The Ruthless Aggression Era was a defining period in WWE history. Following the conclusion of the Attitude Era, the company looked to redefine itself with a fresh wave of top talent to carry the torch forward.

This era saw the rise of new megastars, classic rivalries, and unforgettable moments that shaped the landscape of professional wrestling. To evolve and stay fresh, the company shifted towards a more athletic-driven and wrestling-focused product while maintaining the entertainment-driven storytelling of its predecessor.

The period officially began when WWE owner Vince McMahon famously challenged anyone in the WWE locker room to step up and be the new face of the company. He demanded them to show “ruthless aggression” and prove themselves as a top star. Three days later, John Cena made his SmackDown debut and forged his welcome to the WWE moment.

Here, GIVEMESPORT ranks the 10 best wrestlers who defined the Ruthless Aggression Era.

10 Best Wrestlers of the WWE Ruthless Aggression Era Rank Wrestler WWE World Title Reigns 1 John Cena 16 2 Batista 6 3 The Undertaker 7 4 Triple H 14 5 Randy Orton 14 6 Edge 11 7 Kurt Angle 6 8 Rey Mysterio 2 9 Eddie Guerrero 1 10 Brock Lesnar 10

10 Brock Lesnar

The Next Big Thing

Brock Lesnar’s impact on the Ruthless Aggression Era was immediate and dominant. Bursting onto the scene in 2002, Lesnar was strapped to a rocket ship and quickly rose to the top of the industry. Being featured in feuds with The Rock, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and Kurt Angle showed how much the WWE saw him as the ‘Next Big Thing.’

He became the youngest WWE Champion in history after defeating The Great One in SummerSlam 2002. He won the 2003 Royal Rumble match and went on to main event WrestleMania XIX against Angle. His marquee bout against the Olympic Gold Medalist remains one of the best matches of the era.

Though his first WWE run ended prematurely in 2004, his dominance in those two years cemented Lesnar as a generational talent. His return years later only reinforced his status as one of WWE’s biggest attractions.

9 Eddie Guerrero

Gone too soon, but his legacy lives forever

Eddie Guerrero may be gone, but his legacy as one of the most iconic WWE superstars of all time is very much alive. His "Lie, Cheat, and Steal" persona showcased his versatility and made him an entertaining and deserving champion.

Guerrero rose to main event status during the Ruthless Aggression Era. His WWE Championship win in No Way Out 2004 over Brock Lesnar remains one of the most emotional moments in wrestling history. The WWE Hall of Famer had memorable feuds against Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, and John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield. But many remember Guerrero most for his ‘‘lying, cheating, and stealing’ tactics, which provided plenty of unforgettable moments.

His untimely passing in 2005 was a tragic loss, but his legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time remains intact. WWE fans still remember the Hall of Famer fondly to this day. Many current-day wrestlers like Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Sasha Banks honor him by borrowing his moves in the ring. That shows just how big of a star Guerrero was, especially during the Ruthless Aggression era.

8 Rey Mysterio

Reached the top in the land of the giants

Rey Mysterio brought a unique, high-flying style that made him one of the most exciting superstars of the Ruthless Aggression Era. As someone whom wrestling fans hadn’t seen in WWE before, he had one of the most highly-anticipated debuts of all time.

Whenever Mysterio wrestled, fans could expect to see high-octane action. Standing at 5-foot-6 and weighing 175 pounds, he didn’t quite fit the bill as that of the prototypical WWE guy. Nonetheless, his miniature size didn’t prevent him from blossoming into a top star in the company.

His underdog story captivated fans, culminating in a historic Royal Rumble victory in 2006 and an emotional WrestleMania 22 win for the World Heavyweight Championship. Mysterio’s rivalries with Eddie Guerrero, Chavo Guerrero, and JBL highlighted his ability to tell compelling stories while delivering thrilling matches. His influence extended beyond WWE, as his success paved the way for more Lucha wrestlers in the company.

7 Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle was one of the top superstars who defined the Ruthless Aggression Era. The Olympic Gold Medalist is perhaps the greatest technical wrestler in WWE history. Though he was all business whenever he stepped foot in the ring, he showcased a quirky and funny side at times, which helped endear his character with the WWE audience.

Nonetheless, when those straps came down, it was game over for his opponents. Some of his memorable rivals in the Ruthless Aggression Era included Brock Lesnar, Eddie Guerrero, and Shawn Michaels. His main event matches with the three at WrestleMania are all three competitors are must-watch for fans looking to enjoy a wrestling masterclass.

As a ruthless competitor, Angle’s intensity made him a legitimate threat in any storyline, whether as a beloved babyface or an aggressive heel. Being the top man eventually burned Angle out. But that did not stop him from delivering top-tier in-ring performances every single night. Though he left the company in 2006, his impact during this era cannot be understated.

6 Edge

The ultimate opportunist grabbed every brass ring

From being part of one of the most iconic tag teams during the Attitude Era, Edge broke through as a legitimate main event singles superstar in the Ruthless Aggression Era. As “The Rated R Superstar”, he was arguably the most despised heel during that time.

Edge broke through into the main event scene in 2005 after his infamous Money in the Bank cash-in on John Cena at the 2006 New Year’s Revolution. The historic cash-in gave birth