The Southwest Division began during the 2004-05 season when the NBA expanded to 30 teams and six divisions were formed. The division was basically the Midwest Division from seasons prior, without the Denver Nuggets , Minnesota Timberwolves , and Utah Jazz , who all moved to the Northwest Division. They also added the New Orleans Hornets, who transferred from the Eastern Conference to the Southwest Division.

Although the division hasn't been around long, it has already seen four championship victories over those 20 seasons, including the San Antonio Spurs ' dynasty throughout the 2000s and early 2010s. It has had many high-winning teams and has seen many superstars since it was formed.

The division has recently had at least two bad teams every season, but with teams improving through the draft and getting older, the division is ramping up to become one of the more competitive divisions in the NBA. Some of the teams could be primed to make a case for their best season within the next couple of seasons if development goes well. Here are the best and worst seasons for each franchise in the Southwest Division.

Dallas Mavericks

Best season - 2010-11

Dirk Nowitzki played for the Dallas Mavericks for 21 seasons. Over those years, he saw success, making the playoffs in 16 of those seasons. Despite the high number of playoff appearances, they all led to playoff exits, until the 2010-11 season, when Nowitzki led the Mavericks to their first-ever NBA Finals victory over the Miami Heat . Nowitzki had one of the greatest playoff runs, averaging 27.7 points per game on 48.5 percent from the field and 46.0 percent from three.

Dallas Mavericks' record and result - 2010-11 season Category Outcome Win/Loss record 57-25 Season result Won NBA Finals

The 2010-11 Mavericks were eighth in offensive rating, defensive rating, and net rating during the regular season, but took jumps in the postseason. They finished the playoffs with the highest offensive rating and highest net rating while having the fifth-best defensive rating. Complimentary players who were elite defenders around Nowitzki helped boost them to winning their first-ever NBA championship, as they won every series in six games or fewer.

Worst season - 1992-93

Tied for the fifth worst winning percentage in a season, the 1992-93 Mavericks nearly tied the worst winning percentage in NBA history at the time, until they won their final two games of the season to finish with 11 wins. Through the first 61 games of the season, they had only won four games, which is the equivalent of a .066 winning percentage, which would've been the worst winning percentage in the history of the NBA.

Dallas Mavericks' record and result - 1992-93 season Category Outcome Win/Loss record 11-71 Season result 13th in Western Conference

Unsurprisingly, the 1992-93 Mavericks were dead last in offensive rating, defensive rating, and net rating, with an abysmal rating of -15.2, which is tied for the worst in NBA history. They shot a field goal percentage of 43.5 percent per game and allowed their opponents to shoot 50.1 percent from the field. Every single player who played for the team that season ended with a negative defensive box plus-minus, and every player outside Derek Harper had a negative overall box plus-minus.

Houston Rockets

Best season - 1993-94

The best gift the Houston Rockets were ever given was when Michael Jordan initially retired from the NBA to go play baseball during the 1993-94 season, which opened up the door for the Rockets, who were just entering the prime of Hakeem Olajuwon 's career. Olajuwon won the MVP award during the 1993-94 season after leading the Rockets to the second-best record in the NBA behind the Seattle Supersonics.

Houston Rockets' record and result - 1993-94 season Category Outcome Win/Loss record 58-24 Season result Won NBA Finals

The Rockets had an average offense, but it was their defense, anchored by Olajuwon and his 3.7 blocks per game, that carried them, especially in the playoffs where they held their opponents to 42.2 percent from the field, which was the best among all playoff teams. Their road to the Finals was anything but easy, including a second-round matchup against the Phoenix Suns where they fell behind 0-2 before winning three straight and game 7 at home with a monster performance by Olajuwon. The Rockets fell behind 3-2 in the Finals, but pulled out two close wins to win their first championship, as Olajuwon led every game in scoring between both teams, which cemented him as an all-time great.

Worst season - 1982-83

After Moses Malone left the Rockets in a sign and trade during the 1982 offseason, it set the Rockets up for their worst season in franchise history. Losing the reigning league MVP was immediately evident, as the Rockets started out losing their first ten games and were clearly the worst team in the NBA. Nobody on their roster averaged over 15 points per game, and not a single player who played at least ten games averaged above 50 percent from the field over the course of the season.

Houston Rockets' record and result - 1982-83 season Category Outcome Win/Loss record 14-68 Season result 12th in Western Conference

The Rockets went from 46 wins to 14 in one season after losing Malone during the offseason. They were dead last in net rating at -11.2 per game and had no clear star player on their roster. They were outshot by an average of 5.5 percent per game and were in the bottom ten in nearly every statistical category on both ends of the court. Their poor season led to them securing the first overall pick in the 1983 draft, where they selected Ralph Sampson, who was solid for the Rockets during the mid-to-late 1980s.

Memphis Grizzlies

Best season - 2012-13

The Memphis Grizzlies are still one of the newer franchises in the NBA, but they have never seen a successful deep playoff run in their 29-year history. Their deepest playoff run came back in the 2012-13 season by the "Grit and Grind" Grizzlies, who strived with their tenacious defense. They would lock down teams and score just enough to beat those teams. They were ranked first in opponents' points per game, yet 27th in points per game themselves, but it was still enough to secure the seventh-best net rating in the league at 4.7.

