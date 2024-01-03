Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of a stake in Manchester United gives INEOS control over football operations and sporting decisions.

INEOS's track record at OGC Nice shows successful transfers like Khephren Thuram and Terem Moffi, but also failures such as Ross Barkley and Kasper Schmeichel.

Ratcliffe's willingness to take a chance on young players could be a positive sign for Man Utd fans but it also poses a risk.

After what feels like a lifetime of speculation, it seems as though there is finally some clarity about what is going on at Manchester United. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his company, INEOS, have bought a 25 per cent stake in the Premier League club.

This means the Glazer family's total share has been reduced to 49 per cent, which will no doubt lead to high hopes that the British billionaire can use his influence to help address some of the many issues at Old Trafford. Indeed, Ratcliffe's minority stake means INEOS has control over football operations and all sporting decisions, such as transfers, player contracts, and managerial appointments.

With that being the case, GIVEMESPORT has decided to look back at how life has been at OGC Nice, which Ratcliffe acquired through INEOS back in August 2019. To give Man Utd fans a potential glimpse of what they can come to expect in this new era, here are the five best and five worst transfers at the French club since INEOS have been calling the shots.

The best Nice transfers under INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

5. Hassane Kamara

Fans in England may be familiar with Hassane Kamara after he spent a short time with Watford in the Premier League and then the Championship. Despite the club getting relegated during his debut campaign, the left-back was one of the more reliable players for the Hornets.

He secured that move to Hertfordshire with some steady displays in France for Nice. For instance, in the 2020/21 Ligue 1 season (his only full campaign with the club) he delivered an average SofaScore rating of 6.97. This is a pretty respectable score spread across 36 games.

4. Terem Moffi

Terem Moffi joined Nice for around €30m in January 2023, so it's still fairly early to make a definitive call about the success of his transfer but things have gone pretty well for him so far. So far, he has scored 15 goals in his first 36 games for the club.

There was talk that West Ham and Bournemouth were both keen on the striker, so it's potentially a good sign that Ratcliffe and INEOS know how to get a transfer across the line despite strong competition for a player's signature.

3. Amine Gouiri

Still just 23 years of age, Amine Gouiri has looked to be a pretty talented winger in France for a few years now. He moved from Lyon for €7m in 2020 and went on to score 28 goals and claim 19 assists in 89 games for Nice.

He later joined Rennes in the summer of 2022 for a fee just shy of €30m. Considering he played for just a few years, contributing plenty on the pitch, and then drew in a profit of around €23m, Gouiri's time at Nice was pretty good business for Ratcliffe and co.

2. Khephren Thuram

It perhaps bodes well that INEOS had the foresight to scoop Khephren Thuram up on a free when he was still just 18 years of age. He had been at AS Monaco but moved to Nice when his contract expired in 2019.

Thuram has since gone on to establish himself as a key player in the heart of midfield for the Ligue 1 club. He's been so impressive, in fact, that he was subject to plenty of transfer interest from Liverpool over the summer – to which he told the press: "It made me happy to be linked to all these clubs left, right and centre. It shows I’m doing the right things."

1. Jean-Clair Todibo

Most football fans would have heard plenty about Jean-Clair Todibo, and he's already been linked with Manchester United – although Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be in the race too.

The French centre-back, who has two caps for his country, joined in 2021 for an initial fee of just €8.5 million. This has proven to be a pretty clever bit of business and the club could make a fair chunk of profit on any sale, although Barcelona will also be due a percentage of a future transfer.

The worst Nice transfers under INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

5. Ross Barkley

For all the good deals, however, there have been plenty of ill-advised transfers. Starting off with Ross Barkley, we have an example where Sir Jim seems quite happy to sign big-name players for the sake of reputation beyond anything.

Indeed, Barkley isn't the only Premier League star to join Nice – Aaron Ramsey, Joe Bryan, and Nicolas Pepe also followed that path – but the former Chelsea man makes this list as he really struggled in France. He spent just a season on loan, starting only nine league games and having to settle for a role as a substitute most weeks. At least he was free.

4. Mads Bech Sorensen

Like the aforementioned Barkley, Bryan and Pepe, INEOS once again looked to the comfort of English football to sign Mads Bech Sorensen, who arrived on loan from Brentford in the summer of 2022.

This turned out to be a completely baffling bit of business as the player was back with the Bees before the season was up. Sorensen didn't even play competitively for Nice, leaving in January with his only outings coming in two friendly appearances made during a December training camp.

3. Stanley Nsoki

There is something to be learned from the Stanley Nsoki transfer as Nice splashed out the pretty notable fee of €12.5m for the Paris Saint-Germain academy graduate before he was a proven name. This gamble proved to be a mistake.

Nsoki spent just two seasons with the side, failing to find his groove at that level, and was sold to Club Brugge in 2021 for a notable loss. Man Utd fans can perhaps see their side takes similar risks on youth when Ratcliffe gets his feet under the desk.

2. Calvin Stengs

Calvin Stengs falls into the category of INEOS taking a chance on a talented youngster only to be disappointed. They spent €15m Dutch midfielder when he was 22, hoping this would prove to be a bargain.

Quite the opposite proved to be the case as Stengs scored just one goal and picked up just one assist in 32 games before leaving. They made a loss of about €9m as he was moved on to Feyenoord, having previously been loaned to Antwerp after a single dismal season with Nice.

1. Kasper Schmeichel

We return now to the trend of signing a Premier League-proven player, well past his best, in the hopes that a familiar name can deliver the goods in a new environment. Sadly, the club's €1.2m move for Kasper Schmeichel proved to be a total disaster.

The former Leicester City man looked completely at sea in Ligue 1, not helped by the fact that he arrived at the club reportedly overweight and annoyed teammates by turning up to meetings late and breaking other rules. After about one year with the club, Schmeichel saw his contract torn up in September 2023 – it's a surprise he even lasted that long.