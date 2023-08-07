Professional wrestling has been blessed with some of the most talented stars in the world. Unlike other sports, professional wrestling is not just about the in-ring action.

The WWE Universe has always praised fantastic in-ring matches, but the rivalries and battles are nothing without the buildup and the character work from superstars.

To be a top superstar in the pro-wrestling industry, one must be a complete package. Being a complete package includes being a fantastic in-ring performer.

However, one of the most essential things to become a complete package is the mic skills a superstar must have to enhance the character work and the rivalries.

There have been numerous superstars in history who have developed storylines to the fullest with their mic prowess.

Mic skills have often been the foundation to some of the most exciting rivalries in the pro-wrestling industry. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best talkers in WWE history.

25 The Miz

Even though he is a multiple-time World Champion, The Miz has never been considered the main event guy. The A-lister is still WWE's go-to guy to enhance young stars and add spotlight to their careers.

Miz has not only been one of the best superstars in the ring, but has also been brilliant with the mic.

With his impressive mic skills, the A-lister has anchored numerous rivalries from the front and is considered to be one of these greatest talkers in WWE history.

After his wrestling career, millions around the world want Miz to use his mic skills as a manager to young stars, helping elevate talent and getting them to the top.

24 Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is undoubtedly a trailblazing talent. With his mic work, Zayn has managed to keep fans excited and engaged.

His storyline as the Intercontinental Champion back in 2020 and the massive improvement he made after joining the Bloodline is an example of his amazing mic work and character development.

With his improvement in and out of the ring, Sami Zayn has now managed to get to the list of best stars in the wrestling industry currently.

Sami Zayn is considered to be a future mentor and the WWE Universe might expect him to make appearances and promos after his retirement.

23 Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch one of the greatest women to grace the wrestling world with her talent. Being one of the most popular stars of the current era, Lynch has engaged fans with his immense in-ring skills and the character work.

However, her character work would’ve been nothing without her mastery on the mic.

Lynch is considered to be one of the best female talkers to ever enter the wrestling industry.

Looking at her work throughout her career, Lynch’s promos have always attracted fans and The Man has always been able to take fans with her whether as a face or a heel.

12 Must-See Photos Of WWE Wrestlers From High School

22 Randy Orton

Superstars might come and go, but there won't be anyone like Randy Orton. Being one of the most dedicated guys of the pro-wrestling industry, the Viper is given all the respect he deserves.

One of the major reasons for that is his talking style and his character work.

Undoubtedly, Orton is one of the best talkers in the pro-wrestling industry.

His promos with the likes of the Undertaker, John Cena, Edge, and Triple H have defined the career of the former multiple-time World Champion. Orton's mic skills have a unique aura and style which can hardly be matched by anyone.

21 ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage

WWE legend Randy Savage is also considered as one of the greatest heels in the history of the pro-wrestling industry.

While the legend has had a fair share of fantastic matches, his promos are the ones which brought him to light.

Savage had a brilliant Intercontinental Championship rivalry with Hulk Hogan in the past.

His promos during the feud were amazing which eventually led to him becoming one of the greatest talkers of the industry.

His talent and character work are still remembered by millions around the world and numerous young stars call him an inspiration and their role model.

20 CM Punk

Former WWE superstar CM Punk was known for his pipe bomb promo back in the day.

Having multiple promos with the likes of John Cena and the Rock, Punk has always been a treat to listen to.

His mic work has been classic right from the beginning and his recent run with AEW is another proof to it.

Though Punk was accompanied by Paul Heyman back in the day, he never needed a manager to do the talking.

CM Punk has always been a massive talker and his top promos including the pipebomb promo in WWE is just an example of that.

19 Kevin Owens

The Prizefighter has been a blessing to the wrestling industry lately. Being one of the most incredible in-ring talents of all time, Owens has accomplished a lot in his career very early.

Kevin Owens, apart from being a massive in-ring performer, is one of the greatest superstars when it comes to mic work as well.

Regardless of the character he plays, Owens has engaged fans and superstars with his amazing mic skills.

With his brilliant mic work, Owens managed to bring Stone Cold Steve Austin out of retirement after decades at WrestleMania 39 proving why he is one of the greatest talkers in WWE history.

18 Mick Foley

Making three characters as top superstars isn't easy just with the wrestling skills. Mick Foley taking over the mic has always been a treat to watch for the WWE Universe.

With his brilliant character work and stellar promos, Foley is considered to be the one to raise standards for the younger talent.

Being a part of some of the most memorable promos in WWE history, including the likes of Ric Flair and the Rock, Foley is considered to be one of the best talkers of all time.

The legend has always connected with the audience with his mic work which has been the major advantage he has when compared to other stars.

17 Seth Rollins

Being one of the most athletic and talented stars in the industry currently, Seth Rollins is considered to be an all-time great. Among numerous Hall of Famer and legends in the list of some of the greatest talkers of all-time, Seth Rollins might be named as the only current star that can be considered a complete package.

Rollins is compared to numerous legends like Shawn Michaels and the Rock, when it comes to mic skills.

The Visionary has used the mic to enhance numerous rivalries of the past decade and add them to the list of some of the greatest feuds of the pro-wrestling industry.

16 Scott Hall

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall is one of the most underrated stars in the pro-wrestling industry till date. Being one of the greatest heels of his era, Hall has made some of the most remarkable promos that the WWE Universe still remembers even after his death back in 2022.

