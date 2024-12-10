Key Takeaways WWE debuts are pivotal moments in history with lasting impacts on the wrestling world.

Debuts like Motor City Machine Guns on SmackDown and Jade Cargill at Royal Rumble are memorable.

Rankings consider show debut, crowd reaction, and long-term impact on WWE.

The WWE is a moment's business, with WWE superstars hoping that one day they can achieve a moment in history that stands the test of time. From Hulk Hogan's slam on Andre the Giant, to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's 3:16 promo, to just as recently as CM Punk's return to the WWE, it is the moments that live forever, and no moment is bigger than a debut.

With shows like the Royal Rumble, or just WWE's weekly programming, there is plenty of TV time for a debut to happen, something that keeps the WWE Universe on the edge of their seat at all times. Arrivals such as Chris Jericho in the WWF, to The Shield in 2012, there is nothing better than a good debut, and these are fifteen of the best debuts of the past decade in the WWE, along with how we have put this list together.

Ranking Factors

What show the debut was on - the bigger the show, the better the debut.

- the bigger the show, the better the debut. Crowd reaction - how loud the pops were.

- how loud the pops were. Their impact on the WWE - whether the superstar in question has gone on to build a credible legacy within the company.

Ranking WWE Superstar 15. Motor City Machine Guns 14. Jade Cargill 13. Wyatt Sicks 12. Solo Sikoa 11. Jacob Fatu 10. The Fiend 9. Sami Zayn 8. Finn Balor 7. Adam Cole 6. Kevin Owens 5. Shinsuke Nakamura 4. Ronda Rousey 3. Sting 2. Paige 1. AJ Styles

15 Motor City Machine Guns - 2024

The summer of 2024 saw speculation run rife about the landing spot of the legendary tag team Motor City Machine Guns. The team, consisting of Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin, had been a constant in TNA, and into their Impact Wrestling transition, which is why it created such intrigue within the wrestling world when it was revealed they were free agents.

Although it was originally believed that they would be AEW-bound, a surprising U-turn saw the team sign with the WWE, and debut soon after. Making themselves known on an episode of SmackDown, defeating A-Town Down Under, in a win that kick-started their journey to the WWE Tag Team championships, it wasn't a debut as glamorous as others, however, it marked MCMG's arrival on the biggest stage, something that had been years in the making.

14 Jade Cargill - 2024

In a world so fixated on creating moments, there is no better show for this than the Royal Rumble. Having originally cut her teeth in AEW between 2020 and 2023, it was revealed in September 2023 that Cargill was WWE-bound, a move that excited many, as it was clear she had the potential to be a superstar.

With her face having been dotted around WWE socials, it wasn't until the 2024 Royal Rumble that Cargill made her debut, and she did so in devastating fashion. Entering in at number 28, she was given the chance to eliminate Becky Lynch, Naomi and Nia Jax, in a debut that paved the way for a very successful year for the 32-year-old.

Related WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Venue, UK Start Time, How to Watch and More WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is the first Premium Live Event to live stream on Netflix. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the event.

13 Wyatt Sicks - 2024

Another debut that was given to the WWE Universe in 2024 was the Wyatt Sicks, a faction consisting of Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Nicki Cross and Joe Gacy.

After the tragic passing of his brother, Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy was scattered across WWE programming, with numerous teases, appearances, and QR codes revealing a new faction. With no true idea as to who could be involved in this spooky collective, a June episode of WWE's flagship show, Raw, revealed the group in a moment that is hard to forget.

With the arena lights going out, paying homage to the late Bray Wyatt, each of the members made their own unique introduction on screen. Ending the show with all five members on the front of the stage, the production made for a visual that the WWE Universe adored, in a debut that will live long in the minds of fans.

12 Solo Sikoa - 2022

When the WWE rolled around to the UK in 2022, for the inaugural Clash at the Castle PLE, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion in the minds of fans that Drew McIntyre would be defeating Roman Reigns, and finally winning the WWE championship in front of fans.

