Highlights The NBA's Pacific Division has some of the most storied teams in league history.

The Golden State Warriors' best season was 2016-17 when they won an NBA-record 73 games.

The Los Angeles Lakers' best season was 2000-01 when they finished with a dominant 15-1 playoff record.

The Pacific Division in the NBA has always been dominated by the L.A. Lakers , who have seen success every decade since the league's inception. Still, the other franchises also have storied histories.

The division is one of three that has been around since divisions were introduced back in the 1970-71 season. The Lakers and Golden State Warriors are the two teams that have been in the Pacific Division since its initial season.

The other three teams cycled in as time went on until they all ended up together during the 1988-89 season.

Today, the division is one of the most competitive divisions in basketball and is extremely star-studded. Each season will continue to increase the legacy of each franchise.

Here are the best and worst seasons for each franchise in the Pacific Division.

1 Golden State Warriors

Best season – 2016-17

The 2016 offseason saw Kevin Durant sign as a free agent with the Warriors, a team that had just lost in the 2016 NBA Finals by blowing a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers .

The Warriors won an NBA record 73 games the season prior, seeing star point guard Stephen Curry win his second straight MVP award.

Adding Durant to one of the most lethal teams in NBA history made the 2016-17 season feel like the Warriors' winning the finals was all but inevitable.

Golden State Warriors 2016-17 Season Category Outcome Record 65-17 Season Result Won NBA Finals

The Warriors cruised during the 2016-17 season. They tied for the second-most wins in a season in their franchise's history. They were first in the NBA in offensive rating and second in defensive rating with a net rating of +11.6, first in the NBA by a wide margin.

The Warriors' ridiculous playoff run was the most impressive part of their season. They upped their net rating to +12.9 and went 16-1, with their only loss coming in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Worst season – 2000-01

The Warriors were brutally bad around the turn of the century, especially during the 2000-01 season.

Although it wasn't their lowest winning percentage or number of wins, it was a lousy season at both ends of the court. They had the second-worst record in the entire NBA and the second-worst net rating at -9.6. They were second-worst in both offensive and defensive ratings.

Golden State Warriors 2000-01 Season Category Outcome Record 17-65 Season Result 14th in Western Conference

Antawn Jamison did his best to carry the abysmal Warriors team, averaging a career-high in points and minutes per game.

The main reason this was the Warriors' worst season in franchise history was the ending.

After starting the season with a record of 14-28, they finished the season going 3-37.

They gave up an average of 101.5 points per game for the season and were the only team that allowed over 100 points per game.

2 Los Angeles Clippers

Best season - 2014-15

The Los Angeles Clippers are historically one of the NBA's worst franchises, and they have been in the shadow of the Lakers since they moved to Los Angeles during the 1984-85 season.

Despite that, they've still had some good seasons, with their best coming in 2014-15 during the prime of Chris Paul and the "Lob City" Clippers. During that season, they had their second-most wins in franchise history as they put up the NBA's best offense and second-best net rating.

Los Angeles Clippers 2014-15 Season Category Outcome Record 56-26 Season Result Lost in Western Conference Semifinals

The Clippers have never reached the NBA Finals and only reached the conference finals once in their history. They had one of the NBA's most cohesive starting lineups, with one of the best sixth-man players in the league in Jamal Crawford.

They finished the regular season winning 14 of 15 games, which gave them momentum heading into the playoffs. Although they lost in the second round, they took the high-powered Houston Rockets to seven games in a hard-fought series.

Worst season – 1986-87

The Clippers didn't have a winning season for the first seven seasons after they moved to Los Angeles. During that stretch was the 1986-87 season, in which the Clippers put up the second-lowest wins in franchise history with only 12.

After starting the season 3-3, they went 9-67.

Los Angeles Clippers 1986-87 Season Category Outcome Record 12-70 Season Result 12th in Western Conference

The Clippers were dead last in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating at -11.1. They were also dead last in field goal percentage and opponent field goal percentage, as they were out-shot by an average of 6.6 percent per game.

Of the 17 players who played for the Clippers that season, only one player had a positive box plus-minus.

3 Los Angeles Lakers

Best season – 2000-01

The Lakers are one of the most historic franchises in sports history, not just NBA history. They have won 17 championships, making choosing their best season difficult.

They have had several seasons above 60 wins, but their best season came in 2000-01.

After winning the championship the year before, the Lakers cruised during that season, which led to a worse regular-season record. As the season ended, they ramped up their effort and finished the regular season winning eight in a row.

Los Angeles Lakers 2000-01 Season Category Outcome Record 56-26 Season Result Won NBA Finals

The Lakers had a bottom-10 defense during the regular season, but they stepped it up a notch during the playoffs. Their defensive rating went from 104.8 during the regular season to 96.4 during the playoffs.

Their net rating went from +3.6 to +13.4, nearly a 10-point jump.

