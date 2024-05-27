Highlights Jude Bellingham is set to be one of the best young players at Euro 2024, as he enjoyed an impressive first season with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

UEFA Euro 2024 is just around the corner. The continental feast of football will host some of the best players from across Europe, so to preview the tournament, let's take a look at the most exciting young prospects who are set to line up in Germany this summer.

Spain's Pedri won Young Player of the Tournament in the last edition of the European Championships, which was held in 11 different cities. Four years earlier, Renato Sanches of Portugal won the award and went on to win the competition, beating hosts France in the final. Household names such as Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz will be the favourites to win the best young player award in the upcoming competition.

However, this piece will also follow lesser-known talents who could have a breakout competition and announce themselves on the European stage. Here are the eight best wonderkids at Euro 2024 to follow ahead of the tournament.

Ranking Factors

The best wonderkids at Euro 2024 is a subjective matter. All football fans will have different opinions on certain young players, so it is important to establish some measures to put in place for the rankings.

Age - Players in this list must be ranked 21 or under to qualify for consideration.

Players in this list must be ranked 21 or under to qualify for consideration. Impact at international level - Young talents must have already made an impact at international level, whether that be for the youth teams or the senior side. This can be shown through statistics such as goals, assists and clean sheets.

Young talents must have already made an impact at international level, whether that be for the youth teams or the senior side. This can be shown through statistics such as goals, assists and clean sheets. Opinions of other players - Players who have been talked about in glowing terms by fellow professionals or well-respected coaches will be ranked more favourably.

Best Wonderkids at Euro 2024 Rank Player Nation Age Position 1 Jude Bellingham England 20 Midfield 2 Florian Wirtz Germany 20 Attacking Midfield 3 Xavi Simons Netherlands 21 Winger/Attacking Midfield 4 Arda Guler Turkey 19 Attacking Midfield 5 Antonio Silva Portugal 20 Centre-Back 6 Giorgio Scalvini Italy 20 Centre-Back 7 Benjamin Sesko Slovenia 20 Centre-Forward 8 Lamine Yamal Spain 16 Right Winger

8 Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Current club: Barcelona

Lamine Yamal has been one of the most notable emerging talents this season, becoming the youngest goalscorer in La Liga thanks to a goal against Granada back in October 2023. A month later, he also became the youngest-ever goalscorer for the Spanish national team in a 7-1 win against Georgia in their Euro 2024 qualifying group.

Yamal played in four different youth age groups for Spain and, at the age of 16, has already made six appearances for his country, scoring twice. His record-breaking goals for club and country have shone a light on his name, but a standout campaign this summer would further cement Yamal's place as one of the most exciting young players in world football.

Lamine Yamal's International Stats Team Debut Appearances Goals Spain U15 1st February 2022 6 3 Spain U16 21st September 2021 4 1 Spain U17 16th October 2022 10 8 Spain U19 25th October 2022 1 0 Spain 8th September 2023 6 2

7 Benjamin Sesko (Slovenia)

Current club: RB Leipzig

There has been a lack of quality Slovenian strikers in the 21st century. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak has remained the standout talent in recent times, but that might be about to change. Benjamin Sesko has impressed for both Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig and is already attracting interest from top European clubs this summer, including Arsenal.

The towering forward who has been compared to Erling Haaland has scored 14 goals in 31 appearances in the Bundesliga this campaign, as well as two goals in the UEFA Champions League. The striker will also be looking to continue his good form for his country this summer, as he has scored 11 in 28 Slovenian appearances.

Benjamin Sesko's International Stats Team Debut Appearances Goals Slovenia U15 21st December 2017 6 4 Slovenia U16 18th September 2018 4 4 Slovenia U17 28th August 2018 14 5 Slovenia U19 4th September 2020 1 0 Slovenia 1st June 2021 28 11

6 Giorgio Scalvini (Italy)

Current club: Atalanta

Giorgio Scalvini has been a revelation for Atalanta at centre-back this season. The 20-year-old Italian first broke into the Serie A team back in October 2021 but has established himself as a regular in Gian Piero Gasperini's side over the last two seasons. In 2023, Scalvini was awarded the prize for the 'Best Italian Player Under 21'. Speaking about the young defender in January 2023, Gasperini gushed:

He is a leader on and off the pitch. He's destined for greatness. Wherever you put him, he has quality and class.

The prodigious defender has also had a taste of silverware this campaign, following Atalanta's 3-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League final. Scalvini was introduced during the interval and rapidly picked up the full-throttle pace of his side's blistering press.

