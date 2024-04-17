Highlights More than 70 years after his retirement, Sammy Baugh remains Washington's all-time leader in touchdown passes.

Sonny Jurgensen shined in the nation's capital after beginning his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Joe Theismann and Mark Rypien each led Washington to a Super Bowl victory.

The Washington Commanders are widely expected to grab a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Over the years, the Washington franchise has had its share of top-notch quarterbacks, but they've struggled recently at the position.

The last time Washington had the No. 2 pick and went with a quarterback was in 2012, when they selected Robert Griffin III. The last time they took a QB in Round 1, they selected Dwayne Haskins in 2019. They also whiffed in the first round with Jason Campbell (2005), Patrick Ramsey (2002), and Heath Shuler (1994).

While they've swung and missed with many signal-callers over the years, they've also had their share of superstars. It's just that none of them played in this century.

Here's a rundown of the top five quarterbacks in Washington history.

Related Top 5 Chicago Bears Quarterbacks of All Time The Chicago Bears don't have the greatest history at the quarterback position. But here's a look at the five best in franchise history.

1 Sammy Baugh

Sammy Baugh came out slingin' it as a rookie QB in 1937

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

It didn't take long for "Slingin' Sammy" Baugh to make a name for himself in the NFL. Washington selected the TCU product with the sixth overall pick in the 1937 draft, and he was a game-changer. As a rookie, Baugh let it fly to the tune of 1,127 passing yards while making just five starts.

In a league that was dominated by the running game, Baugh opened things up, leading the league in completions (81), attempts (171), yards (1,127), and interceptions (14), making it known that he certainly wasn't shy when it came to the passing game.

To complete the first of his four All-Pro campaigns, he led Washington to the NFL title game against the Chicago Bears and threw for 335 yards, tossing three second-half touchdown passes in a 28-21 victory, the first of his two NFL championships. His 335 yards remained a playoff rookie record until it was broken by Russell Wilson in 2012.

Sammy Baugh Washington Stats Seasons 16 Games 167 Comp% 56.5 Pass Yards 21,886 Pass TD 187 Interceptions 203 Rating 72.2

Baugh threw for better than 1,000 yards in four of his first seven seasons in the NFL. In 1943, Baugh, who also played safety, threw four touchdown passes and had four interceptions in a 42-20 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Baugh led the NFL in completions (133) and completion percentage (55.6) that year and also picked off an NFL-best 11 passes on defense. He again led Washington to the title game that year but lost to the Bears.

Baugh led the NFL in completion percentage eight times, including the 1945 season when he hit on 70.3% of his passes. He played all 16 of his NFL seasons in Washington and threw for 21,886 yards for his career. His 187 touchdown passes remain the most in franchise history.

2 Sonny Jurgensen

Sonny Jurgensen turned it on in Washington after seven years in Philadelphia

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Sonny Jurgensen played the first seven years of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he really didn't get things going until he arrived in Washington.

In his first four NFL seasons, he made just four starts. It wasn't until the 1961 season, his fifth in the league, that the former Duke quarterback became a full-time starter. Jurgensen started all 14 games and made some serious noise. He went 10-4 and led the NFL in touchdown passes (32) and passing yards (3,223), earning his first Pro Bowl selection and his lone All-Pro honor.

After a tough 1962 season in which he went 3-9-1 and an injury-riddled 1963 campaign, Philly traded him to Washington, where he began a run of four Pro Bowls in six seasons.

Sonny Jurgensen Washington Stats Seasons 11 Games/Starts 135/108 Record 52-51-5 Comp% 58.0 Pass Yards 22,585 Pass TD 179 Interceptions 116 Rating 83.9

In his first year with Washington, he started all 14 games, going just 6-8, but he threw for 2,934 yards and recorded 24 touchdown passes. He had consecutive Pro Bowl seasons in 1966 and 1967, leading the NFL in passing yardage both years. In '67, he broke his own passing record by throwing for 3,747 yards.

During the 1968 season, Jurgensen missed time with broken ribs and also underwent elbow surgery. He returned in 1969 with another Pro Bowl season when he led the NFL with 3,102 passing yards.

