The Atlantic Division has existed since the NBA expanded to have divisions during the 1970-71 season. Three franchises in the division today have been in it since the initial season it was introduced, with the New York Nets being added to the division during the NBA-ABA merger and the Toronto Raptors being added with the division re-alignment before the 2003-04 season.

The division has a rich history of rivalries, especially between the New York Knicks , Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics , all located near one another.

Despite the rivalries, the Celtics have won the division in 24 of the seasons since the beginning, taking nearly half of the division titles.

The last decade has seen talent come and go, with some rosters seeing complete overhauls, but the division has remained very competitive and included some of the franchises' best seasons.

Here are the best and worst seasons for each franchise within the Atlantic Division.

1 Boston Celtics

Best season – 2023-24

The Celtics are one of the most historic franchises in all sports with 18 NBA titles, making it difficult to single out a season that stands above the rest.

They have had many legendary players and teams, but statistically, the 2023-24 Celtics team stands above the rest.

They put together one of the most talented starting lineups in the modern NBA while having a solid bench to back it up.

Boston Celtics 2023-24 Season Category Outcome Record 64-18 Season Result Won NBA Finals

After making it to at least the Eastern Conference Finals in five of the previous seven years, the Celtics made some major offseason moves, including trading for Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis.

This led them to finish 14 games ahead of the second-place Knicks in the conference. They had an absurd +11.6 net rating during the regular season and +8.7 during the playoffs, where they went 16-3, easily beating the competition.

Worst season – 1996-97

Holding the second-highest winning percentage in NBA history, the Celtics have not had many terrible seasons. Their worst came in 1996-97, their only season under a .200 winning percentage.

They gave up the most points per game in the NBA, allowing their opponents to score 107.9 points per game, which was 11 points higher than the league average.

Boston Celtics 1996-97 season Category Outcome Record 15-67 Season Result 15th in Eastern Conference

Despite only winning 15 games, the Celtics weren't the worst team in the NBA that season. They were the worst defensive team, though, getting outshot by their opponents by an average of 6.3 percent per game. They lacked the star power to give them the edge over other teams.

They got the third pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, missing out on the top pick, tim duncan .

2 Brooklyn Nets

Best season – 1973-74

The New York Nets were a part of the ABA from their introduction in 1967 to the merger of the ABA and NBA before the 1976-77 season.

During those years, they won their only championships, including the last one in the history of the ABA.

Led by Julius Erving, 1973-74 was the Nets' best season in franchise history, as they captured their first ABA championship. Erving averaged 27.4 points per game, which led the entire ABA, on 51.2 percent shooting.

That led to him winning the MVP of the ABA, as the Nets finished with the best record in the league.

New York Nets 1973-74 season Category Outcome Record 55-29 Season Result Won ABA Finals

The Nets played in New York for only nine seasons, but it is the only time they were able to win championships. Thanks to Erving and his stat line in the playoffs, the Nets went 12-2 and averaged a +10.8 net rating during their playoff run with a defensive rating of 95.3, which was nearly seven points better than the second-best team.

Worst season – 2009-10

Before they were the Brooklyn Nets , they were the New Jersey Nets for 35 seasons. During that time, they saw both successful seasons and pure disappointment.

None of those seasons were as bad as the 2009-10 Nets, who only won 12 games. They also lost their first 18 games of the season and headed into the All-Star break with a 4-48 record, a winning percentage of .007.

New Jersey Nets 2009-10 Season Category Outcome Record 12-70 Season Result 15th in Eastern Conference

Brook Lopez was the only player on this Nets roster that was a positive on the court. He had a box plus-minus of 1.2, which was 2.0 higher than any other player on the roster. The team had a net rating of -9.9 after only averaging 92.4 points per game, which was dead last in the entire NBA.

3 New York Knicks

Best season – 1969-70

The Knicks have a rich history as one of the few franchises that have been part of the NBA since its very beginning.

The late 1960s and early 1970s were led by the duo of Willis Reed and Walt Frazier, who combined for 42.6 points per game as they led the Knicks to their franchise-best in wins in a season, which included a 23-1 start.

New York Knicks 1969-70 season Category Outcome Record 60-22 Season Result Won NBA Finals

The 1969-70 Knicks had a defensive rating of 92.4, which was the best in the league by over four points, leading to them bolstering the league's best net rating.

