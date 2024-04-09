Highlights This list of the 10 greatest Champions League wingers features some incredible players.

Iconic stars from clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United have made a lasting impact in Europe's premier competition.

Factors like goals, success and notable moments determine the ranking of the top 10 wingers in Champions League history.

The Champions League is seen as the biggest club competition in European football. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo (who doesn't feature in this list because his best work in the competition came as a forward), Andres Iniesta and Zinedine Zidane are among the best of those who managed to forge an impressive career at Europe’s top table.

Since the rebranding of the competition in 1992, fans have witnessed many iconic wingers take centre stage. Those who play on either flank have the difficult task of scoring as well as providing. On top of that, the wide players also must be able to track back and beat a man with ease.

That said, it hasn't prevented a fair few from becoming true icons. The likes of Arjen Robben and Gareth Bale immediately come to mind. Here, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the 10 best wingers to ever ply their trade in Europe’s most coveted competition.

These rankings are only for wingers who have played since the 1992 rebrand of the competition.

Ranking factors

Goals

Assists

Longevity

Success

Notable Champions League moments

10 Greatest Goalkeepers in Champions League History - Ranked Rank Player Club(s) Titles Games Goals Assists 1. Lionel Messi Barcelona, PSG 4 163 129 45 2. Gareth Bale Tottenham, Real Madrid 5 66 20 17 3. Neymar* Barcelona, PSG 1 81 43 36 4. Angel Di Maria Benfica, Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSG, Juventus 1 107 23 40 5. Ryan Giggs Manchester United 2 145 28 46 6. Ronaldinho Barcelona, AC Milan 1 47 18 13 7. Luis Figo Barcelona, Real Madrid 1 103 24 35 8. Arjen Robben Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich 1 110 31 24 9. Mohamed Salah* Chelsea, Liverpool 1 79 44 15 10. Franck Ribery Bayern Munich 1 87 18 28 *Still playing in Europe as of 2024

10 Franck Ribery

Bayern Munich

A lot of Franck Ribery's glittering career was affected by injuries. Having amassed 72 different injuries, he spent 1363 days away from action. When the Frenchman was fit and playing, he was an absolute joy to watch. He and Robben forged one of the most dangerous wing pairings to grace the game during their respective Bayern Munich careers.

His most memorable contribution in the competition came in the 2012/13 campaign, where he played a key role in helping Bayern win the title - defeating Borussia Dortmund in the final. The reason why he features so low is because of his lack of iconic moments and overall record in the Champions League.

9 Mohamed Salah

Chelsea, Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has been in scintillating form since joining Liverpool in 2017 and has regularly been the best winger in the Premier League and maybe even the best in the entire world since. His goalscoring influence on the team is unmatched and no one has been quite as important to Jurgen Klopp's side as the Egyptian.

The tricky winger played a starring role in the Reds' Champions League triumph in 2019, scoring five goals in the 18/19 campaign where they defeated Tottenham in the final. He most famously scored the first in the 2-0 win over the Lillywhites. He'd be higher up on the list had he had more success in the competition.

8 Arjen Robben

Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich

The former Holland and Bayern Munich star had one of the best-left feet in football during his prime years. After a remarkable spell in England and Spain with Chelsea and Real Madrid respectively, Robben made the switch to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in 2009 and would then go on to establish himself as one of the best wingers in the world.

Robben was Box Office in his prime and produced many mouthwatering performances at the highest level during the peak of his powers, especially in the 2012/13 season as he played a starring role in Bayern's Champions League success - scoring the winner in the final against Borussia Dortmund.

7 Luis Figo

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan

A former Ballon d'Or winner, Luis Figo established himself as one of the best players in the late 90s and early 00s, playing for the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Sporting Lisbon. The former Portugal star – an all-time great for his country – was part of the Real Madrid side that won the 2001/02 Champions League, defeating Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in the final.

With just one Champions League title to his name during his glittering career, Figo sits seventh on this list. While he's played for many top sides in Europe and has won a trophy in Europe's elite, his lack of goals and assists in the competition is why he doesn't feature any higher.

