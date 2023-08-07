Pro wrestling is all about rivalries. The intensity and immense storyline is a major factor of pro wrestling being so popular. When it comes to pro wrestling, the first name that clicks in is WWE.

While there are other major promotions having immense popularity, WWE is undoubtedly the greatest sports entertainment company in the world.

WWE wouldn't be at the top if it wasn't for the immense rivalries. While rivalries have storylines to be the foundation to something great, the matches decide the overall rating for it. One of the major factors of WWE's success is the display of the overall rivalry.

WWE's matches, may it be from the attitude era or the current era, have always increased the excitement of the WWE Universe. With all discussions done, let's take a look at some of the best matches that have taken place in WWE history.

25 Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar (SummerSlam 2022)

Image Credits: WWE

The Beast Incarnate and the Tribal Chief have collided numerous times in WWE. Being the only two stars in history to defeat the Undertaker at WrestleMania, both men are considered as two of the best superstars in the industry.

Running back all their matches, it is hard to rank them. However, their match at SummerSlam 2022 clearly tops them all.

The Falls Count Anywhere match has always been a dangerous stipulation and the one between Reigns and Brock Lesnar lived up to the expectations.

One of the most shocking spots throughout was Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor which ended up as one of the most shocking moments in the history of the company. With the intense action and some amazing spots, the match is considered to be one of the best ones in WWE history.

24 John Cena vs AJ Styles (SummerSlam 2016)

Image Credits: WWE

Though it felt unreal, John Cena and AJ Styles collided in a couple of dream matches back in 2016. Styles made his debut back in 2016 and WWE left no stone unturned to feature him with Cena in a rivalry which was considered to be impossible.

Their second match came at SummerSlam 2016 which culminated into one of the greatest matches that have ever happened.

Being a tough singles battle, Styles and Cena left it all in the ring to define supremacy. While Cena's in-ring skills were doubted during their rivalry, the match showed both men as some of the best stars to ever step in the squared circle.

23 Triple H vs Daniel Bryan (WrestleMania XXX)

Image Credits: WWE

Daniel Bryan earned recognition with his immense character work and the famous 'Yes' Movement. His rivalry with Triple H 2014 is still considered to be one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history.

With the intense heat between both superstars and the massive storyline, their match at WrestleMania XXX was already very exciting.

However, both stars didn't mark it as a big factor. Their match at WrestleMania XXX is an example of the chemistry that should be seen among other stars as well.

In an action-packed and hard-hitting battle, Bryan defeated Triple H to put a big question on the Authority. Not only is the match one of the best matches to open WrestleMania, but also one of the greatest matches of all time.

22 Team Authority vs Team Cena (Survivor Series 2014)

Image Credits: RondaRousey.com

Politics ran through WWE in 2014 after Triple H and Stephanie McMahon created the Authority to help Seth Rollins elevate his career. Being one of the hottest stars of the era, Rollins managed to make a lot of headlines with his singles rivalry with John Cena.

In the end, it was a 10-man tag team elimination match to decide the fate of numerous stars' career. In a brilliant battle with one of the most shocking returns in history from Sting, Team Cena vs Team Authority ended up being one of the best matches in the history of the pro-wrestling industry.

21 Hulk Hogan vs Andre the Giant (WrestleMania III)

Image Credits: WWE

Both Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan have had illustrious careers. Apart from other amazing matches, both men collided at WrestleMania III which eventually became an all-time classic.

The battle between both legends had the perfect display of classic wrestling and power.

While the match was stupendous, the moment during the match where Hulk Hogan delivered a slam to the Giant is still remembered.

Also dubbed as one of the most shocking moments in the history of pro-wrestling, the slam ended up giving Hogan one of the 'largest' victories of career. Though the Giant lost, he became an example for other giants and his talent is still unmatchable.

20 The Usos vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (WrestleMania 39)

Image Copyright: WWE

Being one of the latest matches in the list, the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match featuring Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and the Usos is a proper display of amazing tag team matches.

With the stakes high for both teams, the WWE Universe loved the storyline as well as the action-packed and star-studded bout.

With some unthinkable kickouts and massive crowd reaction, the WrestleMania main event culminated into one of the greatest WrestleMania matches in the company's history.