While Hall’s famous line from his Hall of Fame speech is considered to be one of the best quotes from the wrestling industry, not many have acknowledged him as one of the all-time greats.

Given the mic, Hall has always made sure that the fans are engaged to him and everything he says.

15 The Undertaker

Regardless of how scary he was for other stars, the Undertaker has always been a treat to watch for fans.

Being a nightmare to step in for the opponents, the Phenom has managed to designate himself as one of the greatest superstars in the history of the industry.

However, the Undertaker’s in-ring action was not solely responsible for his success.

When given the mic, fans have always found listening to The Undertaker intriguing.

Though his mic skills have not been praised a lot given his immense character and in-ring work, he is still named as one of the best talkers in WWE history.

14 Jake “The Snake” Roberts

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has made his career out of his immense mic work. Delivering fantastic promos during his WWE appearances and interviews have given him some of the greatest rivalries and matches of his career proving him as one of the best talkers of the industry.

Legends like Mick Foley have also praised Roberts’ mastery with the mic. Without showing his intensity in the interviews, Roberts has easily delivered some fantastic statements that have infuriated numerous stars.

Apart from having immense mic skills, Roberts is also blessed with fantastic in-ring action and brilliant character work.

13 Dusty Rhodes

The late great Dusty Rhodes is considered as the brain of the wrestling industry. Pitching some of the greatest ideas and contributing loads to the industry, Dusty Rhodes has earned the respect of numerous stars and legends around the globe.

Apart from being a massive in-ring performer, Rhodes is also known for his impressive mic skills. With millions around the world listening to him, Rhodes had everyone engaged whenever he spoke.

His son Cody Rhodes has also had a great time with the mic and is considered to be following his father’s footsteps. Dusty is also known for training some of the greatest stars including Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and more.

12 Hulk Hogan

Regardless of who he feuds with, Hulk Hogan has always been a tough one to defeat when it comes to mic work.

Being a master in and out of the ring, Hogan made it to the top as one of the greatest stars of the Attitude Era and is now considered as a mentor to numerous young stars.

With superstars like Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins being fans of his mic work, it is clear how Hogan’s mastery on the mic could influence people.

With his immense talking ability, Hogan has developed some of the greatest rivalries in the history of the industry and is said to be one of the best talkers of all-time.

11 Vince McMahon

Former CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon knows how to connect with the audience. Back in the day while he was wrestling and then his stint as the chairperson have all proved how he can change the impression fans have for him with the mic.

His mic skills have been amazing to witness and have eventually led to him getting known as one of the greatest talkers to ever step in the industry.

McMahon’s speech during the Undertaker’s Hall of Fame induction is the most recent example of his brilliance on the mic. However, the speech was still not the best display of his mic mastery.

7 Most Embarrassing WrestleMania Matches in WWE History

10 Shawn Michaels

The Heartbreak Kid knows all the aspects of mic work. When to speak, where to speak, and what to speak, Michaels knows it all and has proved it with his brilliant promos with the likes of Triple H, The Undertaker, and Bret Hart.

While millions around the world still find current superstars as the next Shawn Michaels, getting that designation isn't easy.

Being the brains behind NXT currently, Michaels is considered to be over-packaged.

Though Michaels is still unmatched, among other stars in the pro-wrestling industry, Seth Rollins may be named as someone who may be called the 'Next Shawn Michaels'.

9 Edge

The Rated R superstar is an inspiration to millions around the world for his work in and out of the ring. Being one of the greatest in-ring performers of all-time, Edge has proved to be a once-in-a-lifetime talent.

With his incredible mic skills, Edge is considered to be a complete package and his talent seems to be unmatchable.

His promos with the likes of the Undertaker have been career-defining for him.

No matter if he is a face or a heel, Edge's mic skills have always been a fatal attraction for the WWE Universe, and he will always be considered as one of the greatest talkers in history.

8 Chris Jericho

Being in the list of one the greatest stars to ever grace the ring isn't a piece of cake. Chris Jericho's character work has always given him an edge over other top stars.

Being a heel for a major part of his career, Jericho has always been able to make fans hate him for everything he has said.

With his immense in-ring talent, Jericho is considered to be a complete package of a superstar and millions around the world want him to be a manager to young stars and use his mic work to enhance the careers of other stars.

7 Roddy Piper

'Rowdy' Roddy Piper might not be one of the most lovable stars in the industry, but his character work back in the 80s may be called unmatchable. Being one of the greatest heels back then, Roddy Piper was hated wherever he went.

In addition to that, he also has a huge contribution in the career of Hulk Hogan.

Piper's brilliance reflected in his mic skills which eventually allowed him to produce some of the best promos in the history of the company. Having the ability to make people love him or hate him, Roddy Piper was also considered as one of the most versatile superstars in the industry.

6 Triple H

The Game is undoubtedly an unmatchable and irreplaceable talent. Being incredible in the ring and fantastic on the mic, Triple H has made numerous headlines throughout his career. From being a tag team star as a part of the DX to being one of the greatest singles stars in history, Triple H has developed numerous storylines with his immense and exciting character work.

His mic work with the likes of the Undertaker, the Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and as a part of DX have been the highlight of his career. Triple H is a role model to numerous stars in WWE currently including the likes of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.