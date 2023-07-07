WWE has obviously had an insane amount of talent walk through their doors over the years.

From Hulk Hogan to Stone Cold Steve Austin to John Cena, each era has had its icons.

However, it can be argued that the sheer quality of their roster today is up there with that or any other time period. So, strap in as GIVEMESPORT brings you our take on the 25 best wrestlers in WWE today.

25 Butch

To kick off our list, it’s the man formerly known as Pete Dunne.

These days, the 29-year-old Brit finds himself as part of the wildly popular Brawling Brutes, though, fans will also have fond memories of his time in NXT.

Most recently, Butch was one of seven men in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, where he shone in front of his native crowd.

Aspects of his performance saw him fly through the air to deliver a moonsault and revert to his ‘Bruiserweight’ ways by focusing on his opponent’s fingers, reminding those who may have forgotten that the gritty brute is not someone to take lightly.

24 Wes Lee

Our first NXT entry sees the current North American Champion Wes Lee clock in at number 24.

The 28-year-old has set the record for the longest reign in North American Title history, at an impressive 256 days at the time of writing, and continues to dazzle the audience with his retentions over the likes of Dragon Lee, Nathan Fraser and Tyler Bate.

The man is a pure highlight reel and entertains the NXT faithful every Wednesday night, which earns him a spot among WWE’s most talented superstars.

23 Roxanne Perez

Back-to-back NXT talent as we give a shout-out to one of the company’s hottest rising stars.

A former NXT Women’s Champion, it’s easy to forget that Perez is just 21 years old. Holding the title for 109 days, it was only injury which cast doubt over her reign.

Initially, she was ruled out of Stand and Deliver, where a five-woman ladder match was set up to determine the next champion.

Though, showing her never say die attitude, Roxanne proved her fitness and was allowed into the match, only outdone by the current champion Tiffany Stratton. Roxanne is definitely one to watch for the future.

22 Logan Paul

Some may be surprised to see the social media star make our list, though, his natural athletic ability simply can’t be ignored.

Since signing for the company prior to WrestleMania 38, Logan Paul has made a serious impact in WWE.

Whether that be his impressive debut alongside The Miz against The Mysterios, his SummerSlam outing against The A-Lister or his clash with The Tribal Chief in Saudi Arabia, Paul has amassed an incredible number of high-quality matches throughout his short time in WWE.

Even his loss to Seth Rollins at this year’s ‘Mania showed the fans that the social media star has some insane in-ring skill that you have to applaud, despite obvious controversy surrounding the man himself outside of WWE.

21 LA Knight

It seems as if LA Knight’s rise is just beginning.

The now 40-year-old has grown in popularity tenfold since he was allowed to unleash ‘The Megastar’ on the main roster last summer, with many considering him the favourite heading into last Saturday’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Of course, Knight didn’t end up walking out of the O2 Arena with the future championship opportunity.

However, it’s certain the fans won’t let WWE drop the ball with the wildly popular star, and, should we revisit this list down the line, who knows where LA Knight will place.

20 Damian Priest

From someone who didn’t win Money in the Bank to the man who did, Damian Priest has been riding a wave of momentum recently as part of The Judgment Day.

In fact, it was fan favourite LA Knight who Priest threw off the ladder last, before unhooking the converted MITB briefcase, receiving deafening boos in the process.

In recent weeks, there has been dissection between Priest and his fellow stablemates, with Finn Balor uncertain about The Archer Of Infamy’s future title shot.

So, this is another case where it appears as if Priest is at the start of his trajectory, placing at number 20 for the time being while having the potential to skyrocket in the near future.

19 Carmelo Hayes

Dipping back into NXT, let’s talk about the brand’s champion Carmelo Hayes.

Going by ‘Him’, Hayes proves his worth every Wednesday by defeating the developmental brand’s best.

The star is so mesmerising that the company turned him babyface shortly after he captured the NXT Title, with many viewers gaining respect for Carmelo due to his intense work rate.

With a 96-day reign under his belt so far, Hayes could go on to be one of WWE’s biggest stars.

18 Tiffany Stratton

From the men’s champion of NXT to the women’s, it’s adjacent entries for the two top performers in WWE’s third brand.

As mentioned in an earlier entry, Stratton climbed the ladder at NXT Stand and Deliver to claim her first piece of gold in the company.

Stratton’s athletic ability took many by surprise when she came into WWE, and her rise to the top of NXT has been well-deserved.

It’s hard to differentiate between the male and female champions of NXT, but the fact that Stratton is a WWE-produced talent and someone who has picked up the industry so quickly just about edges it for this list.

17 Becky Lynch

In 2022, Lynch would’ve ranked much, much higher on this list, with those around her putting in undeniable performances in recent months.

Though, we can’t ignore the Irishwoman’s awesome reign with the Raw Woman’s Championship this time last year.

Still, Lynch is a crucial part of Monday Night Raw and is currently locked into a feud with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and her protégé Zoey Stark.

An undoubtable icon of the women’s division throughout the years.

16 Bron Breakker

Perhaps NXT’s brightest prospect, Bron Breakker is a second-generation superstar.

Immediately standing out on the very first installment of NXT’s ‘2.0’ rebranding, it wasn’t long before Breakker got his hands the NXT Championship.

