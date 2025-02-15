The glitz and glamour of WrestleMania is highlighted by the extraordinary entrances that production has come up with to make WWE superstars shine bright on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Some entrances catch the eye because they take on the theme of that respective year's host city, such as when John Cena drove through Ford Field in a Ford Mustang at WrestleMania 23. Others can engage the audience because of a music band rocking out their favourite superstar's songs, just like Motorhead, who played Triple H out to the ring at WrestleMania 21.

That said, some entrances are iconic even without needing a vehicle, an artist or pyrotechnics. Stone Cold Steve Austin didn't need anything, but his theme tune, and thousands of fans cheered his name once that glass shattered at the Show of Shows.

Here, GIVEMESPORT ranks the top 10 WrestleMania entrances of all time, considering its legacy, how impactful it was, and how it fits the event's motto of being the Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment.

Ranking Factors

Legacy - How the entrance has earned its place in the history books among fans

Impact - The excitement and tension that was built

Relevancy - Whether it fit the WrestleMania tagline, host city or superstar

10 Best WrestleMania Entrances in WWE History Position Superstar Event Match Location Date 1. The Undertaker WrestleMania XIV vs Kane FleetCenter, Boston, Massachusetts March 29, 1998 2. Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania X-Seven vs The Rock (No DQ - WWE Championship) Reliant Astrodome, Houston, Texas April 1, 2001 3. Roman Reigns WrestleMania 39 vs Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Championship) SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California April 2, 2023 4. Shawn Michaels WrestleMania XII vs Bret Hart (60-minute Ironman - WWE Championship) Arrowhead Pond, Anaheim, California March 31, 1996 5. The Rock WrestleMania XL and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennyslvania April 6, 2024 6. Hulk Hogan WrestleMania VII vs Sgt. Slaughter (WWE Championship) Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena, LA March 24, 1991 7. Rusev WrestleMania 31 vs John Cena (United States Championship) Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California March 29, 2015 8. Triple H WrestleMania 22 vs John Cena (WWE Championship) Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Illinois April 2, 2006 9. John Cena WrestleMania 25 vs Edge vs Big Show (World Heavyweight Championship) Reliant Stadium, Houston Texas April 5, 2009 10. Charlotte Flair WrestleMania 35 vs Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch (RAW and Smackdown Women's Championship) MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey April 7, 2019

10 Charlotte Flair - WrestleMania 35

The Queen Takes To The Sky

Charlotte Flair felt like the odd one out in her WrestleMania 35 three-way feud with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, but there was no doubt she belonged when she arrived in a helicopter in all her pomp and circumstance. The chopper landed outside MetLife Stadium, and the then-SmackDown Women's Champion stepped out, taking in the occasion before swapping her black leather jacket for a purple gown, styling and profiling her way down a red carpet to the stadium's entrance.

There was enough time for Rousey's entrance before Charlotte entered and elegantly made her way to the ring while fireworks hit the night sky. It was one hell of a way for The Nature Girl to stamp down her authority that she was worthy of her Mania main event appearance.

9 John Cena - WrestleMania 25

The Cenation Army Rise Up

There will always be only one John Cena, but for one night only, an army of Chain Gang Soldiers came to life to welcome their Cenation Leader to the ring at WrestleMania 25. While seeing the 16-time WWE Champion drive in a Ford Mustang was cool, there was something truly unique and 'big time' about this spectacle.

Cena's original 'Word Life' theme played his army out, and most looked like his doppelgangers as the crowd inside Reliant Stadium went wild. The trademark sound of his 'My Time Is Now' theme played out, and WWE's 'greatest of all-time' stood proud before zooming past his army and sliding into the ring, ready to go to war and win back his World Heavyweight Championship against Edge and The Big Show.

8 Triple H - WrestleMania 22

Hunter The Barbarian

It wouldn't be WrestleMania without Triple H attempting to pull off the most jaw-dropping entrance imaginable by paying tribute to some of his favourite movie characters. There was his Mania 31 entrance, where he arrived as The Terminator and his royal entry from Mania 30.

Yet, Mania 22 was his standout entrance on the Grandest stage of Them All because he turned the intensity up to full volume. HHH pulled off his best 'Conan the Barbarian' impersonation, rising above the entranceway to his 'King of Kings' theme while eerily staring at the ring as if he was prepared to do all it took to beat John Cena on the night.