The match ended up being the end of a historic tag team championship reign for the Usos and ushered into a new era for the tag team division.

19 Bayley vs Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell 2020)

Image Credits: WWE

There have been numerous matches involving the four Horsewomen of WWE that have lived up to the expectations of the WWE Universe.

However, the battle between Bayley and Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell 2022 seemed to be unreal. Bayley and Banks share a lot of history as friends as well as foes.

Their amazing storyline leading into Hell in a Cell 2020 ended up with millions around the world engaged to see who gets the upper hand.

Banks and Bayley tore each other apart throughout the battle and amazed the WWE Universe with their intense in-ring skills culminating the match into one of the best and brutal matches in history.

18 Royal Rumble 2001

Image Credits: WWE

Undoubtedly, Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated matches of the year in the pro-wrestling industry. Having the edge of some shocking returns and some exciting moments, the match has the ability to change the trajectory of a star's career. Stone Cold Steve Austin has earned this moment of glory thrice, one being in 2001.

Though the 2001 Royal Rumble match is considered to be one of the best matches in history, Austin was not the only reason for that.

In a match dominated by Kane's 11-man elimination record, all superstars were used perfectly to present an absolute classic to the WWE Universe.

17 Gunther vs Sheamus (Clash at the Castle 2022)

The Intercontinental Championship was on the line when Gunther and Sheamus locked horns at Clash at the Castle 2022. With a wild audience in the United Kingdom, both Irishmen delivered a fantastic match adding their bout in one of the greatest wrestling matches in WWE history.

While Gunther won the match, Sheamus was praised by the WWE Universe for his unmatchable performance. With the perfect combination of action, storyline, and finish, Sheamus vs Gunther ended up as one of the best matches of the decade and will be remembered for decades to come.

The match not only ended up as a great one in history, it added up as one of the greatest matches of Gunther and Sheamus’ careers.

16 Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes (Hell in a Cell 2022)

Image Credits: WWE

Being one of the greatest rivalries of the 21st century, Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes is considered an all-time classic. The Rollins vs Rhodes saga included three matches all being fan favorites.

However, their last match at Hell in a Cell 2022 was dubbed as one of the best matches of all-time.

Though their rivalry was amazing, the Hell in a Cell match ended up as a shocking match, Cody Rhodes entered the Cell with a torn pectoral muscle.

After having an arm injury as well, Rhodes delivered a brilliant match with Rollins’ support and eventually ended up victorious as well.

15 The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania XXV)

Image Credits: WWE

The Phenom vs the Heartbreak Kid has always been one of the greatest rivalries to be written down in history. Being an iconic battle and one of the greatest ones in WrestleMania history, many legends have named it as one of their favorite matches in history as well.

Both Michaels and the Undertaker tore each other apart with some near falls and added up to the excitement fans had for the much-anticipated battle.

Having some hard-hitting spots and iconic moments, both legends respected each other for the tremendous effort they had put in. After some surprising moments, the Undertaker defeated Shawn Michaels to continue his iconic WrestleMania streak.

14 Kurt Angle vs Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania XIX)

Image Credits: WWE

The rivalry between Kurt Angle vs Brock Lesnar changed the landscape of their respective careers back in early 2000. Being involved in some of the most iconic and exciting moments, both men turned their friendship into a rivalry and performed brilliantly to make it to the top of the industry.

While Angle and Lesnar had multiple exciting matches, one of their best came at WrestleMania XIX where both men lived up to the expectations and eventually tore each other apart ending up with injuries.

The match is written down not only as one of the best ones in their careers, but also in WrestleMania history.

13 Randy Orton vs Batista vs Daniel Bryan (WrestleMania XXX)

Image Credits: WWE

Daniel Bryan has always been considered as an underdog in WWE with some of the greatest fans in the world. Randy Orton and Batista were set to have a singles battle at WrestleMania XXX initially when Bryan got himself added in the last minute and changed the landscape of the main event.

In one of the most shocking moments in WrestleMania history, Daniel Bryan made Batista submit and ended WrestleMania XXX with the World Championship, and the WWE Championship held high.