Memphis Grizzlies' record and result - 2012-13 season Category Outcome Win/Loss record 56-26 Season result Lost in Western Conference Finals

Led by a well-rounded starting five, the Grizzlies set a new franchise record for wins in a season, yet finished tied as the fifth seed in a stacked western conference. Home court is usually a huge advantage in playoff scenarios, but the Grizzlies handled the first two rounds of the playoffs easily to face off against the Spurs, who easily handled the Grizzlies in a series sweep. It was the Grizzlies' only time making it to the conference finals in franchise history and was the most well-rounded season in their history.

Worst season - 1996-97

The 1996-97 Vancouver Grizzlies were similar to the 2012-13 Grizzlies in the sense that they had one of the worst offenses in the NBA, but they were different in the sense that they also had one of the worst defenses in the league. In the late 1990s, the pace in the NBA was much slower, which led to less scoring, but the Grizzlies were one of two teams that didn't eclipse 90 points per game. They allowed their opponents to score nearly 100 points per contest, which led to their last-ranked net rating of -11.5.

Vancouver Grizzlies' record and result - 1996-97 season Category Outcome Win/Loss record 14-68 Season result 14th in Western Conference

The Grizzlies were only in their second season as an NBA franchise and had low expectations, but still had solid talent at this point. Bryant Reeves and Shareef Abdur-Raheem, two young players who the Grizzlies drafted in back-to-back drafts, were both talented and were the top scorers for the team. They looked to be integral parts of the Grizzlies' future. Outside those two players, the rest of the roster struggled to score, as they had several players shoot under 40% during the season.

New Orleans Pelicans

Best season - 2007-08

The New Orleans Pelicans relocated before the 2003-04 season from the Charlotte Hornets to the New Orleans Hornets, which they remained until they re-branded prior to the 2013-14 season. They have never reached an NBA Finals appearance, and have made it no further than the second round of the playoffs. One of the times they reached that point was the 2007-08 season, led by a young point guard, Chris Paul surrounded by many solid players.

New Orleans Hornets' record and result - 2007-08 season Category Outcome Win/Loss record 56-26 Season result Lost in Second Round

The Hornets set a franchise-best in wins during the 2007-08 season, where they were top ten in both points per game and opponent points per game, and were one of the best two-way teams in the NBA that season. Paul arguably had his best season in his career as he finished second in MVP voting behind Kobe Bryant , as he led the Hornets to win their division for the first and only time in franchise history. The Hornets lost in the second round of the playoffs in seven games to the Spurs despite being up 2-0 in the series.

Worst season - 2004-05

The worst season in the Pelicans' franchise history came during their third season in New Orleans. A season after finishing .500 in their last season in the Eastern Conference, the Hornets moved to the Western Conference, where they were given a warm welcome by beginning the season by losing 29 of their first 31 games. During that stretch, they traded their leading scorer, Baron Davis, to the Golden State Warriors .

New Orleans Hornets' record and result - 2004-05 season Category Outcome Win/Loss record 18-64 Season result 15th in Western Conference

The Hornets were a young and inexperienced team that dealt with a lot of roster shifting due to trades and injuries, which led to them finishing dead last in points per game. After trading Davis away, they lacked star power and finished the season with a franchise-low in victories due to their lack of firepower on offense, especially. Their horrible season led to them receiving the fourth pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, which they used to select a franchise cornerstone in Paul.

San Antonio Spurs

Best season - 2006-07

The Spurs had one of the longest dynasties in the history of the NBA, spanning across the length of Tim Duncan's career. They won five NBA Finals across Duncan's 19-year career, making it very difficult to settle on their best season. One season stands out, the 2006-07 season, especially when it comes to the postseason, when they went 16-4, including sweeping a young LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

San Antonio Spurs' record and result - 2006-07 season Category Outcome Win/Loss record 58-24 Season result Won NBA Finals

Duncan helped anchor one of the best and most consistent defenses of the 2000s and 2010s, and it remained true during the 2006-07 season when they had the second-best defensive rating in the league. They managed to have the fifth-best defensive rating in the playoffs despite playing against three top-eight offenses from the regular season, beating all teams in five or six games. Their Finals victory secured their third win in the span of five seasons, cementing them as one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.

Worst season - 2022-23

As the franchise with the highest all-time winning percentage in the history of the NBA, the Spurs don't have many bad seasons in their history, as they have more seasons with 60 or more wins than they do seasons under 30 wins. Recently, they have struggled to win as they have been in the middle of a rebuild in a very talented conference. The 2022-23 season saw their worst net rating in franchise history at -9.8, having the second-worst offensive rating and worst defensive rating in the league.

San Antonio Spurs' record and result - 2022-23 season Category Outcome Win/Loss record 22-60 Season result 15th in Western Conference

After starting the season 5-2, the Spurs lost 16 of their next 17 games, falling to one of the worst records in the league. As one of the youngest teams in the league, the Spurs were able to see solid development out of some players, including Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson , who were the leading scorers for the team. Despite having the worst season in franchise history, it paid off when the Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery, eventually selecting Victor Wembanyama to become their franchise cornerstone in the 2023 NBA Draft.