Key Takeaways ECW pushed the envelope with extreme matches & diverse wrestling styles to stand out in the 90s.

The top ECW wrestlers were chosen based on at least 3 matches, match quality, and Cagematch ratings.

Wrestlers such as Rob Van Dam, Cactus Jack and Taz feature in our list.

Extreme Championship Wrestling, known more commonly as ECW, was an independent promotion in North America from 1992 to 2001. Originally known as Eastern Championship Wrestling and affiliated with the National Wrestling Alliance/NWA, the management decided it was time to move on from the ‘traditional’ aspects of professional wrestling and move the business forward into the 90s. What Paul Heyman, the creative brains behind the operation, achieved with his ‘band of misfits toys’ for a roster was extraordinary, pushing the envelope and developing names that would go on to join WWE and WCW in later years.

ECW was built on doing everything that the mainstream pro wrestling companies at the time were not. Tables, fire and barbed wire were just some of the tools that the company used to set them apart, as well as bringing in some of the best talent from across the globe to give an international flavour to proceedings. Lucha, Strong Style and other in-ring styles would also flourish in front of ‘smart’ wrestling fans who wanted to see the technical brilliance of these performers as well as the hardcore ‘Extreme’ chaos. We've already taken a look at some of the best wrestlers in WCW history, but do any of them feature in this list as well?

Ranking Factors

At least three matches in ECW: The wrestlers we have chosen have to have had at least three matches in their respective careers with the company.

Quality of Matches: The quality of the matches that each of the performers on our ranking have had has also been taken into consideration.

Cagematch Rating: The Cagematch rating of each name has been taken into consideration to get a gauge of how the fanbase feels about that particular wrestler.

Individual Wrestlers Only: Only wrestlers with a stellar singles career will be considered, so no inclusion for teams like The Dudley Boyz, who we already included in the best WWE Tag Teams of all time list.

Ranking Wrestler Cagematch Rating Matches to Check out 1 Taz 8.28 vs Sabu at Living Dangerously 1999 vs Bam Bam Bigelow at Living Dangerously 1998 vs Taijiri at Heatwave 1999 vs Shane Douglas at Guilty As Charged 1999 2 Raven 8.46 vs Sandman at Holiday Hell 1996 vs Tommy Dreamer at Wrestlepalooza 1997 w/ Cactus Jack vs Tommy Dreamer and Terry Funk at November To Remember 1995 3 Sabu 7.69 vs Terry Funk at ECW Born to Be Wired 1997 vs Sandman at ECW House Party 1998 vs 2 Cold Scorpio at ECW Cyberslam 1996 4 Rob Van Dam 8.39 vs Jerry Lynn at Living Dangerously 1999 vs Lance Storm at Guilty As Charged 1999 w/ Sabu vs The Eliminators at CyberSlam 1997 5 Terry Funk 9.38 vs Raven at ECW Barely Legal 1997 vs Mick Foley, Edge and Lita at ECW One Night Stand 2006 vs Sabu vs Shane Douglas at ECW The Night The Line was Crossed 1994 6 Shane Douglas 6.92 vs Sabu at ECW Heatwave 1994 vs Raven at ECW Big Ass Extreme Bash 1996 7 Cactus Jack 9.21 vs Sabu at ECW Holiday Hell 1995 8 Mike Awesome 8.17 vs Masato Tanaka at ECW One Night Stand 2005 vs Masato Tanaka at ECW November To Remember 1999 vs Masato Tanaka at ECW Heatwave 1998

8 Mike Awesome

The Towering Powerhouse

WWE

Mike Awesome was one of those big guy wrestlers who was incredibly quick between the ropes, and the breakneck speed of his matches were a sight to behold. Even now, looking back at some of the best matches from his ECW tenure against the likes of Masato Tanaka are riveting car crash television that you can’t take your eyes away from. Although Awesome would controversially go on to join WCW and then later WWE as part of the Invasion angle, he never reached the level of star that he attained in ECW. A severely underrated talent who sadly passed away at the age of 42.