The Yes Movement moved to another level with Bryan's win and the match ended up being one of the best matches in WWE history.

12 The Rock vs Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania XVIII)

Image Credits: WWE

The Rock and Hulk Hogan are two of the biggest names in the pro-wrestling industry. With Hogan being the star from the 80s and a young Rock making his way to the top in late 90s, the battle between both men seemed to be a battle of two generations.

With the WWE Universe confused over who they wanted to support, it was Rock and Hogan who continued to increase the excitement fans had for their rivalry. After getting insane support from the fans throughout the battle, the hard hitting match is considered as one of the best matches in history.

11 CM Punk vs John Cena (Money in the Bank 2011)

Image Credits: WWE

When it comes to singles matches involving John Cena, the WWE Championship is often on the line. Money in the Bank 2011 featured something similar. CM Punk challenged the franchise player for the WWE Championship at the event and their match eventually became a show stealer.

Both men had put on a stellar performance to engage the WWE Universe to the fullest. The match culminated into Punk winning the WWE Championship and Cena eventually getting fired as a part of the storyline.

From the beginning to end, their storyline was amazing and their action-packed match felt like icing on the cake.

10 Bret Hart vs Stone Cold Steve Austin (WrestleMania XIII)

Image Credits: WWE

There have been numerous matches and rivalries which have featured an established star helping a new star to make it to the top. However, there have never been one like the match between Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIII. The match stunned the WWE Universe and became a foundation for generations to come in wrestling.

Being a submission match, Austin was never considered to be a remarkable opponent. On the other hand, Hart was considered to dominate all over the match.

However, things went wild when the bell rang and the submission match turned out to be a brawl. In the end, Hart had his hand raised but Austin left as the fan favorite.

9 Brock Lesnar vs John Cena vs Seth Rollins (Royal Rumble 2015)

Image Credits: WWE

In a massive and a high stakes triple threat match, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and John Cena. In an action-packed and classic battle for the World Heavyweight Championship, Brock Lesnar earned a pinfall victory to walk out of Royal Rumble as the champion. However, the match stole the show and ended up as a highlight reel in itself.

With some unthinkable action, the match ended up being one of the best matches in WWE history.

A match of that caliber required some of the best hitters and Cena, Lesnar, and Rollins lived up to it. After some high flying moves from Rollins and power display from Lesnar and Cena, the triple threat match is considered as a complete package and can hardly be matched by any other triple threat battle.

8 Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Triple H (No Way Out 2001)

Image Credits: WWE

The three stages of hell match is one of the most interesting and rarely used gimmicks in the wrestling industry. Using it with a fantastic rivalry is the perfect combination to make a match exciting. One of the greatest examples of this is the three stages of hell match between Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin at No Way Out 2001.

While both men were barred from touching each other for a major part of their rivalry before the bell rang, the match wasn't just about action.

The intensity in the rivalry made things look personal which increased the excitement fans had for the match. Being the perfect example of a hard hitting action, the match is written down as one of the all-time greats.

7 The Dudley Boyz vs the Hardy Boyz vs Edge and Christian (WrestleMania XVII)

Image Credits: WWE

The second ever tables, ladders, and chairs match in WWE history still seems to be unreal. Involving some massive teams like the Dudley Boyz, the Hardy Boyz, and the team of Edge and Christian, the triple threat tag team match ended up having had a great impression on young stars since then.

Being a hard-hitting battle with an amazing crowd, the TLC match is considered to be one of the greatest tag team matches in the history of the wrestling industry. The battle also included Edge’s iconic spear to Jeff Hardy from the top of the ladder which is dubbed as one of the greatest spears by any superstar in history.

6 The Undertaker vs Triple H (WrestleMania XXVIII)

Image Credits: WWE

The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak is still considered to be unachievable for anyone. Having his streak on the line numerous times in history, the Undertaker performing at WrestleMania always made it a high stakes one.

Another massive superstar with numerous records added to his name is Triple H.

The Game vs the Phenom at WrestleMania XXVIII is dubbed as another all-time classic. With Shawn Michaels involved as the guest referee, the Hell in a Cell match turned out to be an absolute stunner.

With the appropriate amount of action and excitement, the match is still a treat to watch for the WWE Universe.