They put together one of the most dominant playoff runs in NBA history with a 15-1 record. Their only loss came in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant completely dominated the playoffs, averaging a combined 59.8 points per game, 22.7 rebounds per game and 9.3 assists per game.

Worst season – 2015-16

The Lakers have only had six seasons with under 30 wins and only two seasons with under 20 wins. The last season of Bryant's illustrious career happened to be the Lakers' worst season in franchise history, when they put up a franchise-low in victories.

Despite having their worst season of all time, they weren't the worst team in the NBA, as the Philadelphia 76ers only put up 10 wins

Los Angeles Lakers 2015-16 Season Category Outcome Record 17-65 Season Result 15th in Western Conference

The Lakers were second-last in offensive rating and last in defensive rating, putting up a horrible -10.0 net rating. They were a team made up mostly of young talent and old veterans, which is a bad mix for winning, but a good start to a rebuild.

Although the Lakers had a brutally awful season, it was ultimately defined as Bryant's farewell tour. The season was capped off with a comeback victory over the Utah Jazz in Bryant's final game, in which he scored 60 points.

4 Phoenix Suns

Best season – 1992-93

With the most appearances in the NBA Finals without a championship to their name, the Phoenix Suns haven't had much luck throughout the franchise's 56-year history. They have gone 0-3 in their three trips to the championship series.

One of those years they lost in the finals was the 1992-93 season, which was their best season in franchise history. At the time, it set a record for the most wins in franchise history and remains tied for second-most.

The Suns secured the first seed early and lost five of their last eight games, so they could've ended with more wins.

Phoenix Suns 1992-93 Season Category Outcome Record 62-20 Season Result Lost NBA Finals

With the top offense in the regular season and a top defense, the Suns dominated the competition. They were led by Charles Barkley , who won the MVP award during the year as he was at the peak of his career.

He helped lead the Suns to three close series wins to begin the playoffs before matching up with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals, where they were defeated in six games.

Worst season – 2017-18

The Suns had a brutal four-year stretch toward the end of the 2010s, with a winning percentage of less than 30 percent in each season. Two seasons were equally bad, 2017-18 and 2018-19, but the 2017-18 season was slightly worse due to a lack of potential combined with their pitiful play.

They were dead last in net rating at -9.3, with the worst offensive and defensive ratings. They finished the last 30 games with a 3-27 record as they tanked to the bottom of the standings.

Phoenix Suns 2017-18 Season Category Outcome Record 21-61 Season Result 15th in Western Conference

Led by a young Devin Booker , the Suns showed potential in some games, especially Booker, who did his best to make the Suns competitive, but they clearly lacked talent.

Of the seven players who started at least 30 games for the Suns that season, only Booker and Tyson Chandler played more than 400 career games.

The main issue was that their defense was easily the worst in the entire association. They were in the bottom five for opponent points per game, field goal percentage, three-point percentage, steals blocks and rebounds.

5 Sacramento Kings

Best season – 2001-02

The Sacramento Kings franchise has won one NBA championship in the 1950-51 season as the Rochester Royals. They have yet to reach the NBA Finals since.

Although they won the championship that season, the best season in franchise history was in 2001-02, when they had a balanced team that took the O'Neal and Bryant Lakers to seven games in the Western Conference Finals.

They had a top-10 offense and defense as they won a franchise record 61 games, the only time their franchise has eclipsed the 60-win mark.

Sacramento Kings 2001-02 Season Category Outcome Record 61-21 Season Result Lost in Western Conference Finals

Led by Chris Webber and Peja Stojakovic, the Kings scored the second-most points per game with the second-highest efficiency among all teams. They had the highest net rating, which led to them finishing with the best record in the NBA.

They were also a top-two rebounding team, which is incredibly important, especially in playoff scenarios. They easily handled the first two rounds of the playoffs before losing to the Lakers in one of the most controversial playoff series of all time.

Had the Kings beat the Lakers, they would've had a good shot of beating the New Jersey Nets in the finals, who were swept by the Lakers.

Worst season – 2008-09

The Kings recorded the fewest wins in franchise history in the 2008-09 season. They were a team made up of several role players without any real star talent, which led to them finishing with the worst record in the NBA despite there being two other teams with fewer than 20 wins.

Despite being the 12th-best team in points per game, they were a miserable team defensively, which led to them having the second-worst net rating at -9.2.

Sacramento Kings 2008-09 Season Category Outcome Record 17-65 Season Result 15th in Western Conference

The biggest issue with the 2008-09 Kings was their lack of defense.

Every player who played at least 10 games for the team had a negative defensive box plus-minus, which is nearly unheard of. They did not have a single above-average defender on their roster, which is why they ended up with the fewest wins.

They allowed their opponents to shoot 48.3 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three, both awful numbers for a team in the 2000s.