver to win the Super Bowl.

The last two seasons, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won it all with wide receiver by committee and an awesome tight end. Allen has the wide receiver by committee covered and rookie Keon Coleman could put up numbers like Kansas City's Rashee Rice did as a rookie in 2023. He also has two potentially elite tight ends with Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox .

At this point in his career, Allen is routinely thought of as the best player in the NFL, not as Patrick Mahomes. Finally winning a Super Bowl using the same blueprint as Mahomes won his last two (wide receiver by committee, awesome tight ends) would be fitting.

