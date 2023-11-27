Highlights The Cleveland Browns have been plagued by injuries this season, with key players like Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson sidelined.

In their recent loss to the Denver Broncos, the Browns saw three more players go down, including Myles Garrett and rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The best-case scenario for the Browns is that Thompson-Robinson and Myles Garrett recover quickly and continue to lead the team to a playoff berth, while the worst-case scenario involves extended absences for both players and a late-season collapse.

The injury bug latched onto the Cleveland Browns early in the 2023 season, and it has not released its grip through 12 weeks of what remains a promising season for the club.

They lost star running back Nick Chubb to a gruesome knee injury in Week 2 and expensive starting QB Deshaun Watson was in and out of the lineup all season before being ruled out for the year with a shoulder injury recently. If that wasn't enough, the Browns saw three key players go down in their 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos, which dropped them to 7-4, in Week 12.

Top wideout Amari Cooper went down with a rib injury, though, in a rare moment of luck for Cleveland, his x-rays have already come back negative. More importantly, the Browns' new starting quarterback, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson (DTR), was knocked out of the game for the final quarter after suffering a concussion, and their best player, EDGE rusher Myles Garrett, picked up what could be a serious shoulder injury.

With the team currently in limbo as they wait to see the prognoses of their two most important players, we're taking a look at what the best and worst case scenarios are for the Browns—and which extreme is the more likely to come to fruition.

Cleveland Browns worst-case scenario

Extended absences of DTR and Garrett lead to late-season collapse

It could get really dark in Cleveland over the next few days, and that's not just because winter is coming. Let's start with DTR. Concussions are one of the worst injuries NFL players deal with, not only because it's an injury to the most important part of the body, but also because of how unpredictable the recovery time frame can be.

Some players return from concussions the very next week, but sometimes the effects of a concussion can linger for much longer. If the rookie is forced to miss an extended period, the Browns would be worse off under center.

Stat DTR Stat Walker Stat TD-INT 1-4 1-5 INT Rate 3.7 4.5 Sack Rate 4.39 9.02 Yards/Attempt 3.9 6.1 Comp. % Under Pressure 34.5 40.5

While Walker does have more experience and has been the better QB under pressure, the rookie definitely offers the Browns the best chance to win. Veteran Joe Flacco is another option on the roster, and while he offers similar game manager skills as DTR, he doesn't offer the same dual threat ability as the UCLA product.

DTR showed that he can do what it takes to win games in the clutch, like he did when he went 4-for-4 on Cleveland's game-winning drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.

DTR is the safest option at QB, and if he can't play, it will likely mean more turnovers and tougher sledding for a defense that could be without its talisman. After the loss to the Broncos, Myles Garrett was seen wearing a sling and saying that he'd heard a "pop" in his shoulder that forced him to miss snaps. That popping sound usually means tendon or muscle damage, so despite Garrett saying he will play through it, the MRIs may take the decision out of his hands.

Since arriving in 2017, the Browns have gone 4-10 when Garrett is unable to play, and most of those came before he reached his potential as a top three defender in the league over the last couple of years.

Garrett is more important to the team now than he has ever been, and his performance in a win against the Indianapolis Colts—in which he had two sacks, two forced fumbles, a batted down pass, and a blocked field goal—proved that he can almost win a game single-handedly. For a defensive player, that is no small feat.

While Garrett isn't an elite run-stopper, his role in by far the best pass defense in the league (just 142 yards per game allowed) cannot be understated. He leads the league with 14 sacks, seven penalties drawn, an 18.3 PRP, and a 24.9 pass rush win rate.

Not to mention the attention he constantly sees, which allows for better matchups for his teammates on the defensive line. Without Garrett in there, the Browns defense will be far from dominant, and without a dominant defense, there isn't a QB on the roster that can carry them to the playoffs. If Garrett and/or DTR are forced to miss an extended period, the Browns will struggle to get the two or three wins they need to secure a Wild Card spot.

Cleveland Browns best-case scenario

Garrett and company continue defensive dominance, DTR blossoms into dual-threat QB

In a perfect world, both Garrett and DTR will emerge no worse for wear from these injury scares and continue to lead Cleveland's relentless march to the playoffs. While it's clear as day why a Defensive Player of the Year frontunner like Garrett returning to the lineup at full health would be the best case scenario for the Browns, it might not be as clear for DTR—though it should be.

The 24-year-old is a more prolific dual threat than Walker, which is important considering the offense was built for a dual threat QB in Watson. The rookie also takes better care of the ball. While Walker has a 4.5 interception rate, DTR's is just 3.7, and the rookie has avoided the rush much better as well, with a 4.39 sack rate compared to Walker's 9.02 rate, which would put the latter in the top 10 in the NFL. That's important, because the Browns are tied for the sixth-most sacks allowed (33).

With the defense Cleveland has put together, they don't need their quarterback to be a world-beater, they just need a guy who can steer the ship while making minimal mistakes. Hard as it is to believe, with his ability to avoid turnovers and sacks, that's the rookie right now.

While Walker has already established himself as a career backup, DTR still has a chance to turn into a solid starter in the NFL, so that future aspect is another reason why DTR coming back at full health as soon as possible would be Cleveland's best-case scenario.

Flacco might seem like a safe pair of hands, but he can contribute more to the team as a mentor for DTR than a challenger for his spot. With both DTR and Garrett in the lineup and healthy, the Browns have a real chance to run the table to finish off the season apart from a likely loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14.

Cleveland Browns most likely scenario

DTR and Garrett return and lead Browns to playoff berth

Based on the facts that we have so far, we would expect DTR to clear concussion protocols and return to action next week to lend some semblance of consistency to an offense that has dealt with three different starting quarterbacks in 12 games. He has never suffered a concussion before, and his social media posts would suggest that he's no longer feeling any ill-effects from the bone-jarring hit he took.

Garrett, on the other hand, might be a different story. Hearing a "pop" in your shoulder is never good, and being forced to wear a sling after a game is an even worse sign. It seems likely that Garrett will either miss the next game or two, or if he plays, he'll do so at a much lower level due to the whole one-shoulder thing.

Week Opponent Opponent Record Opponent Starting QB 13 @ Los Angeles Rams 5-6 Matthew Stafford 14 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 8-3 Trevor Lawrence 15 vs. Chicago Bears 3-8 Justin Fields 16 @ Houston texans 6-5 C.J. Stroud 17 vs. New York Jets 4-7 Tim Boyle 18 @ Cincinnati Bengals 5-6 Jake Browning

However, the Browns just need two or three wins to punch their playoff ticket, and the three games they're most likely to win come in the final four weeks against the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, and Cincinnati Bengals. In Weeks 13 and 14, the Browns play at the Los Angeles Rams and home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, both of which would be tough games to win even at full strength.

We'd expect the Browns to have Garrett sit those two out and come back close to 100 percent for their Week 15 game against the Bears at home. If he does that, Cleveland has a great chance of getting the wins they need to make the postseason for just the third time this century. If he pushes it and comes back early, he could aggravate the injury even more, and those games that look so winnable will become much tougher to navigate.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.