In his 11 seasons in Washington, Jurgensen compiled a record of 179-116 and is second on the franchise's all-time passing list with 22,585 yards. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

3 Joe Theismann

From punt returner to All-Pro QB, Theismann was named NFL MVP in 1983

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Many remember Joe Theismann from his gruesome, career-ending leg injury suffered at the hands of the New York Giants during Monday Night Football in 1985. But prior to that, Theismann was one heck of a quarterback and team leader. Theismann remains Washington's all-time passing leader with 25,206 yards after spending all 12 of his NFL seasons with the team.

Theismann was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round of the 1971 NFL Draft. He was also selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 39th round of the 1971 Major League Baseball Draft. When he couldn't come to a contract agreement with the Dolphins, Theismann took his talents to Canada and played for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

In 1974, Washington obtained Theismann's rights from Miami in exchange for a 1976 first-round draft pick. In his first two seasons in the nation's capital, he threw a total of 33 passes and was also used as a punt returner. He didn't make his first start at quarterback until the 1976 season, when he went 3-2 in five starts.

Joe Theismann Washington Stats Seasons 12 Games/Starts 167/124 Record 77-47 Comp% 56.7 Pass Yards 25,206 Pass TD 160 Interceptions 138 Rating 77.4

Theismann became the team's full-time starter in 1978 when he took over for Billy Kilmer. He started 14 of 16 games and went 7-7, throwing 13 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions. In '79, Theismann went 10-6 and tossed 20 touchdown passes.

With Theismann under center, Washington reached Super Bowl 17 following the strike-shortened 1982 season, a year in which he made his first Pro Bowl. Theismann threw two touchdown passes in the Super Bowl and led his team to a 27-17 victory over the Dolphins for Washington's first championship in 40 years.

He had an All-Pro season in 1983, also winning NFL MVP after going 14-2 and achieving career-highs in passing yards (3,714) and touchdown passes (29). Washington reached the Super Bowl for the second straight season but lost to the Oakland Raiders, 38-9.

4 Mark Rypien

Mark Rypien made plenty of NFL noise as a sixth-round draft pick

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Washington got much more out of Mark Rypien than expected.

After a four-year career at Washington State that saw Rypien throw 29 interceptions and 28 touchdowns, Washington took a shot and selected the 6-foot-4, 231-pound quarterback in the sixth round of the 1986 NFL Draft.

Knee and back injuries kept Rypien out of action for the first two years of his career, but after an injury to Doug Williams in 1988, he got his chance, going 3-3 in six starts. He was named the starter in 1989 and took full advantage.

Mark Rypien Washington Stats Seasons 6 Games/Starts 77/72 Record 45-27 Comp% 56.4 Pass Yards 15,928 Pass TD 101 Interceptions 75 Rating 80.2

Rypien made the first of his two Pro Bowls after going 9-5 and throwing for a career-high 3,768 yards with 22 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. He completed 58.8% of his passes in his first year as a full-time starter.

Rypien had his best season in 1991, starting all 16 games and going 14-2. He had a career-best 28 touchdowns and was picked off just 11 times. He then guided Washington to a berth in Super Bowl 26, where Washington knocked off the Buffalo Bills 37-24. Rypien was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 292 yards and a pair of touchdown passes.

In six seasons with Washington, Rypien compiled a record of 45-27.

5 Billy Kilmer

Billy Kilmer was a winner in Washington

USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

While Doug Williams did get some consideration after leading Washington to a convincing victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 22, he was just 5-9 in four years as the Washington quarterback.

Billy Kilmer gets the nod at No. 5 after spending eight seasons in Washington and compiling a record of 50-23-1.

Billy Kilmer Washington Stats Seasons 8 Games/Starts 82/74 Record 50-23-1 Comp% 53.2 Pass Yards 12,352 Pass TD 103 Interceptions 75 Rating 76.9

Kilmer was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 11th overall pick in 1961. After five seasons in San Francisco, he was then selected by the New Orleans Saints in the expansion draft in 1967. After spending four seasons with the Saints, Kilmer was traded to Washington before the 1971 season. In his first year with his new team, he went 8-4-1 and finished fourth in the MVP voting.

In 1972, the UCLA alum made the Pro Bowl after leading the league in touchdown passes with 19. He went 7-3 in 10 starts that season.

Kilmer is sixth on Washington's all-time passing list, throwing for 12,352 yards.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.