It's become a tradition on WrestleMania week for WWE fans to watch that respective year's stage be unveiled, and it plays a vital role in producing the spectacle that is to pro wrestling what the Super Bowl is to the NFL. Whether it be 'Mania 21 'Going to Hollywood' or the arcade claw of 'Mania 27, every year since the event's inception in 1985, a different look and feel have been a theme of the Showcase of the Immortals.

The Road to WrestleMania is filled with twists and turns, but reaching the Show of Shows means a WWE superstar has achieved their day in the sun. Daniel Bryan's underdog story and John Cena and The Rock's once-in-a-lifetime showdown were made that much grandeur by the masterpiece sets that stood tall in the background.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT ranks the top 15 stages in WrestleMania history, no matter how the event panned out. These lived up to the moniker of 'The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment', but which is The Grandest Stage of Them All?

Ranking Factors

The time period - when the event took place and how revolutionary the stage was

Creativity - How unique the design was

The event - Whether the stage was a willing host for its respective Mania event

20 Best WrestleMania Stages in WWE History Position Event Venue Location Date 1. WrestleMania 33 Camping World Stadium Orlando, Florida April 2, 2017 2. WrestleMania 39 SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California April 1–2, 2023 3. WrestleMania 30 Mercedes-Benz Superdome New Orleans, Louisiana April 6, 2014 4. WrestleMania 29 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey April 7, 2013 5. WrestleMania 34 Mercedes-Benz Superdome New Orleans, Louisiana April 8, 2018 6. WrestleMania 24 Florida Citrus Bowl Orlando, Florida March 30, 2008 7. WrestleMania 37 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Florida April 10–11, 2021 8. WrestleMania 27 Georgia Dome Atlanta, Georgia April 3, 2011 9. WrestleMania 26 University of Phoenix Stadium Glendale, Arizona March 28, 2010 10. WrestleMania 17 Reliant Astrodome Houston, Texas April 1, 2001 11. WrestleMania 23 Ford Field Detroit, Michigan April 1, 2007 12 WrestleMania 20 Madison Square Garden New York City, New York March 14, 2004 13. WrestleMania 22 Allstate Arena Rosemont, Illinois April 2, 2006 14. WrestleMania 9 Caesars Palace Paradise, Nevada April 4, 1993 15. WrestleMania 19 Safeco Field Seattle, Washington March 30, 2003 16. WrestleMania 31 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, California March 29, 2015 17. WrestleMania 38 AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas April 2–3, 2022 18. WrestleMania 40 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pennsylvania April 6–7, 2024 19. WrestleMania 28 Sun Life Stadium Miami Gardens, Florida April 1, 2012 20. WrestleMania 25 Reliant Stadium Houston, Texas April 5, 2009

19 WrestleMania 25

"The 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania"