The Washington Commanders may not have had the name for long, but the U.S. capital-based franchise has been around for a long time. And no matter what Washington's NFL team has been called, it has always had some incredible players.

You can trace the Commanders’ history all the way back to the Boston Braves in 1932. Over the course of the franchise’s near-hundred-year history, the Commanders have been home to 32 Hall of Famers, only behind the Chicago Bears (39) and Green Bay Packers (34).

In the early years, the Washington franchise won two NFL titles and, from 1982 to 1991, three Super Bowls. In these ultra-successful seasons and during the ups and downs of the years in between, the Washington roster has always featured some of the league's best talent.

Here are the best five players, ranked, in Washington’s long and illustrious history.

1 Sammy Baugh

There were several great quarterbacks who could have made these rankings, but it’s “Slinging” Sammy Baugh who takes the number one spot on the list of the greatest players in Washington history.

Baugh was one of the first great passers in NFL history, moving from a passing tailback spot to becoming the first player in the league to play the quarterback position as we know it today. Along the way, he led the league in completions five times, passing yards four times, and completion percentage eight times in his 16-year career in Washington.

He also made six Pro Bowls and earned four First-Team All-Pro selections and led the franchise to its two pre-Super Bowl era titles in 1937 and 1942.

Those QB exploits were enough to get Baugh on this list, but it’s all the other things he did that put him at the top of it.

Baugh was a strong runner as well, and he also played defense and special teams. And, frankly, to say he just “played” on all three units is an understatement relative to how good Baugh was in all facets of the game.

The TCU product was the best punter in the league throughout much of his career and an excellent safety. In 1943, Baugh accomplished something that will never be done again. That season, he led the NFL in completions (133), punting average (45.9), and interceptions (11), among other categories.

Now, that’s a football player.

2 Darrell Green

Darrell Green held down a spot in the Washington secondary for two full decades, which makes him one of the faces of the Washington franchise

For parts of three decades, Darrell Green held down a spot in the secondary for Washington. Selected with the last pick of the first round in the legendary 1983 NFL Draft, Green played 20 NFL seasons, finally retiring at age 42 after the 2002 campaign.

Green isn’t just a compiler, either. The super-speedster is one of the best cornerbacks in league history, making seven Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro squads while winning two Super Bowls in the nation’s capital.

The corner and kick returner had 54 career interceptions, good for 21st in league history, and took six of those back to the house. He also had 1,159 tackles and was a solid punt-return man throughout his time in Washington, averaging 12.0 yards per punt return for his career.

Green’s combination of high-end production and longevity, all in Washington, put him near the top of this list.

3 Charley Taylor

Whether it was at running back or wide receiver, Charley Taylor was a monster for the Washington offense

With apologies to quarterbacks Sonny Jurgenson and Joe Theismann, as well as defenders like Chris Hanburger, Charles Mann, and Dexter Manley, the third- and fourth-ranked players on this best Commanders players of all time list are wide receivers, starting with Charley Taylor.

Like Sammy Baugh, Taylor excelled at multiple positions throughout his career. He came into the league as the No. 3 overall pick in the 1968 NFL Draft out of Arizona State as a running back. As a 6-foot-3 runner, Taylor put up 814, 577, and 1,119 rushing yards in his first three seasons, respectively, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, making three Pro Bowls, and earning a Second-Team All-Pro nod.

Taylor then switched to wideout and made five more Pro Bowls and earned three additional All-Pro selections.

After 14 years (13 seasons after missing the entire 1976 campaign with a knee injury), Taylor walked away as the franchise’s eighth-leading rusher with 1,488 yards and its leading receiver with 9,110 yards, the latter of which still ranks second in team history.

4 Art Monk

With three Super Bowl rings, Art Monk was the pass-catcher of the Washington Super Bowl teams

If you’re wondering who is currently the Commanders’ franchise-leading receiver, look no further than Art Monk, the fourth-best player in the team’s history.

Monk was a first-round pick out of Syracuse in 1980, and the silky-smooth 6-foot-3, 210-pound wideout went on to play 14 of his 16 NFL seasons in Washington. During that time, he made 888 grabs for 12,026 yards and 65 touchdowns.

He was a key piece of all three Commanders Super Bowl-winning teams, although he was injured in Week 9 of the 1982 season and missed out on that title-game victory.

The Hall of Famer made three Pro Bowls and a pair of All-Pro teams while leading the league in receptions (106) in 1984 and yards per game (81.7) in 1985. Monk had four 1,000-plus-yard seasons and four more of 750-plus yards.

5 The Hogs

This may be cheating — to name an entire unit — but how can you separate the great Super Bowl-winning Washington offensive lines of the '80s and '90s?

Sure, this is cheating a bit, but why parse hairs between Joe Jacoby, Russ Grimm, and Jeff Bostic for the No. 5 spot when you can put all three of them on a list as a unit?

The Hogs, led by left tackle Jacoby, left guard Grimm, and center Bostic are one of the greatest offensive lines in NFL history, paving the way for three different 1,000-yard rushers — John Riggins, George Rogers, and Earnest Byner — between 1981 and 1991, and winning three Super Bowls.

Bostic got to Washington in 1980 as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson and Grimm (third round out of Pittsburgh) and Jacoby (undrafted out of Louisville) joined him in 1981.

Over the decade that The Hogs dominated defensive lines, the other linemen around them changed. But these three remained a constant with nine Pro Bowls and seven First-Team All-Pro nods between them.

For the franchise’s first Super Bowl (1982), these three were joined by RG Mark May and RT George Starke. In 1987, it was R.C. Thielemann at RG and May moving over to RT. And in 1991, RG Mark Schlereth joined The Hogs with Jacoby sliding to RT and three-time First-Team All-Pro Jim Lachey playing on the left side.

Of all these Hogs, Grimm is the only one in the Hall of Fame, but as a unit, they were greater than the sum of their parts, which is what made them one of the best — and definitely the most famous — offensive lines of all time.

