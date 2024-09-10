Key Takeaways WrestleMania openers often steal the show, setting the tempo for the rest of the event.

Top performers like Bryan, Guerrero, and Styles have delivered some of the best opening bouts.

Factors like night, match quality, and Cagematch ratings determine the ranking of the matches.

The main event of WrestleMania is usually reserved for the biggest possible matches in WWE, but the opening bout of the card has oftentimes proven to be one of the best, if not the best, contest of the night. Getting the chance to open proceedings, the ‘curtain jerker’ on a ‘Mania card will have a crowd that is raring to go. The quality of the opening contest will set the tempo for the rest of the night, so there’s usually a ‘workhorse’ contest thrown into the mix to start things off.

Many of WWE’s top performers have had incredible opening contests on a WrestleMania card, including Daniel Bryan, Triple H, AJ Styles, Bret Hart, Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio, and we’ll be looking at what is the cream of the crop when it comes to show starters, and often show stealers, at WrestleMania.

Ranking Factors

Night 1 opening matches only: Has to have opened the ‘first night’ of a WrestleMania event, so matches from WrestleMania 36 are the reason Night 2 do not count as part of the selection process (so no Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley from WrestleMania 36 Night 2 or RK-Bro vs Street Profits vs Alpha Academy from WrestleMania 38 Night Two).

Has to have opened the ‘first night’ of a WrestleMania event, so matches from WrestleMania 36 are the reason Night 2 Quality of match: We’ve also considered the quality of the match as a reasoning for its placement, which the matches included here being some of the best in company history.

We’ve also considered the quality of the match as a reasoning for its placement, which the matches included here being some of the best in company history. Cagematch rating: We have also taken the Cagematch rating as this is fan-voted and worth considering as a gauge of what fans enjoyed the match either live or looking back in hindsight.

Rank Event Competitors Result Cagematch Rating 7 WrestleMania 21 Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio Rey Mysterio Wins 7.42 6 WrestleMania 31 Bad News Barrett vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Luke Harper vs. Mrruth vs. Stardust Daniel Bryan Wins 7.72 5 WrestleMania 34 Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz Seth Rollins Wins 7.91 4 WrestleMania 33 AJ Styles vs Shane McMahon AJ Styles Wins 7.74 3 WrestleMania 23 CM Punk vs. Edge vs. Finlay vs. Jeff Hardy vs. King Booker vs. Matt Hardy vs. Mr. Kennedy vs. Randy Orton Mr Kennedy Wins 7.55 2 WrestleMania 30 Triple H vs. Daniel Bryan Daniel Bryan Wins 8.91 1 WrestleMania 10 Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart Owen Hart Wins 9.46 Eddie Guerrero vs Rey Mysterio WrestleMania 21 The fact that this isn’t even close to being close to Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio’s best match against each other just shows the sort of chemistry they had in the ring. Still, a match on a card that also featured Kurt Angle vs Shawn Michaels, the first MITB Ladder match, The Undertaker vs Randy Orton and Batista beating Triple H for the World Title being this beloved shows why you could always rely on these two to deliver. There are a couple of errors here and there but the in-ring relationship of these two and their synergy would always pull the train back on the tracks to produce a quality opener. Related 7 Best Attitude Era Matches in WWE History [Ranked] We’re taking a trip down memory lane with our top picks for the Greatest WWE Attitude Era Matches from the late 90s to early 2000s. Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match WrestleMania 31 After ending WrestleMania 30 as the World Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Bryan would appear first on the WrestleMania 31 card to take part in the Intercontinental Championship match. It seemed like a major demotion for the beloved Superstar at the time, but the actual Ladder match that he took part in, and won, was stellar. The match had a prettyrong lineup too, with Bad News Barrett, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper, R-Truth, Stardust/Cody Rhodes and Bryan all competing to become the new IC Champ. This match is sometimes forgotten about because WrestleMania 31 was a pretty strong card overall, but it remains as one of the best opening matches in ‘Mania history. The fact that this isn’t even close to being close to Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio’s best match against each other just shows the sort of chemistry they had in the ring. Still, a match on a card that also featured Kurt Angle vs Shawn Michaels, the first MITB Ladder match, The Undertaker vs Randy Orton and Batista beating Triple H for the World Title being this beloved shows why you could always rely on these two to deliver. There are a couple of errors here and there but the in-ring relationship of these two and their synergy would always pull the train back on the tracks to produce a quality opener.After ending WrestleMania 30 as the World Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Bryan would appear first on the WrestleMania 31 card to take part in the Intercontinental Championship match. It seemed like a major demotion for the beloved Superstar at the time, but the actual Ladder match that he took part in, and won, was stellar. The match had a prettyrong lineup too, with Bad News Barrett, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper, R-Truth, Stardust/Cody Rhodes and Bryan all competing to become the new IC Champ. This match is sometimes forgotten about because WrestleMania 31 was a pretty strong card overall, but it remains as one of the best opening matches in ‘Mania history.

