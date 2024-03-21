Highlights The Premier League has seen so many talented wingers grace the English shores since its formation, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Eden Hazard.

BBC pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards were tasked with ranking the top 10 best wingers of all time.

The pair agreed that Salah was the second greatest Premier League winger ever, but there were some debates as to who would be in at number one.

The wide area of the pitch is arguably one of the most important areas of the football pitch. Not only is it a winger's job to be able to beat a player with ease, but it's also their job to provide for their strikers and be clinical in the final third. It's a very specific skill set and not one that everyone can possess.

Over the years, the Premier League has seen so many elegant wide players take to the pitch. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Eden Hazard and John Barnes spring to mind. It's always tough to determine the top 10, let alone the best five wingers to ever step foot on the English shores.

Popular BBC pundits Alan Shearer and Mich Richards decided to try and answer this question on Match of the Day Top 10. The former England internationals have previously done the same thing regarding the best front threes of all-time, with Rooney, Ronaldo, and Tevez receiving the honour as well as the best Premier League midfield duos ever.

Now, they have turned their attention to the wide area, and with the help of co-host Gary Lineker, they have whittled the best wingers down to a top ten.

Alan Shearer's Top 10 Premier League Wingers of All-time

Cristiano Ronaldo ranks fifth

Working from bottom to top, the Newcastle United legend started with former Liverpool winger John Barnes. A lot of his success would come before the formation of the Premier League in 1992. However, the Englishman still had just over five years since the league was formed, making 201 appearances.

He was then followed by the ex-Manchester City and Leicester winger, Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian is a five-time Premier League winner and scored 82 goals and provided 61 assists in 284 games in total during his time in England. At number eight, Shearer named a member of Arsenal's "Invincible" team, Robert Pires. The tricky wide man was known for his ability to deliver in the final third, netting 62 goals in 198 league games for the Gunners and Aston Villa.

Former Tottenham star Gareth Bale was placed at seven, before putting Sadio Mane in at six. Mane, who is regarded as one of the best African players to play in the Premier League, completed Shearer's 10 - 6 list. His top five would prove to be controversial with Richards.

Shearer’s bold list left Richards amazed and laughing in disbelief after he placed Cristiano Ronaldo at number five, with the former City defender saying:

“Guys, are you watching? BBC’s number one pundit has put Ronaldo 5th! Number one pundit in the BBC!”

Shearer responded by saying: “Premier League,” referencing the fact that the majority of Ronaldo’s main achievements came at Real Madrid. Lineker chimed in with: “Okay Micah you’ve been quite critical here of Mr Shearer. He will explain why shortly.”

David Beckham took the number four spot on Shearer's list. The man scored free-kicks for fun, played outrageous passes with ease to create numerous goals for his teammates, and helped his side win a multitude of silverware, including six league titles at Manchester United. One of the greatest wide players we have seen in the modern era was Hazard - who ranks third in the Englishman's list, behind Salah.

At number one was Ryan Giggs. The Welshman won trophies for fun at Manchester United. 13 Premier League titles, a mammoth 632 appearances and 109 goals. A key part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s treble-winning side in 1999, the Welshman was barely dislodged from his spot until he pulled the curtains on his playing career in 2014.

"I just think over 600 appearances and 13 Premier League titles, that's why he's (Ryan Giggs) number one."

Shearer's Best Premier League Wingers Ever Position Player Club(s) 1. Ryan Giggs Manchester United 2. Mohamed Salah Chelsea, Liverpool 3. Eden Hazard Chelsea 4. David Beckham Manchester United 5. Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 6. Sadio Mane Southampton, Liverpool 7. Gareth Bale Tottenham 8. Robert Pires Arsenal, Aston Villa 9. Riyad Mahrez Leicester City, Manchester City 10. John Barnes Liverpool, Newcastle United

Micah Richards' Top 10 Premier League Wingers of All-time

The former England international ranks Ronaldo first

While Shearer had Barnes at number 10, Richards decided to start from the bottom with Mahrez, followed by Pires and Barnes. Senegal winger Mane sits seventh in the former defender's list, while Beckham completed the 10 - 6 spots.

Richards was then asked to give his final five rankings, putting Giggs third, Salah second (the same as Shearer's) and Ronaldo first. Desperate to get his own back over the 35-year-old, Shearer said: “This is the BBC’s number four pundit.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ryan Giggs has the most assists (162) of any Premier League player in history

The trio erupted with laughter as Lineker said: “Number four?!” Shearer and Richards shared a fist pump, before the Newcastle legend added: “I don’t mean that.”

As Shearer referenced in his picks, most of Ronaldo's accolades and achievements came during his time at Real Madrid and only spent six seasons in the Premier League. Elaborating on his number one pick, Richards said:

“He was unplayable at times though wasn’t he? Ronaldo has got to be number one.”

Richards' Best Premier League Wingers Ever Position Player Club(s) 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2. Mohamed Salah Chelsea, Liverpool 3. Ryan Giggs Manchester United 4. Eden Hazard Chelsea 5. Gareth Bale Tottenham 6. David Beckham Manchester United 7. Sadio Mane Southampton, Liverpool 8. John Barnes Liverpool, Newcastle United 9. Robert Pires Arsenal, Aston Villa 10. Riyad Mahrez Leicester City, Manchester City

The final Top 10

Lineker agree with Shearer's top choice

Despite Richards' argument for Ronaldo at number one, Lineker had the final say - who named Giggs as the best winger in the history of the Premier League on Match of the Day’s rankings.

Salah finished behind Giggs in second, with Ronaldo taking home the third spot in the top 10. Hazard and Beckham completed the top five, finishing fourth and fifth respectively as part of the combined rankings from Lineker, Shearer and Richards.

Former Tottenham ace Bale finished sixth and ex-Liverpool star Mane ranked seventh, while Arsenal legend Robert Pires came eighth in the list. Closing out the top 10 rankings were Barnes in ninth, while Riyad Mahrez finished at number 10.

Match of the Day's Best Premier League Wingers Ever Position Player Club(s) 1. Ryan Giggs Manchester United 2. Mohamed Salah Chelsea, Liverpool 3. Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 4. Eden Hazard Chelsea 5. David Beckham Manchester United 6. Gareth Bale Tottenham 7. Sadio Mane Southampton, Liverpool 8. Robert Pries Arsenal, Aston Villa 9. John Barnes Liverpool, Newcastle United 10. Riyad Mahrez Leicester City, Manchester City