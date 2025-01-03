Summary Yann Sommer stood out as a top goalkeeper for Inter Milan, with stellar clean sheets and league dominance.

Dani Carvajal was an indisputable choice for his outstanding performances and multiple major trophies won with Real Madrid.

Lautaro Martinez, although underrated, excelled as a top scorer in Serie A and Copa America, showcasing his consistent prowess.

2024 is now over — and a Happy New Year to each and every one of you. Another year in which the world's best players have shared their talent with millions of fans. And they will have done so across all the world's greatest football competitions.

From the Premier League to the Euros, from the Copa America to La Liga, not forgetting the Champions League, each of them has once again offered us its share of surprises, joys and tears.

With all this in mind, GIVEMESPORT has now decided to put together its team of the year's best players, based on their efficiency and consistency throughout the year. And while the selection of some of them is a natural process, those of some of their peers have proved to be far more complicated.

Goalkeeper - Yann Sommer

Inter Milan - Switzerland

The inclusion of Yann Sommer in this XI may well be the talk of the town. After all, other players such as Emiliano Martinez, Ederson and even Andriy Lunin could have legitimately laid claim to the goalkeeping position. But 2024 also proved sensational for the Swiss keeper.

The third European goalkeeper with the most league clean sheets over the past year (16), the former Borussia Monchengladbach player was a key figure in Inter Milan's conquest of the 20th Italian league title in their history. His solid performances have also carried over into the Champions League, where he has conceded just one goal since the start of the 2024/25 season.

Yann Sommer's 2024 Statistics Appearances 48 Goals Conceded 30 Clean Sheets 25 Cards (Yellow/Red) 1/0

Right-Back - Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid - Spain

While Sommer's choice was open to debate, Dani Carvajal's is unquestionable. Unless you are acting in bad faith. The Real Madrid right-back has literally won everything this season. Or at least all the most important trophies. Euro 2024, Champions League, La Liga, Spanish Supercup and European Supercup: the Spaniard has left nothing to anyone.

And while some might be tempted to argue that collective triumphs are not always indicative of an individual's performance, that is hardly an argument that could be applied to Carvajal. In fact, for both club and country, the Leganes native has played a major role in winning these titles. Even to the point of being mentioned as a potential winner of the Ballon d'Or 2024. And that's not all.

Dani Carvajal's 2024 Statistics Appearances 42 Goals 6 Assists 2 Cards (Yellow/Red) 14/0

Centre-Back - William Saliba

Arsenal - France

If Arsenal were able to keep Manchester City in the fight for the Premier League title last season, it was largely thanks to William Saliba. A sparkling performer throughout the season, the Frenchman was instrumental in making the Gunners' rearguard one of the best in the country, if not on the continent.

His defensive prowess has also benefited the French national team, with whom he played every minute of Euro 2024 and was named in the Team of the Tournament. And while the Gunners may be struggling to match Liverpool's form at the start of the 2024/25 season, Saliba is once again proving himself to be relatively up to the task.

William Saliba's 2024 Statistics Appearances 62 Goals 3 Assist - Cards (Yellow/Red) 7/1

Centre-Back - Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid - Germany

In his trademark style, a player who is as eccentric — in the positive sense of the word — as he is serious when the situation calls for it, Antonio Rudiger once again impressed over the course of 2024. And while he was already one of Europe's finest defenders, this year has certainly allowed him to establish himself as a true benchmark.

What's more, he did so in a difficult context, with Real Madrid suffering from a number of absences throughout last season. But he held his own in both the league and the Champions League, where he twice silenced Erling Haaland.

Antonio Rudiger's 2024 Statistics Appearances 61 Goals 4 Assists 3 Cards (Yellow/Red) 7/0

Left-Back - Alejandro Grimaldo

Bayer Leverkusen - Spain

In 2024, Bayer Leverkusen's exceptional season would have been hard to miss. A season during which the German club suffered just one defeat, in the Europa League final, but won the first Bundesliga title in its history. A collective, because that's really the notion that exuded from the team led by Xabi Alonso, in which many individuals shone to take their club to the summits.

Among them, Alejandro Grimaldo stood out in particular. Ultra-decisive throughout Werkself's victorious campaign, the Spaniard made the most of his performances to earn his place at Euro 2024 and add another major trophy to his trophy cabinet.

Alejandro Grimaldo's 2024 Statistics Appearances 61 Goals 8 Assists 22 Cards (Yellow/Red) 3/0

Defensive Midfielder - Rodri

Manchester City - Spain

It is often said that you realise how important someone is when they are not there. The Manchester City of the first half of the 2024/25 season can testify to this. Ever since Rodri's terrible injury last September, the Skyblues have been going through an unprecedented crisis, linked in part to a cruel lack of balance and serenity.

Two terms that perfectly define everything the Spaniard has contributed up until now. A shadowy genius in the midfield at both Manchester United and La Roja, he has simply proved indispensable to teams in which the collective is at the heart of everything. His indispensability has even won him the coveted Ballon d'Or.

Rodri's 2024 Statistics Appearances 28 Goals 7 Assists 9 Cards (Yellow/Red) 6/0

Defensive Midfielder - Toni Kroos

Real Madrid - Germany

Last May, Toni Kroos shocked the football world by announcing his decision to hang up his boots after Euro 2024. A well-deserved retirement for one of the world's greatest maestros. And his final professional year served only to cement his place in the pantheon of the game's great legends.

Imperial with Real Madrid and as important as ever with the German national team, the midfielder, known in particular for his exceptional passing ability, has once again dazzled the European game with his talent. And with Kicker's prestigious German Player of the Year award, he is set to retire in style.

Toni Kroos' 2024 Statistics Appearances 33 Goal - Assists 7 Cards (Yellow/Red) 1/0

Central Midfielder - Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid - England

When, in the summer of 2023, Real Madrid offered Borussia Dortmund approximately £100m to secure the services of Jude Bellingham, many questions - understandably - arose, particularly about his adaptation to Spanish football. But the Englishman will soon provide the answers.

A goalscorer, a passer, a valuable player with and without the ball, Bellingham quickly established himself as an indispensable player. His La Liga Player of the Season award is just one of many proofs of this. Just as valuable in the Champions League, he helped Los Merengues win the title. And although his start to the 2024/25 season has been more difficult, the performances of recent weeks have shown that he should be counted on again in the coming months.

Jude Bellingham's 2024 Statistics Appearances 56 Goals 17 Assists 17 Cards (Yellow/Red) 2/0

Right Winger - Lamine Yamal

Barcelona - Spain