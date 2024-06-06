Highlights The European Championship in Germany gets under way this summer, and a host of top wingers will be on show.

Kylian Mbappe is the pick of the bunch, while two Manchester City players feature high up in GIVEMESPORT's list of the top 10 wingers at the tournament.

Phil Foden was the best player in the Premier League in 2023-24 but is pipped to top spot by France's star player.

The European Championship is just around the corner and many of the best players in the world will be on show over the next few weeks. There are few, if any, continental competitions as fiercely contested as the Euros, and football fans around the globe will be hoping to witness a fine festival of football this summer.

Kylian Mbappe goes into the tournament off the back of being confirmed as a Real Madrid player and he will hope that his first piece of silverware after joining Los Blancos comes with Les Bleus. He is one of a number of excellent wingers who figure in GIVEMESPORT's list of the top 10 wingers at the tournament.

Best wingers at Euro 2024 Ranking Player 10 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 9 Lamine Yamal 8 Leandro Trossard 7 Jeremy Doku 6 Leroy Sane 5 Rafael Leao 4 Bukayo Saka 3 Bernardo Silva 2 Phil Foden 1 Kylian Mbappe

10 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Georgia

A commentator's nightmare as well as a defender's nightmare, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia announced himself to the world with his contribution to Napoli's brilliant Serie A title win last year. The left-winger registered 14 goals and 17 assists in all competitons for Napoli during the 2022-23 season, and was one of their most important players alongside Victor Osimhen.

Napoli's title defence was disastrous, as they finished 10th in 2023-24, a whopping 41 points off champions Inter Milan. The pacy Kvaratskhelia, though, still enjoyed a decent season, registering 20 direct goal contributions. Georgia may not be a force to be reckoned with at the Euros, but few right-backs will relish coming up against Kvaratskhelia.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stats for Georgia Appearances 29 Goals 15 Assists 7

9 Lamine Yamal

Spain

The youngest player on this list by some distance, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal looks very much like the real deal. The youngster made his first-team debut as a 15-year-old in April 2023 and had established himself as a regular in Xavi's team by the beginning of the following season.

Only midfielder Ilkay Gundogan made more appearances for Barcelona than Yamal for the Blaugrana during the 2023-24 campaign. Truth be told, a club of Barcelona's stature should not be so reliant on a teenager, but it is testament to the youngster's quality that he was able to handle the pressure so well.

Lamine Yamal stats for Spain Appearances 6 Goals 2 Assists 2

8 Leandro Trossard

Belgium

Leandro Trossard may not be the sexiest name at his club or on this list, but he has been getting better and better as his career has gone on, and is now widely viewed as one of the Premier League's elite wingers. Trossard scored 17 goals for his club over the course of the season, a tally only bettered at Arsenal by fellow winger Bukayo Saka, and he was clearly favoured by Mikel Arteta over Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli.

Belgium's Golden Generation may have fallen short of winning a major tournament but they still have plenty of top players capable of battling against the best teams at the tournament, and Trossard is certainly one of them.

Leandro Trossard stats for Belgium Appearances 33 Goals 8 Assists 4

7 Jeremy Doku

Belgium

Another Belgian winger, Jeremy Doku was electric for Manchester City at times during his first season at the club, and he was the only Blues player who really looked capable of turning the FA Cup final against Manchester United around.

Jack Grealish was one of City's players of the season as they won the Treble in 2022-23, and it shows just how good Doku has been that the former Aston Villa winger's City career is now in doubt, with Doku among the players ahead of him in the pecking order for City's left-wing position.

With Doku on one flank and Trossard on the other, as well as Kevin De Bruyne behind Romelu Lukaku, Belgium have every chance of enjoying a decent tournament in Germany.

Jeremy Doku stats for Belgium Appearances 21 Goals 2 Assists 8

6 Leroy Sane

Germany

It's been four years now since Leroy Sane left the Premier League to return to Germany with Bayern Munich, and he remains a key player for the Bavarian club. Bayern may not have had their best season in 2023-24, but Sane posted respectable figures, scoring 10 goals and registering 13 assists.

Germany have underperformed at the last three major tournaments, succumbing to group-stage exits at both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, and losing in the last 16 of Euro 2020. They look to be better prepared this time around and Sane will hope to play an influential role in the tournament on home soil.

Leroy Sane stats for Germany Appearances 59 Goals 13 Assists 7

5 Rafael Leao

Portugal

Portugal have an embarrassment of attacking riches and Rafael Leao will hope to occupy their left-wing position when the tournament kicks off in June. Leao is coming off the back of a great season with AC Milan, during which he scored 15 goals and registered 14 assists.

The wide man has pace to burn and has established himself as one of the hottest wingers in world football over the last couple of years. Portugal have an embarrassment of attacking riches so he will have to impress pretty quickly to ensure he keeps his place in the team for as long as Roberto Martinez's side are involved in the tournament.

Rafael Leao stats for Portugal Appearances 25 Goals 4 Assists 5

4 Bukayo Saka

England

Bukayo Saka is the last man to kick a ball at a European Championship, and he will be hoping to make some happier memories this time around. Saka was just a boy when he missed the final penalty in the shoot-out defeat by Italy in 2021, but he is a man now and is coming off the back of a brilliant individual season with Arsenal.

Saka's output has improved season on season and the youngster is now rightly viewed as one of the best wingers in the world. Having scored 20 goals and registered 14 assists for Arsenal in 2023-24, Saka is surely a shoo-in for a starting role in the side against Serbia in the Three Lions' opening game.

Bukayo Saka stats for England Appearances 32 Goals 11 Assists 7

3 Bernardo Silva

Portugal

If Leao will expect to start on the left wing for Portugal, Bernardo Silva will expect to line up on the right. It's been seven years since Bernardo joined Manchester City after announcing himself to the world as a key cog in Monaco's brilliant 2016-17 side, and he has been one of the Premier League's top operators in that time.

There was a theory that Bernardo would take David Silva's role in City's side when the Spaniard left in 2020, but rather than dropping deeper he has continued to thrive in attack. One of his best traits is that he tends to save his best football for the biggest matches, and Portugal will be targeting participation in those.

Bernardo Silva stats for Portugal Appearances 88 Goals 11 Assists 29

2 Phil Foden

England

The standout player in the Premier League this season, Phil Foden has developed brilliantly and is now arguably the best player in the best club side in the world. Foden might actually be the best player in England's squad, too, which is saying something considering the talent Gareth Southgate has at his disposal.

Foden is yet to truly find his best form for England but there were glimpses during his last game for his country, a 2-2 draw against Belgium in March. Irrespective of the form he has shown in his England career to date, he will go into a major international tournament as a guaranteed starter for the first time.

Phil Foden stats for England Appearances 33 Goals 4 Assists 8

1 Kylian Mbappe

France

Kylian Mbappe has been ribbed throughout his club career for having not ventured out of France, but not many players can match his exploits on the international stage. Mbappe won the World Cup as a teenager in 2018 and scored a hat-trick in the 2022 final, only to end up on the losing side.

The French winger is the best player of his generation, and he will have the platform to prove that on the grandest stage in club football next season when he finally turns out for Real Madrid. Before his focus switches to Madrid, Mbappe has to deal with the small matter of trying to win his country a European Championship. Few would bet against him doing so.

Kylian Mbappe stats for France Appearances 78 Goals 47 Assists 33