The Washington Commanders are one of the oldest franchises in the NFL. The team was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves before relocating to the nation's capital in the late 1930s, where it has remained since. But as historic as the franchise is, it's also been polarizing at times.

Washington has long been embroiled in controversy. From the team’s former name being viewed as offensive to recent owner Daniel Snyder selling the team after being investigated for sexual harassment, Washington has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, a trend that dates back decades.

As infamous as certain figures or aspects of the team’s identity may be, there is a rich history on the gridiron.

Washington has won three Super Bowls in addition to two pre-merger NFL championships. With several decades of history and a handful of championship teams, there have undoubtedly been players who’ve left a mark on the franchise, including running backs.

As the game has evolved, so has the league's preconceived notion of a running back. Washington has employed various types of runners, ranging from bruisers to speedsters. Of the many notable running backs, these are the best in team history.

1 John Riggins

Riggins’ toughness earned him a spot in Canton

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports



John Riggins was criminally underappreciated during his career. He was the perfect archetype for the physical nature of the 1970s and 1980s NFL and carved out a 14-year career. Despite his strong numbers, Riggins only made one Pro Bowl appearance, which came in 1975 as a member of the New York Jets.

It was only after he retired from football that Riggins truly got his due. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992, a rare feat for any player, let alone one with only one Pro Bowl nod and one All-Pro selection.

With Washington, Riggins was a machine. In a league that emphasized strength and toughness, he was one of the strongest and most fortitudinous runners and thrived in short-yardage situations.

Admittedly, his efficiency leaves much to be desired. Riggins averaged 3.8 yards per carry with Washington, but he was consistent and a machine near the goal line.

Riggins led multiple Washington teams to the playoffs and was named Super Bowl MVP in Washington's Super Bowl 17 victory over the Miami Dolphins. These postseason heroics, paired with 7,472 rushing yards and 79 rushing touchdowns, make it difficult to give anyone other than Riggins the nod for the top spot.

2 Larry Brown

Brown overcame a hearing impairment to become a star

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

Larry Brown’s improbable rise to superstardom began after Vince Lombardi noticed his delayed response to snaps and difficulty hearing teammates. It turned out that Brown was deaf in one ear, which led to the NFL allowing him to put a hearing aid in his helmet.

This paid dividends as Brown would lead the league in rushing yards with 1,125 in 1970 and took NFL MVP honors in 1972. With his hearing aid, Brown showed excellent instincts and was able to start his running motion on the snap. He was a feisty runner and could win with physicality despite being on the smaller end of halfbacks.

Brown spent all eight years of his NFL career with Washington and ran for 5,875 yards and 35 touchdowns. With four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro selections, Brown has a strong individual resume and is one of the most talented Washington players ever.

3 Clinton Portis

Portis took a new role with Washington

Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Clinton Portis will forever be a point of tension for Washington fans, as he was acquired in a trade that sent future Hall of Famer Champ Bailey to the Denver Broncos. Even if Denver ended up with the better player, Washington was far from robbed. The team received a dynamic runner in Portis with legitimate home-run-hitting ability.

He was used as a workhorse back and registered 765 touches in his first two years, in contrast to the 634 he received in his two seasons with the Broncos. This increased workload came at a price, seeing Portis’s yards per carry plummet from a league-best 5.5 in 2003 to 3.8 in 2004.

The counting stats, however, were still quite favorable. Portis ran for over 1,200 yards in four of his first five seasons in Washington and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2008. In seven years with Washington, he compiled 6,824 rushing yards and 46 rushing touchdowns.

4 Stephen Davis

Davis was a steady runner

James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Davis spent his earliest years in Washington as a fullback and backup running back. Drafted in the fourth round in 1996, he became the full-time starter in 1999 and ran for 1,405 yards and 17 touchdowns. While Davis wasn’t a speedster, he was fast enough to make plays in the open field and, at around 230 pounds, had more than enough strength to fight off defenders.

He rushed for 1,318 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2000 and led the league in carries in 2001 with 356. Davis signed with the Carolina Panthers before the 2003 season and retired from football after the 2006 season.

During his time in Washington, Davis ran for 5,790 yards and 45 touchdowns, placing him in the top five in team history in both. In his prime, Davis was one of the most dependable and consistent runners. He avoided negative runs and kept the offense ahead of the sticks.

5 Alfred Morris

Morris' career got off to a great start

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Alfred Morris overcame his overlooked status in the 2012 NFL Draft, going from a sixth-round pick out of Florida Atlantic to making two Pro Bowls with Washington.

Accompanied by fellow rookie Robert Griffin III, Morris was part of a lethal rushing duo and shined in his first season. Griffin’s mobility forced defenses to account for the quarterback, leading to more holes for his halfback. Morris ran for 1,613 yards and 13 touchdowns as a rookie and was named a Second-Team All-Pro.

He would go on to make the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014 after running for 1,275 and 1,074 yards, respectively. While it seems that Morris was on track to score a nice extension, he faltered in 2015 and was a backup for the remainder of his career. Morris' quick decline can be chalked up to multiple factors.

For one, Griffin suffered an ACL tear in the Wild Card Round of his rookie season and was never the same athlete. This made it easier for defenses to key in on Morris. Secondly, Morris was a beneficiary of the Shanahan offense. Mike Shanahan wasn’t terribly successful in Washington, but he did bring some great ideas and a talented coaching staff.

The zone-blocking scheme that was a staple of Washington’s running attack became less prevalent after Shanahan’s departure in 2014, and Morris wasn’t as proficient as a gap runner. Regardless, Morris was an effective runner early in his career and amassed 4,713 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns with Washington.