Related 7 Best Golden Era Matches in WWE History (Ranked) Here are our picks for the upcoming WWE Golden Era matches from the early 80s to the early 90s.

5 The Miz vs Finn Balor vs Seth Rollins

WrestleMania 34

WWE

WrestleMania 34 had some pretty disappointing matches on the card that did not live up to the hype (namely Shinsuke Nakamura vs AJ Styles), but the opener between The Miz, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship was not that. Rollins would end up getting the win in a triple threat match that didn’t adhere to the sometimes lacklustre “two in one out” WWE Formula 3-way match, keeping the action fast and frantic to open the show on a strong note.

The first half of this ‘Mania show was more than decent, with every contest up to and including the debut of Ronda Rousey being at least a 3/5, but it was the latter half of the show that really dragged it down overall sadly. Still, we’re talking about opening matches here and this Triple Threat was one of the best contests of that night in New Orleans.

Related 7 Best Royal Rumble Matches in WWE History [Ranked] Here are our picks for the best WWE Royal Rumble matches in history, featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and more.

4 AJ Styles vs Shane McMahon

WrestleMania 33

WWE

This match was far better than it had any right to be. It seemed baffling that WWE would put one of the greatest in-ring workers on the planet AJ Styles in the ring to start a WrestleMania show against Shane McMahon, but the two stars were able to steal the show, nothing came even remotely close to being this good all night.

McMahon went all out to prove that he deserved to be in the ring with someone like AJ, pulling off Shooting Star Press, reversing a 450 splash into a triangle and hitting a Coast-to-Coast being the highlights from the “non-wrestler.” This should not have worked, but it absolutely did.

Related 7 Best SummerSlam Matches in WWE History [Ranked] Here are our picks for the seven best WWE SummerSlam matches in history, including AJ Styles vs John Cena and Brock Lesnar vs CM Punk.

3 Money In The Bank Ladder Match

WrestleMania 23

WWE

Thget-goy in the Bank Ladder Match was a concept that debuted at WrestleManMr21 and the MITB match would start the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ two years later. Opening a WrestleMania with a wild ladder match is always a winning formula, and this match was non-stop action from the get go, with CM Punk, Edge, Finlay, Jeff Hardy, King Booker, Matt Hardy, Mr. Kennedy and Randy Orton all showing that they were capable of grabbing the briefcase and being a believable winner.

Mr Kennedy would end up getting the win, but he was not able to cash in his briefcase before losing it to Edge. The Rated-R Superstar would go on to cash in himself as Ken Kennedy sustained a tricep injury that saw it totally off of the bone and he would need surgery to repair it.

2 Triple H vs Daniel Bryan

WrestleMania 30

WWE

The build to WrestleMania 30 was all about the ‘YES Movement’ and Daniel Bryan finally ascending to the top of the mountain in WWE, even if the company itself didn’t actually plan on it originally. Bryan and Triple H would compete in the opener with the winner going on to be part of the second-greatest main event alongside Batista and Randy Orton, so there were genuine fears from fans that Hunter could get the win and it be an Evolution reunion in the finale.

With such stakes adding to what would already be a quality in-ring affair, this would end up being the second greatest opening match in WrestleMania history, only JUST being pipped to the post by a New Generation classic.

1 Bret Hart vs Owen Hart

WrestleMania 10

WWE

A bout that also made it onto our list of the best WWE New Generation era contests, Bret Hart vs Owen Hart in the opener of WrestleMania 10 is the greatest WrestleMania opening match of all time. This brother vs brother spectacle showcased the unparalleled chemistry that these two had in the ring, with the younger Owen desperate to show his older brother Bret that he was good enough to be in the ring with him. Owen would get the win in what was considered a shock at the time, with Bret going on to win the WWF Championship in the main event against Yokozuna. The two would go on to have a better match later in the year, which itself made it onto our list of the best WWE SummerSlam matches, but this ‘Mania opener remains a rewatchable classic to this day.

All Cagematch ratings are correct as of 10th September 2024.