Their defense translated to the playoffs, where they again had the best defensive rating, winning three hard-fought series.

Two of the series were won in seven games, and they used balanced team efforts to win, including in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, where Frazier dropped 36 points, seven rebounds, and 19 assists to topple a stacked L.A. Lakers team.

Worst season – 2014-15

Injuries riddled the 2014-15 Knicks, who finished the season with a franchise-low in victories and had their worst net rating in their history at -10.1.

Despite having NBA legends Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire, the Knicks had too many injuries to overcome.

Out of their top 10 in scoring, only one player, Tim Hardaway Jr. , played more than 45 games for the season.

New York Knicks 2014-15 Season Category Outcome Record 17-65 Season Result 15th in Eastern Conference

Ranking in the bottom 10 in most offensive and defensive categories, the Knicks were a complete mess during the 2014-15 season, which is why they finished with 20 fewer victories than the season prior.

They had several long losing streaks during the season and failed to get a consistent lineup on the floor.

4 Philadelphia 76ers

Best season – 1982-83

The 76ers have won two titles in their history, with both seasons being their only seasons with 65 or more wins.

The most significant difference between the two seasons was the ease of their playoff runs.

They went 12-1 on the way to their second title during the 1982-83 season. Led by the dynamic duo of Erving and Moses Malone, the 76ers raced out to a 57-9 start to the season, securing the one seed before finishing 8-8 as they prepared for the playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers 1982-83 Season Category Outcome Record 65-17 Season Result Won NBA Finals

The 76ers finished the regular season first in net rating while boasting a top-10 offense and defense. With one of the most talented starting lineups in the NBA, they had four All-Stars that year, a huge reason they were able to have such a successful season and nearly swept the NBA playoffs on their way to winning the finals.

Worst season – 1972-73

The 76ers are the only team that has had two years with 10 or fewer victories in an 82-game season.

They currently hold the second and third-worst winning percentages in a season in the history of the NBA.

The differences between the two years are slight, but the 1972-73 season saw a worse net rating at -10.5 and was a much more experienced team, yet it failed to even win 10 games.

The Sixers were dead-last in field goal percentage and assists while giving up the most points and rebounds per game to opposing teams.

Philadelphia 76ers 1972-73 Season Category Outcome Record 9-73 Season Result 8th in Eastern Conference

After opening the season with 15 straight losses, the 76ers continued to lose and lose and eventually ended up with a 4-58 record before going on a 5-2 stretch.

After that, they lost their final 13 games to become the first team in the NBA to go an entire season without winning 10 games, setting a new record for the worst winning percentage of all time that was held for nearly 40 seasons.

5 Toronto Raptors

Best season – 2018-19

The 2018-19 Raptors were an extremely unique team that has not been replicated much throughout the history of the NBA.

They had a star duo of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan for years until they traded DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard , who rose to the occasion during his only season with the team.

In the playoffs, he averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game on his way to winning the first NBA title for the franchise.

Toronto Raptors 2018-19 Season Category Outcome Record 58-24 Season Result Won NBA Finals

The Raptors were in the top 10 of many offensive and defensive categories during the regular season. They finished third in net rating in the league and second-best in the playoffs behind the Milwaukee Bucks , who they beat in six games in the conference finals.

Their roster was well-balanced between solid offensive players and stout defensive players, which allowed them to beat the Golden State Warriors in six games in the NBA Finals.

Worst season – 1997-98

In their third season in the NBA, the Raptors struggled heavily, finishing with the worst record in the Eastern Conference and the second-worst in the NBA.

Their roster included many NBA legends, but most were at early points in their careers as they were a relatively young team.

They had Damon Stoudamire, Chauncey Billups, Marcus Camby and Tracy McGrady all on the roster at some point in the season. Despite the influx of young NBA legends, they were too young to impact the NBA much.

Toronto Raptors 1997-98 Season Category Outcome Record 16-66 Season Result 15th in Eastern Conference

The Raptors were especially bad on defense during the 1997-98 season, as they were dead last in opponent points per game and opponent field goal percentage, which led to a poor net rating of -9.9, third-worst in the NBA.

The Raptors' terrible season allowed them to receive the fourth pick in the 1998 NBA Draft, where they selected Antawn Jamison before trading him for Vince Carter , an all-time great for the Raptors.