7 Cactus Jack

Mrs Foley's Baby Boy

WWE

If this was purely a list of the greatest wrestlers of all time, Mick Foley/Cactus Jack would still be making it into the top 10, but with the majority of his career and the biggest moments coming for him as Mankind in the late 90s and then again as Cactus in the early 2000s, it is difficult to justify putting him any higher on this list of the best ECW-centric wrestlers ever. Having said that, Cactus Jack had a very solid run in Extreme Championship Wrestling, with his exploits in the IWA King of the Deathmatch tournament helping to add to the aura of the former WCW man. He would go on to even greater heights later in his career, but his body of work in ECW still deserves a shout-out.

6 Shane Douglas

The Franchise

WWE

Shane Douglas officially ushered in the Extreme Championship Wrestling era after throwing down the NWA Championship in August 1994, leading to the National Wrestling Alliance cutting ties with ECW and making the company truly independent. Douglas was arguably one of the top three heels in ECW history, with his work on the microphone enough to rile up crowds to the point of near anarchy at times. The Franchise was also solid in-ring, with some of his matches against Taz and Sabu in the early-to-mid 90s still being held up as some of the greatest in the extreme company’s history.

5 Terry Funk

The Veteran

WWE

Terry Funk was already at the latter stages of his career by the time he joined ECW, and if this list was purely based on his overall wrestling career rather than just time in ECW then the Funker would be number one, no doubt. Funk was able to elevate a ton of different names during his time in the company, and his iconic ECW Title win in the main event of the Barely Legal PPV event in 1997 still stands up as one of the best moments of his outrageous career. Funk would also have one last great moment in an ECW ring in 2006, when the WWE produced ECW One Night Stand PPV saw him team with Tommy Dreamer and Beulah to take on Edge, Mick Foley and Lita.

4 Rob Van Dam

The Whole F’n Show

WWE

Rob Van Dam oozed star power, even to the point that he probably should’ve felt more out of place in ECW than he was. The audience loved his cool demeanour, but it was his work as a heel alongside Sabu and manager Bill Alfonso that established his character in the company. RVD’s list of great matches in ECW is numerous, but his work with Jerry Lynn at Hardcore Heaven 1999 and Living Dangerously 1999 stands out as some of the best genre-defining contests of the late 90s. A truly effortless and charismatic performer, RVD would go on to have a solid career in WWE following the closure of ECW in 2001, although he arguably was not given the chance to get to the level he should have done.

3 Sabu

The Human Highlight Reel

WWE

Sabu was an incredibly important performer in the canon of ECW history. Starting with the company during its Eastern Championship Wrestling days, the man of very few words (and a lot of pointing at the sky) would go on to define what Extreme wrestling could be in North America in the '90s. Part of the aura of Sabu was his scarred body, showing the brutal battles that he had already been through before he even stepped foot in the ring for his match, earned from years of barbaric contests in Japan. Whether he was wrestling as a singles star or teaming with Rob Van Dam against the likes of The Eliminators, Sabu was extreme personified.

2 Raven

Quoth the Raven, Nevermore

WWE

Raven was the greatest heel in the history of ECW as a company. The man behind the character Scott Levy, had an incredible mind for the business, and he was able to parlay that into a mind-game-playing outsider who terrorised some of the company’s biggest babyface stars. Two of the most memorable feuds from his time in the company were against Tommy Dreamer and The Sandman, with Raven able to bring an emotional nature to the story to get the audience even more behind their beloved anti-heroes. The feud against Sandman in particular was riveting, with Raven able to take Sandman’s son from him and cause the beer-drinking badass to break down in the middle of the ring.

1 Taz

Human Suplex Machine

WWE

Taz is the epitome of a performer who would not have had an opportunity anywhere but ECW. Due to his small stature, the former ECW Champion was not seen as main event material by mainstream promotions, but his background in Judo and ferocity in the ring made him a fan favourite in ECW. The Human Suplex Machine would have some of the greatest matches in the company’s history, with contests against Sabu at Living Dangerously 1999, Bam Bam Bigelow at Living Dangerously 1998, Taijiri at Heatwave 1999 and Shane Douglas at Guilty As Charged 1999 standing out as absolute barnburners. Once Taz signed for WWE in 1999, it was clear that the company did not value him the way that Paul Heyman did, and he would ultimately be completely underutilised on the biggest stage. Still, his work in ECW continues to hold up as some of the best wrestling you’ll find from the independent scene of the 90s, and Taz is well worthy of topping this list of the best ECW wrestlers ever.

All ratings from Cagematch are correct as of 18/09/2024.