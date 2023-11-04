Highlights With Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season underway, we are taking a look at some of the best, most exciting games that have ever been played in Week 9 over the years.

Key moments, comebacks, and overtime wins have made these games memorable for fans.

From the Philadelphia Eagles' overtime victory in 2015 to the Chicago Bears' dramatic win in 1997, these games showcase the excitement and unpredictability of Week 9 matchups.

Week 9 is upon us, which means we are at the halfway point of the season. How time flies. This is the time of the year when contenders either establish themselves or become pretenders, or teams come out of the blue and sneak into the playoffs. There have been some thrillers in this game week of the NFL season over the years, so here’s a closer look at some of the best barnbarners that Week 9 of the NFL season has ever seen.

10 November 8, 2015 - Philadelphia Eagles 33 Dallas Cowboys 27

NFC East games always have an edge to them, and the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys fans were treated to a brilliant watch in Dallas back in 2015, particularly in the fourth quarter. There were a total of 26 points scored in these 15 minutes alone, which took the game from 14-14 to 27-27, and subsequently overtime.

It was back and forth all through the fourth quarter. Philly were only ever behind from 6:44 in the first quarter until 9:01 in the second. They never trailed after that, but Dallas kept fighting back, whether this was a Dez Bryant touchdown reception or field goals from Dan Bailey.

There were three scores between both teams from the 2:53 mark of the fourth quarter to the regulation clock hitting zero. In overtime, Sam Bradford took the snap just beyond the 50-yard line and found Jordan Matthews in the middle, who caught it and chugged to the end zone to end an instant classic.

9 November 7, 2021 - Baltimore Ravens 34 Minnesota Vikings 31

The first of two thrillers from this game week to make our list was at M&T Bank Stadium as the Baltimore Ravens overcame the Vikings 34-31 in overtime. The game ended on a Justin Tucker field goal, but that is only half the story. The third quarter ended with both teams tied 24-24. This is despite the Vikings leading 17-3 with 1:25 remaining in the first half.

The score remained the same until the 3:29 mark of the fourth quarter when Le’Veon Bell ran in for a one-yard touchdown to give the Ravens a 31-24 lead. However, just 2:26 later, the Vikings struck back as quarterback Kirk Cousins drove the team down the field and found receiver Adam Thielen for a one-yard touchdown of their own with 1:03 remaining.

Baltimore had the ball first, but they did not win the game on their first drive of the extra period. Instead, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an interception to Minnesota’s Anthony Barr. Thankfully for Jackson, the Vikings went three and out and punted it back to the Ravens. The Ravens took over five minutes off the clock on the ensuing drive before winning the game through Tucker with 16 seconds remaining.

8 October 26, 1997 - Seattle Seahawks 45 Oakland Raiders 34

When Oakland Raiders quarterback Jeff George threw to James Jett for a 49-yard touchdown to take the team up 31-18 early in the third quarter, nobody would have predicted the way this game would end up playing out. By the end of that period, the Raiders were only two points ahead of the Seattle Seahawks, with the score at 34-32.

However, Oakland would not score another point as the Seahawks put up 20 unanswered points to finish the game. Seahawks kicker Todd Peterson converted 38-yard and 25-yard field goals before Warren Moon found Joey Galloway in the end zone to seal the 45-34 win.

7 November 9, 2021 - Pittsburgh Steelers 29 Chicago Bears 27

The other thrilling Week 9 game from 2021 saw another topsy-turvy fourth quarter. The Pittsburgh Steelers cruised to a 14-3 halftime lead over the Chicago Bears after Najee Harris ran in for a touchdown and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger found Pat Freiermuth in the end zone. There was also an incredible interception by Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward, who saw his own batted pass end up in his hands.

Freiermuth scored again to make it 20-6 going into the fourth quarter, and while Chicago’s Darnell Mooney scored for the Bears, Jakeem Grant fumbled a kick return to stunt their momentum. The Steelers may have only scored three points as a result of this, but these were crucial when it came to the final score.

There was another kick return fumble, but this time with touchdow-leveln consequences, as Pittsburgh’s RayRay McCloud’s error was returned by DeAndre Houston-Carson into the end zone cut the Pittsburgh lead to 23-20. Later, there was a strange taunting call given against the Bears’ Cassius Marsh and once again, while only three points were given up as a result, every point would prove to count in this one.

Mooney caught another touchdown to give the Bears the lead with under two minutes remaining, but Steelers kicker Chris Boswell responded with a 40-yard field goal to give them a 29-27 lead with just 30 second left. However, the drama was not over, as Bears kicker Cairo Santos had a 65-yard attempt in the dying seconds that came agonizingly close after bouncing out off the crossbar.

6 November 4, 1990 - Washington Redskins 41 Detroit Lions 38

The Detroit Lions and Washington Redskins met in Detroit for a midseason NFC matchup. It seemed for a while that it would be a comfortable Lions win, as they went into the start of the fourth quarter ahead 38-21. Running back Barry Sanders had a big say, with 104 yards rushing and one touchdown.

However, they would fall victim to a mammoth comeback as the Redskins scored with a Chip Lohmiller field goal, a passing touchdown from Jeff Rutledge to Gary Clark, and a rushing touchdown by Rutledge. Lohmiller would be the hero in overtime as he kicked the game-winner on the road for Washington after they'd finished the contest on a 20-0 run.

