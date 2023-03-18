WrestleMania has always been WWE’s biggest event of the year, and we’ve seen some absolutely incredible gimmick

matches at the event throughout the history of the Grandest Stage of Them All.

A gimmick match differs from a standard wrestling match as it involves a change of the standard rules or the inclusion of a ‘gimmick’ in the match, such as chairs, tables, ladders, steel cages etc.

We’ll be looking at the best of the best when it comes to these special kinds of bouts in WWE, specifically at the Showcase of the Immortals, WrestleMania.

Here are our picks for the seven best WrestleMania gimmick matches to ever take place at the annual WWE event.

7 ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper vs Goldust - Hollywood Backlot Brawl WrestleMania XII

We start with a match that would end up being the first-ever ‘cinematic’ bout in the history of the company.

Whilst this wasn’t a technical masterpiece, it deserves to be remembered for the fact that it was years ahead of its time and ultimately was fun.

The two men would fight backstage before Goldust disappeared in a gold Cadillac, prompting Piper to chase after him in a Ford Bronco.

The match ended with a brawl inside the actual stadium itself that Rowdy would eventually win.

6 The Fiend vs John Cena - Firefly Funhouse Match WrestleMania 36

This ‘match’ was absolutely fascinating, as it would show the unique creativity of Bray Wyatt as well as present something that many would’ve never seen before.

WrestleMania 36 took place at a time where fans would not be allowed to attend live events, so the company decided to take certain matches and give them a more ‘cinematic’ flair, such as this and the Boneyard match.

Whilst this wasn’t exactly a match per se, it was a dissection of John Cena’s career that was as fascinating as it was bizarre and is STILL talked about to this day.

WWE had to adapt to the situation, and both Wyatt and Cena produced something that will be remembered by fans forever.

5 Undertaker vs AJ Styles - Boneyard Match WrestleMania 36

The Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles was the perfect send-off for the Deadman, and it was completely different from what the company had initially planned.

Due to fans not being able to appear live at the event, WWE decided, much like the Firefly Funhouse match, to present something that fans had not seen before.

This would work out perfectly for ‘Taker, as this cinematic match would show the former World Heavyweight Champion as a badass outlaw on his last ride, kicking ass and taking names.

The match felt more like an action film than anything else; think Road House, but instead of Patrick Swayze, you’ve got a grizzled ‘Taker beating on the Phenomenal One and The Good Brothers.

4 Triple H vs Undertaker - Hell In A Cell WrestleMania 28

This was billed as an ‘End of an Era’ match, and it absolutely lived up to the name and arguably stole the show at WrestleMania 28, a show that was headlined by John Cena vs The Rock.

Shawn Michaels was the Special Guest Referee for the bout, and he added massively to the match with his history in D-Generation X and losing his career to The Deadman at WrestleMania 26.

This match was one of those occasions where it was actually better watching from home, as you could see the drama unfold between the three men in the match, taking this beyond what is normally expected of a Hell in a Cell match.

Absolutely worth checking this one out if you have not done so already, as it is one of the greatest HIAC matches ever and a fantastic blow-off to the storyline.

3 Shawn Michaels vs Razor Ramon - Ladder Match WrestleMania X

Although this wasn’t the first-ever Ladder match to take place in a WWE/WWF ring, it was the one that put the gimmick match on the map.

HBK and Scott Hall/Razor Ramon produced absolute gold on the night, showing how a ladder could be used in the context of a wrestling match.

Innovative, breathtaking and hugely influential…there’s a reason that many Superstars cite this bout as one of the reasons that they wanted to get involved in the industry.

What’s even more incredible is that this isn’t even Michaels’s best match at ‘Mania, where he has had some phenomenal encounters over the years.

2 Dudleys vs Edge & Christian vs Hardys - TLC Match WrestleMania X7

Without Razor and Shawn this match wouldn’t exist, but boy did these three teams take the concept and elevate it to a completely different level.

The Tables, Ladders and Chairs elements brought to the bout were all there to represent the three different teams, with The Hardy Boyz being ladder specialists, The Dudley Boyz constantly putting people through tables and Edge & Christian using chairs frequently on their opponents.

WrestleMania X-Seven is regarded by many to be the greatest ‘Mania event of all time, and this incredible match is just one of the reasons. All three teams put their bodies on the line to produce one of the most sensational bouts in the history of the company, something that arguably has not been topped ever since.

To say that this match MADE all three teams is an understatement, and it will be remembered as the pinnacle of the WWF Tag Team division in 2001, maybe even Tag Team wrestling in WWF in general, forever.

1 Bret Hart vs Stone Cold Steve Austin - Submission Match WrestleMania 13

People tend to forget that this was a gimmick match, but it certainly was and more than deserves its spot at the top of the pile on this list.

UFC star Ken Shamrock was the special guest referee for this match, and he had the best ‘seat’ in the house for possibly the greatest contest in WrestleMania history, gimmick match or not.

The contest solidified Stone Cold Steve Austin as a genuine star on the WWF roster and once again proved why Bret Hart is worthy of a top 5 placement in the GOAT list.

Austin’s bloody face and passing out in Hart’s Sharpshooter is one of the iconic sights in WWE history, and it adds to the fantastic legacy of this bout.