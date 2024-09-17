Key Takeaways Ric Flair is regarded as one of the GOATs in pro wrestling, known for his legendary matches in WCW and the NWA.

World Championship Wrestling (WCW) was the last pro wrestling company to challenge the WWE in terms of superiority in the landscape of the business. Some of the greatest names in the history of the industry made their way through the doors of the iconic company, with shows like Monday Nitro and Thunder on Thursday showcasing top names throughout the Monday Night Wars era in the mid to late 90s.

The promotion proper began in 1988 affiliated to the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) under the ownership of media giant Ted Turner and based in Atlanta, Georgia. It was under Turner that the company would go up against WWE from September 1995 until March 2001, with WCW managing to beat their competitors in the television ratings for 83 weeks straight at one point. It was because of the incredible talent on WCW programming that they were able to achieve what no other company has done since, and we’ll be looking at the top names who were part of this iconic promotion during their heyday. We've already taken a look at some of the best Canadian wrestlers in WWE history, but do any of them feature in this list?

At least three matches in WCW: The wrestlers we have chosen have to have had at least three matches in their career with the company and have to have produced their best work with WCW (so someone like Bret Hart is excluded unfortunately).

Cagematch Rating: The Cagematch rating of each name has been taken into consideration to get a gauge of how the fanbase feels about that particular wrestler.

Ranking Wrestler Cagematch Rating 1 Ric Flair 9.12 2 Sting 9.18 3 Hollywood Hulk Hogan 6.97 4 Diamond Dallas Page/DDP 7.85 5 Scott Hall 8.51 6 Vader 9.00 7 Goldberg 6.12 8 Booker T 7.31 9 Rey Mysterio 8.50

9 Rey Mysterio

The Legendary Luchador

Rey Mysterio, known during his time in WCW as Rey Mysterio Jr, was a mainstay in the Cruiserweight division of the company and a huge babyface favourite among wrestling fans. The now WWE Hall of Fame-level talent would have some of the best matches of his career against the likes of Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, and Chris Jericho, with his Lucha stylings being massively influential to the Superstars that would come in the years since, with his son Dominik Mysterio following in his footsteps and initially becoming his tag team partner at the start of the 2020s up until he would betray his father on television.

8 Booker T

Five-time WCW champion

In terms of ‘homegrown’ talent, Booker T is way up there as one of the greatest and most charismatic performers that WCW ever had on their roster. Initially, in the Harlem Heat faction with Stevie Ray, Booker would go on to have a stellar singles career with World Championship Wrestling that would translate over to a solid run with WWE following the closure of WCW in 2001. The now NXT commentator would also be the last-ever WCW Champion on the show’s official programming, holding both the World Heavyweight and United States Heavyweight titles on the final WCW Nitro show in March 2001.

7 Goldberg

Powerhouse and household name

Although not the most technically gifted between the ropes, Bill Goldberg was a massive fan-favourite and star of the Monday Night Wars era, with his legendary unbeaten streak unpinning his rise to the biggest stage in the company as World Heavyweight Champion. Goldberg’s immense popularity was based heavily on how he was presented on television, with the MMA-styled fighter/wrestling having quick ‘squash’ matches where he would get the job done with a Spear and a Jackhammer to finish matches quickly before heading to the back. The former WCW star would later head to WWE in 2003 to feud with The Rock, but his popularity peaked in the late 90s with WCW.

6 Vader

“It’s time…IT’S VADER TIME!”

WWE

Vader is one of WCW’s most important names, especially in the early tenure of the company in the 1990s. The monster heel would prove to be the perfect foil for the likes of Sting, Mick Foley and Ric Flair when he returned from the WWF in 1993. There is truly no one else on this list like Vader, and his status as one of the greatest “big man” wrestlers in the history of the business is more than warranted. When you consider what Vader was able to achieve across the likes of New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, WCW and the WWF alone, it proves that he is still severely underrated as a performer by fans generally.

5 Scott Hall

nWo bad guy

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

In terms of minds in the pro wrestling business, there aren’t too many that could compete with Scott Hall. Hall was over as Razor Ramon in the WWF in the early 90s, but it wasn’t until he left the company to join WCW alongside Kevin Nash that he truly became a massive name. Nash and Hall would originally join as the Outsiders before they would officially join Hulk Hogan at Bash at the Beach in 1996 to form the New World Order/nWo faction. The nWo were the most important group in WCW’s history, helping them to leapfrog the WWF in terms of television ratings and to usher in arguably the pinnacle of the Monday Night Wars.

4 DDP

“It’s me, it’s me, It’s DDP”

WWE

Unlike most professional wrestlers, Diamond Dallas Page/DDP would start his wrestling training at the age of 35, with Page going on to have an extremely memorable run in the main event between 1997 and 1999. Some of the “People’s Champion’s” best matches in the company came against the legendary ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, with the two stars producing some incredible battles like their bout at the Spring Stampede 1997 PPV event which remains a re-watchable classic to this day. DDP would later make his way to the WWE as part of the ‘Invasion’ angle, but his popularity never got anywhere near where it was during his time at the top of World Championship Wrestling.

3 Hollywood Hulk Hogan

The biggest name in wrestling history

WCW President Eric Bischoff made one of the biggest statements in wrestling history when he signed Hulk Hogan in 1994. Bringing in THE name when it came to professional wrestling was one thing, but it was the heel turn and formation of the nWo faction and his ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan in July 1996 that would completely rejuvenate Hogan and extend his career by many years when a lot of fans thought his act was tired by that point. Hogan reigned supreme at the top of the card for WCW throughout the mid to late nineties, with his iconic nWo spray-painted World Heavyweight Championship being a staple of Nitro and Thunder most weeks.

2 Sting

The franchise player

WWE

The bright, heroic babyface character of Sting in the late '80s and early '90s was a major draw for WCW, but it was when he adopted his ‘Crow’ styled gimmick to take on the nWo in October 1996 that would truly make Sting the megastar that he became. At a time when pro wrestling would be based on winning the ratings battle week by week, the decision by the company to keep Sting out of the ring and not wrestle a match for over a year until he faced Hogan at Starrcade 1997 was commendable, and whilst the resulting match was marred by backstage politics and problematic decision making, it was the biggest PPV buyrate that the company would ever achieve.

1 Ric Flair

One of the GOATS

Controversies and problematic issues aside, Ric Flair is one of the top five greatest professional wrestlers in the history of the business, and there’s arguably a case that he isn’t placed in second to fifth either. Flair’s sensational career would see him be THE World Champion to beat in the 80s, and his run with WCW beyond his time with the NWA in the early 90s was also pretty spectacular. Flair was able to have all-time classics with many of his opponents, with matches like the one he had with Vadar at Starrcade 1993 and against Lex Luger at WCW WrestleWar 1990 being some standouts.

His time under the World Championship Wrestling banner officially aside he still had some of the greatest matches ever under the NWA, with his contests against Ricky Steamboat at NWA WrestleWar 1989 NWA Clash Of The Champions 6 and NWA Chi-Town Rumble 1989 being spectacular to watch even now. Matches against Terry Funk at NWA Clash Of The Champions 9 in 1989 and how he was able to put over Sting as a massive star in their match at NWA Clash of the Champions 1 (1988) just add to the legendary status of the career that the ‘Nature Boy’ had.