Triple H then threw his fur coat off and took off to the ring with a water bottle in hand and his 'Game' theme bellowing out in the background. It was an excellent production, especially for its time, and worthy of its place in Mania history.

7 Rusev - WrestleMania 31

Russian Reception

It's pretty puzzling how WWE didn't think putting Rusev in a T-55 tank at WrestleMania 30 shouldn't have led to him successfully defending his United States Championship against John Cena. The sheer magnitude of his entrance was simply remarkable.

Russian soldiers marched to the national anthem, Lana holding the title in pride and cannons shooting red, white and blue smoke before the 138kg monster stood tall on his tank, waving the flag. He dropped down before taking off to the ring, ready to face Cena; this was the height of his WWE career and as grand as entrances come.

6 Hulk Hogan - WrestleMania VII

Hulkamania Runs Wild In LA

Hulk Hogan dominated the main event picture in the first decade of WrestleMania, and the heroically patriotic character he portrayed had become just as big as the product itself. Hulkamania reached a fever pitch at Mania VII when the Hulkster challenged the evil Sgt. Slaughter, for the WWE Championship in Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena.

Mr America entered the arena waving the American flag proudly to Rick Derringer's famous 'Real American' track that has become synonymous with Hogan and his illustrious career. He was greeted by a raucous crowd of over 16,000 fans on their feet, cheering him on; it was the pinnacle of his popularity, an entrance that was made special by his worshipping Hulkamaniacs and capped off with his winning the WWE title.

5 The Rock - WrestleMania 40

Final Boss Engaged

Goosebumps are what The Rock feels each time he steps out of Gorilla and onto the entranceway, and that's the feeling that fans feel when he made his majestic WrestleMania 40 entrance. His Final Boss character is one of the most interesting gimmicks of his career, and it worked perfectly for the video game theme that production conjured up here.

It was an extremely long entrance, but it was well worth it, starting with a short vignette to drum up the excitement before Rocky walked toward the flames at Lincoln Financial Field. The Hollywood megastar stood in all glory before raising the Peoples Championship title and slowly walking to the ring. The aura was next level, and the 52-year-old's in-ring performance was just as impressive.

4 Shawn Michaels - WrestleMania XII

What A Ride

Shawn Michaels' theme tune played around Arrowhead Pond, but the Heartbreak Kid was mysteriously absent from the entranceway to which Jerry 'the King' Lawler suggested he'd 'chickened out' of his Ironman match with Bret Hart. That was until his then-manager Jose Lathario pointed up to the rafters and a spotlight shined on 'Mr WrestleMania' draped in all white.

HBK ziplined down from the top of Arrowhead Pond and into the crowd while Vince McMahon iconically explained on commentary 'unbelievable, what a ride!' He entered the ring before doing his usual trademark taunt and pose while elegant pyro hit above the ring. It was an extraordinary display of theatrics ahead of one of history's best Mania main events.

3 Roman Reigns - WrestleMania 39

Hollywood Blockbuster Brilliance

The glorious WrestleMania 39 stage with an Oscars theme was the perfect setting for Roman Reigns' best entrance in WWE history. A group of pianists played the Tribal Chief with a classical rendition of his 'Head of the Table' theme before the song hit. The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion headed out accompanied by his Wiseman Paul Heyman and eventual Bloodline rival Solo Sikoa.

Reigns walked to the ring with 67,553 fans in SoFi Stadium mesmerized before he lifted his titles proudly, and the stage lit up with worthy pyrotechnics. He then did so again after entering the ring, holding them aloft while walking around the ring and displaying them to the crowd —the confidence he gave off that perhaps should have hinted he would be beating Cody Rhodes that night.

2 Stone Cold Steve Austin - WrestleMania X-Seven

Earth Shattering Pop

You know who arrived when the sound of glass shattering filled a WWE arena — every single time Stone Cold Steve Austin made his way to the ring during his in-ring career, it immediately grabbed the audience's attention. There were no fireworks, smoke, or initial taunting and playing to the crowd, just the Texas Rattlesnake's intense march to the squared circle.

Stone Cold made a homecoming entrance at WrestleMania X-Seven; his demeanour was like any other night. But the crowd, 'by god' as J. R would say, the emotion and pop from the 67,925 fans in the Astrodome that night was deafening. Their hometown hero was here to raise hell, and his 'Glass Shatt