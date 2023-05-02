Money in the Bank Ladder matches have become synonymous with WWE today and consistently provide some of the most visually jaw-dropping moments.

Attributed to being co-conceptualised by Chris Jericho and Brian Gerwitz, the first Money in the Bank Ladder match was held at WrestleMania 21 in 2005.

Since then, such has been the popularity of this match and the excitement surrounding it, Money in the Bank has become its own pay-per-view (premium live event). Some even argue that it has achieved the fifth position in WWE's list of most important annual events following WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

The popularity of this match can be credited to the simplistic yet genius concept. The match simply involves a few wrestlers competing to climb a ladder and retrieve a briefcase. This briefcase contains a contract that gives its retriever the right to a championship match at any time in any place for up to a year from winning the match.

With ladder bumps, high spots, crazy flips and the inevitability following it, this match has thrown up some barnstormers over the years. Here are the best Money in the Bank matches in WWE history.

10 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match - 2017

Ranked down due to the eventual winner and his cash-in, the 2017 Money in the Bank was an otherwise spectacular watch.

In terms of moments, there were not as many jaw-droppers as there were in other matches on this list, but it featured a precursor to the AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura feud. The two wrestlers, only two years from their highly-acclaimed Wrestle Kingdom match, executed a mini-sequel and the crowd went nuts.

Kevin Owens, a master of eating terrible bumps for mad pops, did his thing. And master seller of big spots, Dolph Ziggler, provided him good company.

Result: Baron Corbin defeated AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler and Sami Zayn.

9 SmackDown Money in the Bank Ladder Match - 2011

Something else happened on this pay-per-view. And that is all people remember.

However, the Money in the Bank match from the 2011 show is a classic. It featured some of the best upcoming talents on the roster who were eager to prove their worth by putting their bodies on the line.

The card was well-crafted throwing Sheamus and Kane into the mix to assist the high-flyers with heavy throwing. That power bomb spot of Sheamus on Sin Cara, for example, was esepcially brutal.

And this match established the star that Daniel Bryan was to become. Even the storyline following the match, with Bryan aiming to insert himself into a feud between Mark Henry and Big Show was excellent television.

Result: Daniel Bryan defeated Cody Rhodes, Heath Slater, Justin Gabriel, Kane, Sheamus, Sin Cara and Wade Barrett.

8 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match - 2018

This one had a stacked card with multiple women's champions at a time the women's division was brimming with talent.

Following suggestions of previous iterations being too safe, the women went all the way to prove they can hang with the best in these matches. Big spots, high risk and one of the first moments of this match saw Sasha Banks taking a vicious cross body onto a ladder.

There were plenty more spine tinglers with tailbones and cross bodies onto ladders.

Even Lana had her moment when she executed an accolade on Alexa Bliss, to which the crowd popped. It's a shame that so many of the competitors have since left the company.

Result: Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ember Moon, Natalya, Naomi, Lana and Sasha Banks.

7 Money in the Bank Ladder Match - WrestleMania 24, 2008

This is an extremely underrated Money in the Bank Ladder match with stipulation-type all-timers Shelton Benjamin and John Morrison doing their thing.

There are some crazy spots. Morrison moonsaulting with a ladder from the top rope onto the rest of the field on the outside; Shelton popping between ladders to double power bomb people off tall places, then launching himself back-first from one erect ladder inside the ring through another ladder on the outside.

It is carnage of the best kind. One that even the wrestlers within the ring took a moment to gape at.

And to top it all off, it starts the ascent of CM Punk.

Result: CM Punk defeated Mr. Kennedy, MVP, Chris Jericho, Shelton Benjamin, Carlito and John Morrison.

6 Money in the Bank Ladder Match - 2016

Following the break-up of The Shield, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns had been catapulted to the main event. And this was the night Dean Ambrose would get his flowers.

There were plenty of fun spots in this match. Cesaro jumped off a ladder onto the ropes and springboarding himself to European upper cut Owens. The latter's Canadian brethren Zayn getting involved, with both men taking turns to slam each other onto the ladder with little care for their safety.

There was a Helluva kick fest thrown in for fun and Jericho managed to renew his rivalry with Ambrose for a bit as well.

