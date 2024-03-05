Highlights Vinicius Jr has emerged as the best winger in the world through incredible performances for Real Madrid.

Nowadays, footballers come in all shapes and sizes; though, it’s such variation that makes the beautiful game so engrossing. Back in the day, the plan was simple: find the skillful winger with a long pass, watch them bamboozle a defender and then whip it into the box for the focal point to nod it home.

There are now wingers who consider themselves goalscorers, pressers, inside forwards and much more. From your silky Brazilian to your undeviating Englishmen, there are a host of skill-sets that are lighting up the Premier League and European football at the current moment.

And that got us thinking: who are the best wingers in world football right now? By no means an easy task with the traditional 4-4-2 formation seldom in play and the emergence of sub-categorised wide men. But, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have given it our best shot. From the very best in the world to those that just creep into the top 10, we have ranked them below with the following factors in mind.

Ranking factors ​​​

Goals - how many times has a player found the back of the net in the 2023/24 season.

Assists - how many goals has a player created this season.

Success - Has the player guided them to trophies and latter stages of knockout football domestically and continentally.

Notable moments - Has the player had a standout moment which caught the eyes of fans.

Importance to their respective team - how reliant a team is on the individual for success.

A quick caveat: to be included, each player’s main position must be listed as either ‘Right Winger’ or ‘Left Winger’ on Transfermarkt. As such, the exclusion of Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe is by virtue of him being classed as a ‘Centre-Forward’.

10 Best Wingers in World Football - Ranked Rank Player Club 23/24 goals and assists 1. Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 21 goals, 11 assists 2. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 24 goals, 13 assists 3. Phil Foden Manchester City 24 goals, 10 assists 4. Bukayo Saka Arsenal 19 goals, 14 assists 5. Rodrygo Real Madrid 17 goals, 9 assists 6. Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur 16 goals, 9 assists 7. Leroy Sane Bayern Munich 10 goals, 13 assists 8. Rafael Leao AC Milan 13 goals, 13 assists 9. Jarrod Bowen West Ham United 20 goals, 10 assists 10. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli 10 goals, 9 assists

1 Vinicius Jr

Current club: Real Madrid

Many Real Madrid supporters were dubious when their club parted ways with £38 million for a 16-year-old Vinicius Jr – but, in truth, the scintillating Brazilian has paid every single penny back. One of the standout stars for Los Blancos and certainly Brazil’s crown jewel, the dazzling winger has magic in his boots and pace aplenty to burn.

In line to win a Ballon d’Or in the coming years, Vinicius’ lightning-quick speed is nightmare-inducing – and when in full flow, he is unstoppable. The former Flamengo man is a creative force to be reckoned with too, with 21 goals and 11 assists in all competitions during the 2023/24 season, a testament to just how impactful he is both in front of goal and finding his teammates in front of it.

2 Mohamed Salah

Current club: Liverpool

An ever-present feature in some of Liverpool’s most illustrious sides, Mohamed Salah comfortably earns himself a podium spot among some of the world’s brightest wide men. By virtue of his £34.3 million price tag, Jurgen Klopp’s acquisition of the free-scoring Egyptian can be considered one of the coups of the century.

In the truest sense, there is no ‘winger’ more potent than Salah. The two-time Golden Boot winner’s goals continue to flow at a spectacular rate – and hence why he is considered the greatest winger that has ever graced the Premier League. On top of winning all the major trophies at club level, Salah has scooped up his fair share of individual honours, all while becoming Liverpool's record Premier League goalscorer.

3 Phil Foden

Current club: Manchester City

In a world where Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne often grab the headlines, the likes of Phil Foden go under the radar. His current run of form has thrust him into superstardom alongside the aforementioned duo, however, with his brace of strikes in the Manchester derby the perfect showcase of his undeniable talent.

Albeit not your traditional winger, Foden is one of the best players on the half-turn and has become ever so dangerous in attacking spaces. At his goalscoring best this season, too, with a career-best return of 24 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, the five-time Premier League champion may be entering the peak of his powers.

4 Bukayo Saka

Current club: Arsenal

Not far behind Foden is his England teammate, but Premier League rival, Bukayo Saka. Arsenal’s star boy has continued to go from strength to strength under the guidance of current Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. The Englishman is often seen gliding across the turf leaving defenders in the dust – but he also has a talismanic instinct in the box, which sees him boast impressive numbers from wide.