That was until the debut of Solo Sikoa, cousin to Roman Reigns and younger brother of The Usos. As a deafening Principality Stadium erupted, chanting along to the referee's count, it appeared McIntyre's Claymore Kick on Reigns had secured him the win, but that was until a hooded Sikoa pulled the referee out of the ring, and ultimately helped Reigns towards the victory. A debut that no one saw coming, it kick-started a huge moment for the Bloodline.

11 Jacob Fatu - 2024

Credit: WWE

From one Bloodline debut to another, it is the most recent arrival that has created the most excitement out of all the Samoan descendants who have graced the WWE in recent years.

As Solo Sikoa attempted to defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, the numbers game quickly came into the fold, as Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga fought Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in the ring to end the match through DQ. Although the match had ended, it was the trio of Orton, Owens and Rhodes who stood over a cornered Sikoa, but one rye mile later from the Samoan would reveal that Jacob Fatu was behind them, and he laid waste to Sikoa's opponents, in a debut that helped solidify the OG Bloodline.

10 The Fiend - 2019

Image Copyright: WWE

Having spent a few years in limbo, tagging alongside Matt Hardy as part of the Deleters of Worlds, April 2019 would see Bray Wyatt once again reinvent himself, this time in the initial form of a Mr-Rogers-styled TV host, who ran his own 'Firefly Funhouse'.

Being paired with numerous puppets, each one being a reference to parts of Wyatt's career, his character would become more sinister as weeks passed until he debuted his alter-ego, The Fiend. He made his debut on Raw, attacking Finn Balor, and in the process revealing a level of production that the WWE Universe hadn't seen in years. From the lighting to the eerie sounds, it was an incredibly successful debut that, sadly, didn't work out in the long run.

9 Sami Zayn - 2015

John Cena's 2015 United States championship run was a rare detour from the main event scene for the Champ, as he proceeded to issue weekly open challenges. A caveat which led to some exciting moments, one in particular, was the main roster arrival of the beloved Sami Zayn.

When Raw came around to his hometown of Montreal, Canada, it was a dreamlike moment for the Canadian as Bret Hart announced Zayn would be taking on Cena, in a match that went down as a huge triumph. Although he injured his shoulder during his entrance, it was a moment that showed Cena's ability to work with a new generation of talent, but also proved just how universally popular Sami Zayn was, regardless of promotion.

Related 10 WWE Matches John Cena Must Have Before he Retires The Champ shocked the world when he revealed he'd be leaving the ring for good in 2025, but there are some bouts he HAS to have before he goes

8 Finn Balor - 2016

Before Triple H was overseeing the success of the current WWE main roster, he was putting shows together in NXT, carving out his own space in professional wrestling. The issue with NXT, however, was Triple H's ability to propel talent to a level that they deserved to be at, and the main roster's ability to fumble that momentum, but one man was simply too good to fumble, and that was Finn Balor.

When Balor was called up to the main roster, he did so as the fifth overall draft pick, making his way to Monday Night Raw. A week later, he would defeat Rusev, Cesaro and Kevin Owens, before defeating Roman Reigns later on in the night, in a debut that saw him with two victories, and a WWE Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. He would go on to defeat Rollins, but an injury during the match would lead to Balor relinquishing the title, costing him a seismic push that had not been seen in years.

7 Adam Cole - 2017

Triple H built his version of NXT to an unforeseen level of popularity, and aside from the quality of wrestling, a huge contributing factor to the success was their use of debuts. Be it the classic ring-side debut of a talent, Triple H plucked the best from the indies and platformed them, with the case of Adam Cole seeing the most success.

Giving Bobby Roode his first loss on NXT, Drew McIntyre defeated his Glorious opponent at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III to become the NXT Champion. Trying to bask in his win, the moment was cut short, as Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish came to the ring to distract McIntyre, before the debuting Adam Cole appeared and jumped the champion. Forming the Undisputed Era, a faction that would go on to have huge success in NXT, it was a debut that left the Barclays Center stunned.

