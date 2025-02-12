It's become a tradition on WrestleMania week for WWE fans to watch that respective year's stage be unveiled, and it plays a vital role in producing the spectacle that is to pro wrestling what the Super Bowl is to the NFL. Whether it be 'Mania 21 'Going to Hollywood' or the arcade claw of 'Mania 27, every year since the event's inception in 1985, a different look and feel have been a theme of the Showcase of the Immortals.
The Road to WrestleMania is filled with twists and turns, but reaching the Show of Shows means a WWE superstar has achieved their day in the sun. Daniel Bryan's underdog story and John Cena and The Rock's once-in-a-lifetime showdown were made that much grandeur by the masterpiece sets that stood tall in the background.
With that said, GIVEMESPORT ranks the top 15 stages in WrestleMania history, no matter how the event panned out. These lived up to the moniker of 'The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment', but which is The Grandest Stage of Them All?
Ranking Factors
- The time period - when the event took place and how revolutionary the stage was
- Creativity - How unique the design was
- The event - Whether the stage was a willing host for its respective Mania event
|
20 Best WrestleMania Stages in WWE History
|
Position
|
Event
|
Venue
|
Location
|
Date
|
1.
|
WrestleMania 33
|
Camping World Stadium
|
Orlando, Florida
|
April 2, 2017
|
2.
|
WrestleMania 39
|
SoFi Stadium
|
Inglewood, California
|
April 1–2, 2023
|
3.
|
WrestleMania 30
|
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|
New Orleans, Louisiana
|
April 6, 2014
|
4.
|
WrestleMania 29
|
MetLife Stadium
|
East Rutherford, New Jersey
|
April 7, 2013
|
5.
|
WrestleMania 34
|
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|
New Orleans, Louisiana
|
April 8, 2018
|
6.
|
WrestleMania 24
|
Florida Citrus Bowl
|
Orlando, Florida
|
March 30, 2008
|
7.
|
WrestleMania 37
|
Raymond James Stadium
|
Tampa, Florida
|
April 10–11, 2021
|
8.
|
WrestleMania 27
|
Georgia Dome
|
Atlanta, Georgia
|
April 3, 2011
|
9.
|
WrestleMania 26
|
University of Phoenix Stadium
|
Glendale, Arizona
|
March 28, 2010
|
10.
|
WrestleMania 17
|
Reliant Astrodome
|
Houston, Texas
|
April 1, 2001
|
11.
|
WrestleMania 23
|
Ford Field
|
Detroit, Michigan
|
April 1, 2007
|
12
|
WrestleMania 20
|
Madison Square Garden
|
New York City, New York
|
March 14, 2004
|
13.
|
WrestleMania 22
|
Allstate Arena
|
Rosemont, Illinois
|
April 2, 2006
|
14.
|
WrestleMania 9
|
Caesars Palace
|
Paradise, Nevada
|
April 4, 1993
|
15.
|
WrestleMania 19
|
Safeco Field
|
Seattle, Washington
|
March 30, 2003
|
16.
|
WrestleMania 31
|
Levi's Stadium
|
Santa Clara, California
|
March 29, 2015
|
17.
|
WrestleMania 38
|
AT&T Stadium
|
Arlington, Texas
|
April 2–3, 2022
|
18.
|
WrestleMania 40
|
Lincoln Financial Field
|
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|
April 6–7, 2024
|
19.
|
WrestleMania 28
|
Sun Life Stadium
|
Miami Gardens, Florida
|
April 1, 2012
|
20.
|
WrestleMania 25
|
Reliant Stadium
|
Houston, Texas
|
April 5, 2009