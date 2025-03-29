Summary WWE Superstars cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase to elevate their careers & claim top-tier status.

With some failing, many have succeeded with their cash-ins.

Whether done on the same night as winning the briefcase, or months down the line, a memorable cash-in can go down in history.

The WWE is a company that thrives on moments. From surprise title changes to jaw-dropping debuts, there are countless ways the Stamford-based giant can produce timeless moments. With a litany of shows at their disposal, one of the unique ways WWE Superstars can cement themselves as stars is by winning titular matches.

With the Royal Rumble winner granted a WrestleMania main event, the winner of the Money in the Bank receives a unique opportunity. Being a career-changing match for numerous superstars, the MITB presents a land of opportunities for the WWE Superstars to claim their position among the top-tier stars of professional wrestling history.