More impressively, Saka rarely lets his sky-high standards drop – and has become all but indispensable for his side as they look to secure Premier League gold for the first time since the 2003/04 campaign. His journey from boy to man has been a sight to behold, especially for those of an Emirates Stadium persuasion, but the 22-year-old is perfectly poised to grow even further in the coming years.

5 Rodrygo

Current club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s left-wing wonder is often pushed to the side thanks to the ever-growing brilliance of his partner in crime, Vinicius Jr, but it would be remiss to breeze past Rodrygo. Albeit the introverted half of the duo, his turn of pace and magic in his feet make him a solid option for this list, with him also considered one of the best South Americans currently plying their trade.

Rodrygo’s concoction of a low centre of gravity and his ability to dance on either foot makes him a nuisance for whichever full-back dares to stand up to him. At just 23 years of age, the Brazilian has north of 200 appearances for Los Blancos, two La Ligas and a Champions League crown on his CV – but it’s only the beginning for the deadly winger.

6 Son Heung-min

Current club: Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min, since the departure of Harry Kane, has often played centrally for Tottenham Hotspur – though, the most notable body of his work comes from the left flank. A lethal finisher in its simplest form, the seasoned South Korea international has notched 16 goals and an additional nine assists thus far in 2023/24 – but he will be, no doubt, looking to hit the 20-goal mark come the end of the season.

He has been performing at ungodly levels (barring 22/23) for the North Londoners for nearly half a decade and his litany of finishes makes him one of the most exciting forwards to watch in world football and one of the English top flight's best players this season based on statistics.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Son Heung-min is the top Asian goalscorer in Premier League history with 119. Former Manchester United ace Park Ji-sung is second on just 19.

7 Leroy Sane

Current club: Bayern Munich

Beating defenders by sprinting down the touchline has become Leroy Sane’s bread and butter over the years – but, more often than not, he is now seen cutting in from the right with his devastating turn of pace. Also a creative outlet for Bayern Munich, the former Manchester City man has 10 goals and 13 assists to his name thus far in 23/24.

With enough power and control to flip a game on its head, combining with the likes of Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane is an exciting prospect for years to come. Now 28, the German international has been using his experience at the elite level to decipher between creating a chance for a teammate or when to have a pop himself.

8 Rafael Leao

Current club: AC Milan

After a stellar campaign in 2022/23, Rafael Leao emerged as a truly world-class talent for AC Milan. His numbers have dropped somewhat one year later, but with 13 goals and 13 assists, he's still been very, very good in Italy. Make no mistake, he is still one of the very best wingers on the planet.

His blistering pace down the left flank causes all sorts of problems for opposition defenders and while it hasn't been a strong year for Milan, it would have been a whole lot worse with Leao. At just 24 years old, the Portuguese man is only going to continue getting better and that should be a scary notion for just about everyone else in the Serie A right now.

9 Jarrod Bowen

Current club: West Ham United

While his contributions have often gone overlooked over the years, there are few wingers more important to their teams than Jarrod Bowen has been for West Ham United. The Englishman has actually been putting pretty incredible numbers in the Premier League for a while now. The 2023/24 season in particular has seen Bowen step things up to a career-best level, with 20 goals and 10 assists across all competitions dwarfing any other campaign for the Hammers.

His knack for getting into the right spot, and his ability to dance past just about any defender have led West Ham to some pretty massive moments in recent years. Whether it was winning the Europa Conference League last year, or reaching the Europa League quarter-finals this season, it's hard to overstate just how crucial Bowen was to that success, and it wouldn't be too surprising if he was soon lured away from the London Stadium in favour of a team challenging for league titles.

10 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Current club: Napoli

Napoli have done wonders to keep hold of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with Europe’s most prestigious clubs taking a liking to the Georgian ace. After playing a key role in the Naples-based side’s domestic triumph in 2022/23, with 25 goal contributions in 34 appearances, his numbers have somewhat dwindled – but it’s not all about scoring and creating chances for Kvaratskhelia.

When in possession of the ball, the tricky wide man excels with his feint dribbling and his ability to weave in and out of oncoming pressure like it is second nature is frightening. As long as he stays put in Italy, he'll be an essential presence for Napoli in their bid for European and domestic success.