The franchise now known as the Washington Commanders won two pre-merger championships and has won three Super Bowl titles since joining the NFL as the Boston Braves in 1932 and has had plenty of great players along the way.

When you think of the best teams in history, though, you think more of great offensive lines, running backs, and defenses. While the best Commanders wide receivers of all time have been excellent, the list is short on all-time greats.

The Washington wide receivers room has always been best when there is a committee of guys to whom the quarterback can spread the ball around. In the last four decades or so, the team had “The Fun Bunch” in the 1980s, “The Posse” in the 1990s (two of whom appear on this list), and even Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson in recent years.

While Dotson is now with the Philadelphia Eagles , McLaurin is rapidly closing in on this list of the top five wide receivers of all time. In his sixth season with the team, the former Ohio State pass-catcher has entered the top 10 in franchise history for receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Another year or two of high-level production and McLaurin will find his way into this group.

For now, though, let’s look at the luminaries who played in the nation’s capital and did crack this list.

1 Art Monk

Art Monk was a member of "The Fun Bunch" and "The Posse," and is now in the Hall of Fame

If you look at our list of the greatest Commanders players of all time, you’ll notice that Charley Taylor is one spot ahead of Art Monk.

However, on the list of the best Commanders wide receivers of all time, Monk takes the cake, as Taylor started his career at running back, making three Pro Bowls and winning Rookie of the Year at that position.

As far as pure WRs go, however, Monk takes the cake.

The No. 18 pick of the 1980 NFL Draft out of Syracuse in 1980 made good on his draft spot, immediately putting up nearly 800 yards as a rookie. And while he was injured late in one of Washington's Super Bowl-winning seasons, he has three rings to go with his three Pro Bowls and one First-Team All-Pro team nod.

Over the course of 14 seasons in Washington, Monk put up 888 catches for 12,026 yards and 65 touchdowns. Those first two numbers are franchise-leading marks that still stand today, which is why Monk is in the Hall of Fame and the best (full-time) WR to ever play for the team.

2 Charley Taylor

Even though he started as a running back, Charley Taylor made his mark as an all-time great wideout

While Charley Taylor gets knocked down a peg on the ranked list of the best Commanders wide receivers of all time, he doesn’t slide very far.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is still tops in receiving touchdowns for the team with 79, and his 9,110 receiving yards and 649 catches are still second to Monk.

Five of Taylor’s eight Pro Bowls and his one First-Team All-Pro nod came as a WR, although his ROY Award was as a running back. No matter what position he played, though, Taylor was huge for the franchise in the 1960s and 1970s, leading the team in receiving yards eight times in his 13 seasons.

Taylor never won a championship with the team, but he did help the team make the playoffs five times in six seasons during the '70s, including the 1972 campaign when the team made (unwanted) history by falling to the undefeated Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl 7.

3 Bobby Mitchell

Bobby Mitchel broke barriers in Washington and became one of the franchise's best pass-catchers ever

Like Taylor, Bobby Mitchell also played halfback for a chunk of his career, although it was mostly in his first three NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns . As primarily a WR in Washington, Mitchell had the highest highs of anyone on this list.

Over seven seasons, Mitchell led the team in receiving four times and led the league in receptions and touchdowns once and receiving yards twice.

His biggest years in the capital were his first two in 1962 and 1963.

In '62, he put up a league-leading 72 catches for 1,384 yards while also scoring 11 TDs. That season, he made the first of three straight Pro Bowls in Washington, earned First-Team All-Pro honors, and finished third in MVP voting behind winner Jim Taylor and runner-up Y.A. Tittle.

In '63, he recorded 69 catches and again led the league in receiving yards with 1,436, while adding seven touchdowns. He again made the Pro Bowl but failed to earn an All-Pro nod.

The fascinating footnote on Mitchell is that when he arrived from Cleveland in 1962, he became the first Black player in Washington history. The franchise was the last in the NFL to integrate, and under pressure to do so, they drafted Syracuse RB Ernie Davis.

When the team couldn’t reach a contract agreement with him, they traded the runner to the Browns for Mitchell. The latter would go on to the Hall of Fame while the former tragically died of leukemia before ever playing a game.

4 Gary Clark

Gary Clark went from James Madison to the USFL to No. 4 on the list of best Commanders wide receivers

Art Monk, Gary Clark, and Ricky Sanders made up “The Posse” in the late '80s and early '90s. On the heels of “The Fun Bunch,” which included Monk along with Virgil Seay, Charlie Brown, and Alvin Garrett (plus some RBs and TEs), “The Posse” was a step up in all-around skill for the team’s trio of WRs.

Monk is a Hall of Famer, and Sanders probably comes in sixth or no lower than seventh in the team’s top 10 WRs. But it is Gary Clark who makes it here at No. 4 all-time.

While lots of players have USFL nightmare stories, Clark probably wouldn’t have played in the NFL if not for the failed football league. He was the best WR in James Madison history, but, as such, still didn’t get much interest from the NFL. After showing out for the Jacksonville Bulls, though, he became a second-round pick of the Commanders in the 1984 Supplemental Draft of USFL players.

Clark would thrive in the NFL, too, playing eight seasons in Washington and 11 total. He made four Pro Bowls, two First-Team All-Pro squads, and won two Super Bowls with the Commanders. His 549 receptions, 8,742 yards, and 58 touchdowns are fourth, third, and fourth in team history.

5 Santana Moss

Santana Moss was small in stature but had a knack for making huge plays

Santana Moss may have started his NFL career with the New York Jets , but he had his most success and is best remembered as a member of the Washington pro football franchise.

Washington traded Laveranues Coles, a good receiver, for Moss, who would turn out to be a great one for the franchise. Moss played for the team for 10 seasons, leading the team in receiving yards for six of those campaigns and going for over 1,000 yards three times.

He also made his one Pro Bowl (and Second-Team All-Pro) in D.C. when he made 84 grabs for 1,483 yards and nine touchdowns in 2005.

The teams for which Moss played — more specifically the QBs he caught passes from — weren’t the greatest. The WR only made the playoffs twice in a decade while catching balls from a 35-year-old Mark Brunell, draft bust Jason Campbell, a 34-year-old Donovan McNabb, Rex Grossman, and the young duo of Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins .

Still, the lack of team success had nothing to do with the 5-foot-10 wide receiver on the outside.