Giorgio Scalvini's International Stats Team Debut Appearances Goals Italy U15 15th March 2018 1 0 Italy U16 4th April 2019 3 0 Italy U17 30th October 2019 2 0 Italy U19 2nd September 2021 8 0 Italy U21 16th November 2021 6 0 Italy 14th June 2022 8 0

5 Antonio Silva

Current club: Benfica

Antonio Silva made his senior debut for Portugal in November 2022, having played for various youth age groups. The 20-year-old Benfica academy graduate has now made nine appearances overall for the European nation and has been selected in the squad for the tournament this summer.

Silva is known for his physical attributes and ability to read different situations well and sniff out danger. He was even described as a "general" by Benfica's academy technical co-ordinator, Rodrigo Magalhaes, in February 2023. With increasing talk about his future and other European clubs closely monitoring his progress, Silva will be looking to help deliver major tournament silverware from the backline in Germany.

Antonio Silva's International Stats Team Debut Appearances Goals Portugal U16 9th February 2019 8 0 Portugal U17 8th February 2020 8 1 Portugal U18 5th June 2021 1 0 Portugal U19 3rd September 2021 9 1 Portugal U21 24th September 2022 1 0 Portugal 17th November 2022 9 0

4 Arda Guler

Current club: Real Madrid

Arda Guler has struggled for consistent game time this season in a star-studded Real Madrid team. The Turkish midfielder is seen as a long-term project after he signed a six-year deal with Los Blancos in July 2023. He also struggled with injuries at the back end of 2023 but has impressed for Carlo Ancelotti's team in the new year. Guler racked up six goals in 10 appearances during his debut La Liga season, including a brace against Villarreal in the 4-4 draw on 19th May. He has made six appearances for Turkey, including a start in their last game against Austria. Given his end-of-season form, Guler could be Turkey's secret weapon at Euro 2024, which would help cement his claims to become a more regular feature of the Real Madrid side in the 2024/25 campaign.

Arda Guler's International Career Team Debut Appearances Goals Turkey U17 19th November 2022 10 4 Turkey 3rd September 2021 6 1

3 Xavi Simons

Current club: RB Leipzig

Xavi Simons is extremely versatile and can play anywhere across the front line. In fact, this season he has played as a left-winger 23 times, a right-winger eight times, and an attacking midfielder twice. Simons is currently on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain and has been in sparkling form this season. He has scored 10 goals and registered 15 assists across 43 matches in all competitions.

The young playmaker is yet to score for his country, but Netherlands fans will be hoping that the Masia graduate will find some form and help fire them to their second European Championship title. It is hard to say where he will play this summer as, in his last four appearances, he has played as a right-winger and an attacking midfielder twice each.

Xavi Simons' International Stats Team Debut Appearances Goals Netherlands U15 15th February 2018 5 1 Netherlands U16 7th February 2019 3 0 Netherlands U17 9th October 2019 6 3 Netherlands U19 6th October 2021 6 3 Netherlands U21 23rd September 2022 2 0 Netherlands 3rd December 2022 13 0

2 Florian Wirtz

Current club: Bayer Leverkusen

Florian Wirtz has been one of the standout performers in the Bundesliga this season, helping Bayer Leverkusen win the league unbeaten under Xabi Alonso. He has 12 assists for Leverkusen this season, which is only bettered by six players across the top five European leagues. In fact, in all competitions, he has scored 18 goals and registered 20 assists, and will be looking to continue his sparkling form for his country this summer.

Julian Nagelsmann will be looking to build a team around Wirtz in the next German football generation following the announcement of Toni Kroos' retirement. In recent matches, the young playmaker has been deployed as a left and right-winger, with Ilkay Gundogan or Jamal Musiala in a central role. If Wirtz is fully unleashed by Nagelsmann, then Germany will be a serious threat.

Florian Wirtz' International Stats Team Debut Appearances Goals Germany U15 3rd May 2018 1 0 Germany U16 9th November 2018 5 0 Germany U17 10th October 2019 4 0 Germany U21 9th October 2020 6 2 Germany 2nd September 2021 16 1

1 Jude Bellingham

Current club: Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham is without a doubt the best wonderkid at Euro 2024. It is easy to forget that the Birmingham-born midfielder is only 20 - half a decade younger than Kylian Mbappe for comparison - as he has been playing professionally since he was 16. Following successful spells at his boyhood club Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund, he moved to Real Madrid in June 2023.

Since then, he has excelled under Ancelotti, scoring 23 goals and registering 12 assists in all competitions. He has quickly become one of the most recognisable footballers in world football, along with the likes of Mbappe and Erling Haaland. Bellingham impressed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but will be desperate to end nearly 60 years of hurt for the Three Lions in men's major tournaments. The charismatic superstar might be the man to finally break the England curse.

Jude Bellingham's International Stats Team Debut Appearances Goals England U15 17th December 2016 8 1 England U16 22nd July 2018 11 3 England U17 6th September 2019 3 2 England U21 4th September 2020 4 1 England 12th November 2020 29 3