6 Ronaldinho

Barcelona, AC Milan

For anyone watching football in the 2000s, there was no one more impressive than Ronaldinho. The Brazilian trickster was easily the most entertaining player to observe. The manner in which he would beat defenders with a wide array of skills was quite the sight to behold.

He was the best player in the world for a period during the 2000s, and his time at Barcelona was where he solidified his spot as one of the greatest wingers in Europe. The Brazilian, who had a knack for scoring free-kicks during his time as a professional player, only won the Champions League once. He was part of the great Barca team that won the competition in 2006, defeating Arsenal in the final. While he still enjoyed a bit of success in Italy, he was unable to win the coveted prize with Milan. His natural ability and his importance to the La Liga giants back in the day is why he has been placed in sixth.

5 Ryan Giggs

Manchester United

Ryan Giggs is one of the oldest goalscorers in the history of the competition and also holds the record for scoring in the most consecutive Premier League campaigns (21 seasons). The former Wales international was a vital part of United's dominance under Sir Alex Ferguson.

One of the most decorated players in the game, he won the Champions League twice with the Red Devils. His first came in 1999 when the Reds defeated Bayern Munich in a sensational final, with his second title coming nine years later, beating Chelsea in Moscow. The fact that he didn't produce that many iconic moments in the competition is the main reason why he doesn't feature higher.

4 Angel Di Maria

Benfica, Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSG, Juventus

Angel Di Maria has found success almost everywhere he has gone throughout his career. The Argentine has won league titles in Portugal, Spain and France, with the only real stain on his record being an underwhelming season when he flopped at Manchester United.

The tricky winger, who's still playing at the top level with Benfica, is in the top 10 for most assists in the history of the Champions League with 40 (at the time of writing). Di Maria's most defining moment in the competition came back in 2014, when he was the Man of the Match in the final for Real Madrid against rivals Atletico. While he's only won the glittering trophy once, his record in the competition is the main reason why he features in the top five.

3 Neymar

Barcelona, PSG

The Brazilian integral piece to Barcelona’s treble-winning campaign in the 2014/15 season, Neymar can be considered as one of the best players of the modern era. Not only were avid watchers of La Liga blessed with his talent, but his trickery was on show for the world to see.

At the age of 32, he has scored an impressive 21 hat-tricks since the turn of the millennium. His moments of brilliance and record in the competition are the main reasons why he features so high up on the list, with only two players since the Champions League's rebrand better than him.

2 Gareth Bale

Tottenham, Real Madrid

The dying stages of Gareth Bale's stay at Real Madrid turned a bit sour, but what he achieved at the club is still extraordinary. Throughout his time in Spain, he won five Champions Leagues, scored 106 goals, including several stunners, assisted a further 67 and dropped a plethora of masterclasses in the famous white jersey.

In his absolute prime, Bale was arguably the greatest British footballer in history - and that's saying something. The Welshman's iconic goal in the 2014 Champions League final against Atletico helped Los Blancos secure another European title. Four years later, he came off the bench and scored two goals in Madrid's epic 3-1 win against Liverpool. The fact that he's won five titles and produced many memorable moments is the main reason why he features at number two, just being pipped by a former La Liga rival.

1 Lionel Messi

Barcelona, PSG

Regarded as one of the best players in the history of the sport, Lionel Messi has achieved so much throughout his incredible career so far. The Argentine won an incredible 34 trophies during his time at Barcelona, before going on to win three more at Paris Saint-Germain.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lionel Messi is the second all-time UEFA Champions League top scorer with 129

During his time with the Spanish giants, he won four Champions League titles – although didn't play in the 2006 final against Arsenal due to injury. His first proper win came back in 2009, scoring the side's second in a 2-0 win against Manchester United. The little Argentine would only have to wait two years before his next triumph in the competition. Messi played a sensational role in Barca's 3-1 win against the same opponents in 2009. His third victory in the tournament came in 2015 when they beat Juventus.

While Bale is more successful on the trophy front, the Argentina star has produced many iconic moments and his goalscoring record in Europe is why he's the best winger to ever play in the Champions League.