The match was bolstered majorly by the immediate cash-in. Ambrose pinned Seth Rollins to close the show after the 'Visionary' had won the WWE Championship from Roman Reigns, meaning all three Shield members would hold the title on the same night.

Result: Dean Ambrose defeated Cesaro, Alberto Del Rio, Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

5 Money in the Bank Ladder Match - WrestleMania 23, 2007

The Money in the Bank match kicked off a very underrated WrestleMania and absolutely stole the show.

The match could have ranked higher had WWE cut the running time slightly and eventual winner Mr. Kennedy not meeting the unfortunate subsequent run with the contract.

Pedantic nitpicking aside, however, this one is a visual spectacle combining experience, upcoming talents, hard-hitting and high-flying.

The Hardy Boyz, Edge, Randy Orton - all came to the party doing their respective things. Plenty of dangerous ladder spots, very many RKOs for good measure, Matt's history with Edge and even Hornswoggle eating a bump from the ladder.

Result: Mr. Kennedy defeated Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Edge, Randy Orton, King Booker, CM Punk and Finlay.

4 Money in the Bank Ladder Match - 2021

This match was destined to succeed. From the field to the booking, everything was as close to perfect as possible.

Usual suspects Owens and Morrison kept busting themselves for the viewers' delight. Ricochet joined in, soaring to ridiculous heights. Riddle turned Randy with RKOs out of everywhere. And the presence of more than one possible winner added to the unpredictability.

Elevated supremely by Big E's victory, making for an emotional feel-good moment, this Money in the Bank match was WWE giving the fans what they wanted.

And to top it all off, with the return of a live crowd, these high spots match felt like coming back home. Wrestling can be beautiful sometimes. This was it.

Result: Big E defeated Seth Rollins, King Nakamura, Riddle, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, John Morrison and Drew McIntyre.

3 WWE Championship Money in the Bank Ladder Match - 2013

This match was the exact point when fans started realising the magic of Daniel Bryan, culminating in that WrestleMania moment in 2014.

This match was so full of multiple storylines intertwined with the usual ladder spots, taking it a notch higher.

Bryan's showpiece performance was a highlight, so was Rob Van Dam's mini-run leading to a crowd frenzy. And the finishing sequence to this match was peak theatre.

Bryan looked set to ascend to the top when Curtis Axel came unannounced to spoil his party. CM Punk sent him to temporary sleep subsequently, only for Paul Heyman to turn on him and align with Axel.

Consequently, Orton would climb the ladder and kickstart his Thanos journey.

Result: Randy Orton defeated Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, Rob Van Dam, Christian, and Sheamus.

2 Money in the Bank Ladder Match - 2014

The first pay-per-view after the break-up of The Shield and this was straight fire.

The heat on Seth Rollins was nuclear, with the crowd urging Dean Ambrose to exact revenge and WWE milked the very last drop out of this cow.

The Amrbose-Rollins rivalry tied the whole match together which had many fun spots owing to reliable ladder match high-fliers.

There was a superplex from atop a ladder, Dean being forced out injured only to return to a gargantuan reception. And Corporate Kane assisting Rollins in winning the match was the perfect progression to the story.

Finally, the match had one of the best payoffs when Rollins cashed in during the main-event of WrestleMania to seal what was described as 'the heist of the century'!

Result: Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, Rob Van Dam, Kofi Kingston and Jack Swagger.

1 Money in the Bank Ladder Match - WrestleMania 21, 2005

The first one was the best one. If you ever needed a proof of concept, this was it. The pilot of the Money in the Bank Ladder match did not just take off, it soared!

In this stellar exhibition of high-risk, high-stakes wrestling, the competitors took an already hit gimmick match and propelled it to the stars. Shelton especially took to it, making the ladder his best friend and stealing the show.

Let's face it - we are all aware of how fickle-minded and reactionary Vince McMahon can be. So imagine how good this first match must have been to not only get re-runs but a whole pay-per-view named after it!

Eventual winner Edge would hold on to the briefcase for 280 days giving rise to the 'Ultimate Opportunist' gimmick, on the back of which he became a certified main-event player.

It's a shame that due to Chris Benoit's involvement, WWE will not be to talk about this match as they should.

Result: Edge defeated Shelton Benjamin, Christian, Chris Jericho, Kane and Chris Benoit.