6 Kevin Owens - 2015

Having already had one open challenge entrant on this list, it is time for the more memorable open challenge debut, and that is the one of Kevin Owens, who stunningly debuted on Raw, by dismantling John Cena.

Debuting as the NXT champion, Owens stormed the ring, grabbed a mic, and ran down the fans in attendance. A war of words ensued as Owens powerbombed Cena into the mat, and stood tall over the champ. The pair would go on to have a match at that year's Battleground PPV, which Cena would win, but it was a debut that shook the WWE Universe and set Owens on his way to becoming a main event act.

5 Shinsuke Nakamura - 2016

In what is arguably the greatest debut in NXT history, NXT TakeOver Dallas saw Sami Zayn face off against the new arrival, Shinsuke Nakamura, in a match that has gone down as one of the greatest in Triple H's NXT.

Having made a name for himself in Japan as one of the best professional wrestlers on the planet, it was seismic news when it was revealed that Nakamura would be moving to the United States and joining up with NXT. Making his presence known in a way that only one of the best wrestlers should, he didn't cut a promo, or attack someone, he arrived by going straight into a match with a soon-to-be main roster Sami Zayn, and the pair proceeded to put on a performance that received a standing ovation.

From Nakamura's presentation during his entrance to his in-ring style, it was a debut that had fans excited about the future of NXT, and rightly so, as he went on to become a two-time NXT champion.

4 Ronda Rousey - 2018

Despite having a helping hand during WrestleMania 31, where she was brought into the ring by The Rock and proceeded to manhandle Stephanie McMahon, the 2018 Royal Rumble was the true debut of Ronda Rousey.

As the Royal Rumble winner, Asuka, stood sandwiched between her options of SmackDown women's champion, Charlotte Flair, and Raw women's champion, Alexa Bliss, unknown music echoed around the arena and revealed that the former UFC women's bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey, had joined the WWE. She made her intent known instantly by pointing towards the WrestleMania sign, in a shocking debut that saw one of the UFC's best make the switch.

3 Sting - 2014

One of wrestling's most successful acts that Vince McMahon had never managed to get his hands on, it all changed at Survivor Series 2014 when the icon, Sting, debuted in WWE, a moment that no one thought would happen.

Having played out most of his career in WCW, NWA and TNA, it took the Authority's Triple H to try and ruin a match between Team Cena and Team Authority for the infamous crow sound to reverberate around the arena, and for Sting to be in the WWE. Approaching the ring and laying waste to Triple H, before giving Dolph Ziggler the pin over Seth Rollins, is a moment that has gone down in WWE history, and despite the consequent work being sub-par, it was a debut that no one thought they would see.

2 Paige - 2014

A night that is anticipated for huge moments, the RAW after Mania has its own place on the WWE calendar, and it was this show that saw WWE Diva, Paige, debut and win the title on her first night on the main roster.

Coming out to initially congratulate AJ Lee on her win at WrestleMania 30, things quickly turned sour, and a match got underway, as Paige shocked the world by becoming WWE Diva's champion, the youngest in company history at 21 years old. A true shock that hasn't been replicated since it caught everyone off guard and has since gone down as one of WWE's best debuts ever.

1 AJ Styles - 2016

AJ Styles had become infamous within wrestling, as he thrived in both NJPW and TNA, but had never reached the WWE, something that wasn't common for someone of his talent. However, in the latter months of 2015, it was revealed his NJPW contract would be up in the new year, and a historic Royal Rumble debut ensued.

Although there was prior speculation, it took until the third entry at the Royal Rumble for the moment to happen, and it is a moment that has gone down in WWE history. Roman Reigns stood alone in the ring, baffled, trying to connect the dots as unfamiliar music played, but it wasn't until the words 'Phenomenal' came across the titantron that the WWE Universe and Reigns realised what was happening; it was the historic and legendary debut of AJ Styles.