Recently, the 25-year-old even competed for Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship on an episode of NXT, ultimately coming up short but proving to a wider audience that he has what it takes to hang in the company for years to come.

15 Finn Balor

Finn Balor hasn’t really had a fair shake of the stick in his time on WWE’s main roster.

When the star was called up in the 2016 iteration of the draft, it seemed as if the world was at his feet. Though, due to his unfortunate injury at SummerSlam, the star never regained the momentum he once had.

Having had two stints in NXT, the Irishman has restored credibility through his work on the developmental brand and today finds himself as the leader of The Judgment Day.

Despite not winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank, Balor is certainly a top contender on Raw again, proving how dangerous he can be and finding himself at 15 in our list.

14 Rhea Ripley

Onto another Judgment Day member, it’s WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The 26-year-old Aussie has hit her stride in recent times, dominating the competition and becoming the first woman to win the Royal Rumble from the number one position.

Accompanying Dominik Mysterio, the duo are endlessly entertaining and have become commonplace on Raw each week.

She’s become one of the company’s top stars and, despite fair criticisms of not defending her gold, her recent outing against Natalya has received heavy praise.

13 Kevin Owens

Pivotal to the Bloodline saga, Kevin Owens is an invaluable asset to WWE.

Working well as both a face or a heel, The Prizefighter has become one of the company’s most reliable stars in recent years, even trying as hand at some comedy segments this time last year with Elias.

Now, he finds himself at the summit of WWE’s tag team scene.

Alongside Sami Zayn, Owens was part of the main event of this year’s WrestleMania as the two dethroned The Usos to capture the undisputed tag gold.

To this day, the amicable team are putting up stalwart defences against the likes of Imperium and Pretty Deadly, more than proving that they belong in their top spots.

12 Sami Zayn

Of course, following Kevin Owens is his fellow Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn.

It’s hard to distinguish between the two lovable Canadians, but Zayn edges his partner due to his work as the ‘Honorary Uce’.

Arguably the focal point of WWE’s greatest ever storyline, the 38-year-old became the company’s hottest babyface and captured the hearts of audiences across the world.

Many even let themselves believe that Zayn could’ve been the one to dethrone Roman Reigns at this year’s Elimination Chamber show in Sami’s home of Montreal, only to be crushed by the ongoing reign of The Tribal Chief.

Still though, Zayn’s rise within WWE over the last 12 months is remarkable, with the star perhaps unlucky not to rank even higher.

11 Drew McIntyre

The Scotsman carried WWE through the pandemic era, winning the 2020 Royal Rumble to a thunderous ovation before capturing his first World Title at the Performance Center with no fans in attendance.

His reign as the company’s top champion was stellar, having an awesome feud with Randy Orton along the way, with fans now craving to see the star reach the top of the mountain once again.

Amid worries that he wouldn’t sign a new contract, Drew McIntyre triumphantly returned to WWE last Saturday at Money in the Bank, where he set himself up as the next challenger to Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship.

Whether the 38-year-old can put a stop to The Ring General’s iconic title reign remains to be seen, but, his shocking return reminded us all why he’s one of the best around.

10 Rey Mysterio

The legend himself, Rey Mysterio still cracks the top 10 in 2023.

There is absolutely no denying his quality and longevity in the ring, as he continues to light up the childhood of any WWE fan.

At this stage of his career, Rey is more focused on putting over the younger talent, such as his own son Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania this year, but can still mix it up with anybody regardless of his age, truly one of the greatest ever.

9 Sheamus

Having somewhat of a career resurgence in recent times, forming The Brawling Brutes appears to have revitalised the Sheamus’ career.

Fans are still clamouring to see the three-time WWE Champion complete the set and add the IC title to his resumè, with two unsuccessful attempts at the golf within the last year.

Adding more hard-hitting offence to his game, the Irishman has become known for putting on ‘banger after banger’ as he chases down the Gunther and the Intercontinental Title.

8 Iyo Sky

Here, we find the current Miss Money in the Bank. Iyo Sky is one of the most iconic performers that Japanese women’s wrestling has ever seen.

Her time in NXT saw her capture the Women’s Championship and the Tag Team Titles on one occasion each.

As mentioned, she now finds herself as the holder of the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase, meaning she almost certainly has gold in her future.

Sky looks primed to separate from her Damage CTRL partners and become one of WWE’s top solo female stars.

7 Asuka

Now, the woman who IYO is likely to be targeting with her contract opportunity, Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow shocked the world as she captured the then Raw Women’s Championship in Saudi Arabia over a month ago, and is currently enjoying her third stint with the gold.

Having a Royal Rumble win, Money in the Bank triumph and Elimination Chamber victory to go alongside her five women’s titles in WWE (including being the longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion in history), it’s no secret that Asuka is one of the best to ever do it.

6 Bianca Belair

The EST of WWE is one of the company’s biggest stars, regardless of gender.

Prior to her 27th of May loss to Asuka, Bianca was on a record setting run with the Raw Women’s Championship, becoming the longest reigning champion in that title’s history.

Given the star is without a championship for the first time in a while, it will be interesting to see how she responds to the challenge of trying to reclaim her crown.

In recent weeks, she’s been overlooked in favour of Charlotte when it comes to title opportunities, so fans can perhaps look forward to a clash between the two female icons to get back in contention for WWE’s top prizes.