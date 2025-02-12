It's become a tradition on WrestleMania week for WWE fans to watch that respective year's stage be unveiled, and it plays a vital role in producing the spectacle that is to pro wrestling what the Super Bowl is to the NFL. Whether it be 'Mania 21 'Going to Hollywood' or the arcade claw of 'Mania 27, every year since the event's inception in 1985, a different look and feel have been a theme of the Showcase of the Immortals.

The Road to WrestleMania is filled with twists and turns, but reaching the Show of Shows means a WWE superstar has achieved their day in the sun. Daniel Bryan's underdog story and John Cena and The Rock's once-in-a-lifetime showdown were made that much grandeur by the masterpiece sets that stood tall in the background.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT ranks the top 15 stages in WrestleMania history, no matter how the event panned out. These lived up to the moniker of 'The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment', but which is The Grandest Stage of Them All?

Ranking Factors

  • The time period - when the event took place and how revolutionary the stage was
  • Creativity - How unique the design was
  • The event - Whether the stage was a willing host for its respective Mania event

20 Best WrestleMania Stages in WWE History

Position

Event

Venue

Location

Date

1.

WrestleMania 33

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Florida

April 2, 2017

2.

WrestleMania 39

SoFi Stadium

Inglewood, California

April 1–2, 2023

3.

WrestleMania 30

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, Louisiana

April 6, 2014

4.

WrestleMania 29

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, New Jersey

April 7, 2013

5.

WrestleMania 34

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, Louisiana

April 8, 2018

6.

WrestleMania 24

Florida Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Florida

March 30, 2008

7.

WrestleMania 37

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Florida

April 10–11, 2021

8.

WrestleMania 27

Georgia Dome

Atlanta, Georgia

April 3, 2011

9.

WrestleMania 26

University of Phoenix Stadium

Glendale, Arizona

March 28, 2010

10.

WrestleMania 17

Reliant Astrodome

Houston, Texas

April 1, 2001

11.

WrestleMania 23

Ford Field

Detroit, Michigan

April 1, 2007

12

WrestleMania 20

Madison Square Garden

New York City, New York

March 14, 2004

13.

WrestleMania 22

Allstate Arena

Rosemont, Illinois

April 2, 2006

14.

WrestleMania 9

Caesars Palace

Paradise, Nevada

April 4, 1993

15.

WrestleMania 19

Safeco Field

Seattle, Washington

March 30, 2003

16.

WrestleMania 31

Levi's Stadium

Santa Clara, California

March 29, 2015

17.

WrestleMania 38

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, Texas

April 2–3, 2022

18.

WrestleMania 40

Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 6–7, 2024

19.

WrestleMania 28

Sun Life Stadium

Miami Gardens, Florida

April 1, 2012

20.

WrestleMania 25

Reliant Stadium

Houston, Texas

April 5, 2009

19 WrestleMania 25

"The 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania"