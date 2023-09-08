Highlights The Saudi Pro League has become a financial superpower, attracting some of the biggest stars on the planet.

The best XI of players who moved to the Saudi Pro League include talented stars like Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Riyad Mahrez. Check out the full team below.

Over the last year, the Saudi Pro League has emerged as a financial superpower and, as a result, an army of top football stars have moved to the country this summer. Whether it was aged legends, promising prospects or established stars in their prime, a variety of names playing in all sorts of positions made the switch. As the transfer window finally slammed shut this week, bringing an end to their chaotic summer, we've decided to look back at the incredible business that's been done and come up with the best possible XI of players to have joined the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

Considering the league as a whole spent a gigantic £784.2m, there are some incredibly talented names to choose from, and it wasn't easy, but we gave it our best shot. Here is the best XI of players who moved to Saudi Arabia this summer.

GK - Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli)

After losing his place as Chelsea's number-one goalkeeper last season to Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy left the club this summer to join Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League and has instantly become the best goalkeeper in the division. The 31-year-old still has plenty to offer as a starting keeper and would have been a good pick-up for the majority of Premier League sides. It's an excellent bit of business for Al-Ahli, and he is undoubtedly the best keeper to put in our team here.

CB - Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal)

After years of rumours, Kalidou Koulibaly finally joined the Premier League when he signed with Chelsea last summer, but it quickly became apparent he had left it too late. The Senegalese defender couldn't quite keep up to speed with the intensity in England and after just one season at Stamford Bridge, he joined Al-Hilal in June.

In a league a little more to his tempo, Koulibaly should be a fantastic pick-up for the club and his expertise, leadership and experience will all have a massive impact on the squad. He's only 32 years old, so there might still be a couple of solid years in him.

CB - Aymeric Laporte - Al-Nassr

Once considered the best centre-back in the world, Aymeric Laporte's downfall at Manchester City has worked in the favour of Al-Nassr, who signed the Spaniard for £23.6m this summer. The 29-year-old was once a key component of Pep Guardiola's team, but injuries saw him lose his spot.

Still, he's not even 30 years old yet and if he can remain healthy, he'll easily be the best defender in all of Saudi Arabia. This move could be massive for Al-Nassr.

CB - Roger Ibanez - Al-Ahli

Having played 48 games for AS Roma last season, Roger Ibanez's move to the Saudi Pro League was a shocking one. At just 24 years old, the defender hasn't even come close to reaching his prime yet, so the move can't be looked at as anything but a major coup for Al-Ahli, who have bagged a quality centre-back who is still getting better.

The Brazilian international might not be the best centre-back in the Saudi Pro League right now, but given a couple of seasons, he very well could be and he's an excellent long-term investment for Al-Ahli.

CM - Fabinho - Al-Ittihad

While last season was a rough one for Liverpool, it was actually Fabinho's most consistent in terms of his first-team appearances for the side. Having played 49 games for the Reds last season, it's wild to see them let him go this summer as he joined Al-Ittihad. It seemed as though the Brazilian still had plenty to offer for Jurgen Klopp's side, so the move is a major coup for the Saudi side.

At 29 years old, Fabinho is still in the prime of his career and his influence in the middle of the park for Al-Ittihad will be massive this year. Having helped transform Liverpool's midfield when he moved to Anfield in 2018, it's time for the star to do the same for the Saudi Arabian club five years later.

CM - Ruven Neves - Al-Hilal

Another shocking transfer came when Ruben Neves moved to Al-Hilal after several seasons as a top midfielder in the Premier League. Over the course of six years at Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Portuguese star emerged as one of the best and brightest young talents in England. It felt only a matter of time before he would land a move to one of the biggest teams in the country and there was regular interest from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.

That's what makes his move to Al-Hilal this summer such a surprise. The 26-year-old is still incredibly young and will absolutely thrive at the club going forward. Just last season he was still performing at a high level in the Premier League, so his move to Saudi Arabia should only see him dominate and easily be one of the best midfielders in the country.

RW - Riyad Mahrez - Al-Ahli

There are few attackers in the world who have been as exciting to watch as Riyad Mahrez has been over the last seven years. Initially making his name as a key figure in the Leicester City team that shocked the world and won the Premier League in 2016, he soon moved to City and established himself as one of the club's best forwards.

As is the way at the Etihad, though, the incredible depth in the team meant Mahrez didn't get to become the absolute focal point of the side, but he managed to win a treasure chest of silverware regardless. Clearly, after another challenge now, his move to Al-Ahli this summer is a huge one for the club. If he can replicate even half of the fine form he displayed in England, he'll be one of the Saudi Pro League's best attackers for the next few years at least.

LW - Neymar - Al-Hilal

Several years after Paris Saint-Germain made Neymar the most expensive footballer of all time, the Brazilian made a massive move to the Saudi Pro League this summer and once again commanded a huge fee. After the star became unhappy in France, Al-Hilal spent around £78m on his services, making him the most expensive player in Saudi Arabia.

No one has commanded transfer fees to the degree that Neymar has, and while he's on the wrong side of 30 right now, he's still one of the most explosive forwards in the world. After watching him tear defences apart in Ligue 1, despite limited game time in periods due to injury troubles, it's mind-blowing to think about what he's capable of doing in the Saudi Pro League.The 31-year-old could very well be the best player in the entire country this season.

ST - Roberto Firmino - Al-Ahli

Often underrated for the role he played at Liverpool, Roberto Firmino was actually one of the most important players in Klopp's side throughout their recent seasons of success. The Brazilian was the cog that helped the club's offence run smoothly, and it was noticed in his absences.

He might not have the best goalscoring return during his time at Anfield, but his impact on the pitch stretched far beyond counting stats and so his addition to the Al-Ahli team will be nothing short of massive. With three goals in his first three appearances for his new side, it seems the 31-year-old has rediscovered the scoring touch that was often absent during his time at the Reds and if he keeps his early form up, he'll be an unbelievable bit of business for Al-Ahli.

ST - Sadio Mane - Al Nassr

Actions Images

Another former Liverpool man who is taking to the Saudi Pro League like a duck to water is Sadio Mane. The Senegalese man has already scored five goals for Al Nassr following his move to the club this summer and is immediately one of the most exciting forwards in the country.

After several successful years in England, the 31-year-old joined Bayern Munich last summer, but things in Germany didn't quite go to plan for the star, and he moved on just 12 months later when he joined Cristiano Ronaldo and his team. There are few forwards in the world that can terrorise and tear a defence apart quite like Mane can when he's at his best and there's no reason to suggest we won't see him hit those heights now he's in the Saudi Pro League.

ST - Karim Benzema - Al-Ittihad

Just last year, Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or award, and he's now playing in the Saudi Pro League. That's right, the current holder of the Ballon d'Or award is an Al-Ittihad player after the Frenchman joined the side this summer from Real Madrid. In terms of star power, there may only be Ronaldo who has a bigger profile than Benzema and the move for the striker could be huge for the marketing and growth of the Saudi Pro League.

It remains to be seen whether he can keep up the form he's shown in the past, especially at 35 years old, but with five goals in his first nine appearances, that doesn't appear to be a problem. Benzema is one of the best strikers of his generation and has immediately cemented his spot as one of the best forwards in the Saudi Pro League, not just one of the best new signings.