5 November 8, 2015 - Tennessee Titans 28 New Orleans Saints 24

The Tennessee Titans were on the right end of another game that involved an eventful fourth quarter. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees sneaked in for a touchdown with 11:01 remaining in the second quarter to give them a 21-10 lead, but Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota struck back quickly with a touchdown pass to Delanie Walker to make it a one-score game.

Entering the fourth quarter with just a one-point lead, the Saints increased their lead back to eight when tight end Michael Hoomanawanui caught the ball in the end zone. The Titans responded as Mariota found Justin Hunter for a score before Walker caught the successful two-point conversion.

A late Saints pass interference penalty gave the Titans the chance for a field goal, but Ryan Succop’s effort hit the crossbar. New Orleans' Kai Forbath was then given the chance with 1:01 remaining on the gameclock to win it for the Saints from a 46-yard field goal. It was short. Overtime arrived, and the Titans would win it with 9:50 remaining as Mariota threw to Anthony Fasano for the walkoff touchdown.

4 November 2, 1986 - Washington Redskins 44 Minnesota Vikings 38

When you are 38-26 up with 6:53 remaining like the Minnesota Vikings were here, you would almost certainly expect to win every time. However, touchdowns from Washington Redskins receivers Art Monk and George Rogers took it to 38-38 and overtime.

In the extra period, Redskins quarterback Jay Schroeder had the ball around the Vikings’ 40-yard line and threw a short pass to Gary Clark on the left. His wide receiver broke a tackle and marched 38 yards on into the end zone to send the home crowd wild.

3 November 2, 2003 - New York Giants 31 New York Jets 28

Back in 2003, MetLife Stadium was not open. Instead, there was Giants Stadium. Despite the name, it was home to both the New York Giants and New York Jets. In 2003, it played host to a great encounter between the New York rivals. Due to the two teams playing in separate conferences, they generally only meet every four years. So when they do face-off, it's a rare occasion, something that really excites the locals.

Though technically the road team, the Giants ran away with a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter after a rushing touchdown from Dorsey Levens and a successful two point conversion. Not to be outdone, Jets quarterback Chad Pennington found both Santana Moss and Anthony Becht in the end zone to tie the game, the latter with 29 seconds remaining.

Kicker Brett Conway missed the chance to win it in overtime for the Giants with just over 11 minutes remaining. The Giants then committed pass interference on the Jets’ subsequent drive, which put them in field goal range. However, Will Allen rushed Jets kicker Doug Brien to block the kick. The Giants took full advantage as they went down the field and converted a field goal as the clock hit :04 to win a crazy game.

2 October 27, 1996 - Baltimore Ravens 37 St. Louis Rams 31

Just eight contests into their inaugural season in their fourth ever home game, the Baltimore Ravens hosted the St. Louis Rams, and what unfolded was a brilliant watch. Late in the fourth quarter, Ravens running back Bam Morris ran in his second TD of the game to give them a 31-23 lead after trailing for most of the game.

The drama didn’t end there. Around their own 30-yard line with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Rams QB Tony Banks fumbled, and it was recovered by the Ravens. Under the guidance of quarterback Vinny Testaverde, Baltimore drove down the field and bled the clock to three seconds before calling a timeout. Kicker Matt Stover was up.

The chance was there to end the game with a last-second field goal. However, Stover somehow missed from just 32 yards, and the game went into overtime. To make matters worse for the Ravens, the Rams won the toss and were able to start with the ball. They managed to get the clock all the way down to the 5:45 mark and attempted a game winning field goal.

However, there was a fumble on the snap, and they failed to even get a kick off. This gave the Ravens the ball back in excellent field position with just over three minutes left, but they fumbled it right back to the Rams shortly after. On the ensuing drive, St. Louis could not convert on fourth down, leaving the door open for Baltimore with about a minute left.

The Ravens then drove the ball down to field goal range around the 25-yard line, but instead of settling for another Stover effort, Testaverde stunned the Rams by throwing to wide receiver Michael Jackson for a 22-yard walk-off touchdown.

1 October 27, 1997 - Chicago Bears 36 Miami Dolphins 33

This is the most infamous Week 9 game in recent memory. It was not the best start to a game for Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins as they went behind 12-7 in the second quarter after the quarterback was tackled for a safety and Marino threw a pick in the end zone. Marino would toss a second-quarter touchdown to Jerris McPhail to cut it to a 15-13 Chicago Bears lead at the break.

In the second half, the Dolphins would score 20 unanswered points to take a 33-18 advantage, but Chicago QB Erik Kramer was about to have his say. Kramer, who finished the 1997 campaign with a 14-14 TD-INT ratio, engineered two fourth-quarter drives that were both punctuated by touchdown passes to tie it up at 33 by the end of regulation.

After forcing Marino and company to punt on the first possession of overtime, Kramer was able to string together a couple of first downs before his drive stalled as well and Chicago was forced to punt. Two plays after the boot, Marino fumbled at his own 17-yard line, setting up Chicago kicker Jeff Jaeger with a chip shot, which he converted to complete the comeback and win the game.

