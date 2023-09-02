With the transfer window just about wrapped up, it's safe to say there's been some incredible business done within the Premier League this summer. Some major stars have arrived from overseas, while others have switched allegiances within the league itself. With the amount of business done, there's destined to be some misses, with players failing to live up to expectations.

There are also going to be some deals we look back on with hindsight and consider incredible moves. On that note, here is the XI of Premier League signings this summer that we think will prove to be the best acquisitions.

GK - Andre Onana (Manchester United)

With David de Gea leaving Manchester United, there were big shoes to fill and the Red Devils have found the ideal replacement in Andre Onana. The former Inter Milan goalkeeper suits Erik ten Hag's style of play perfectly, and as such, should be an incredible bit of business for the side.

He's already shown glimpses of the solid keeper he is, pulling off so magnificent saves early on for the Red Devils. He has also had a couple of iffy moments, but we're willing to overlook those right now and expect things to just keep getting better throughout the campaign.

RB - Timothy Castagne (Fulham)

Relegated with Leicester City, Timothy Castagne is far too good a full-back to be playing in the Championship, so it's not surprising to see he was quickly snapped up by Fulham. His arrival will be huge for the Cottagers, and it's hard to see him being anything but a success. Jurrien Timber could have taken this spot, but his long-term injury unfortunately rules him out.

CB - Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur)

After impressing at VFL Wolfsburg, Micky van de Ven caught the attention of Tottenham Hotspur who brought him to the Premier League, and he has immediately slotted into their club's back line. Under Ange Postecoglou, Spurs have gotten off to a strong start to the season and the 22-year-old has played a significant role so far. As the year goes on, this move will just keep looking better.

CB - Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Whether it's at left-back or in the centre, which is where we're placing him for the purpose of this exercise, Josko Gvardiol is going to be a huge signing for Manchester City. The former RB Leipzig man is one of the most promising young defenders in the world and is almost certain to have an incredible career at the Etihad.

Despite having the best defence in the Premier League last season, Pep Guardiola has made his backline even stronger this season with the addition of the Croatian. In terms of how he'll impact the City side this season and for the foreseeable future, he is certainly one of the best signings this summer.

LB - Tino Livramento (Newcastle United)

While Dan Burn is currently holding onto his spot as Newcastle United's starting left-back, it seems almost inevitable that Tino Livramento will eventually take control of the spot. They did spend £40m on the former Southampton man after all. Considering his age, the promise he's already shown in the Premier League for the Saints and the long-term stability the move should bring to the Magpies' defence, this is an incredible bit of business and easily makes our team.

CM - Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United)

ReutersConnect

Sandro Tonali's move to Newcastle raised eyebrows when it was first announced. The former AC Milan man is one of the most exciting midfielders in the world and no one really saw St James' Park in his future. The Magpies have gone from strength to strength under Eddie Howe, though, and pulled off the massive coup this summer. He already looks the part too, putting in a sensational showing in the club's opening game of the season against Aston Villa.

A couple of tough fixtures against Man City and Liverpool have seen his bright start stumble a little, but expect him to pick things up again rather soon and really take the league by storm. His arrival has instantly made Newcastle's midfield one of the strongest in England and the upgrade he's provided in the position for the side makes this a no-brainer. Exceptional bit of business.

CM - Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Considering the legacy Declan Rice has already built in the Premier League for West Ham United, Arsenal's move for the Englishman is already an incredible deal, regardless of the high price. The 24-year-old's impact in the side will be undeniable, and he's already shown why they were so desperate to bring him to the Emirates, with some impressive performances in an Arsenal shirt already.

With the club coming so close to getting their hands on a Premier League last season, the arrival of Rice gives them as good a chance as ever to return to the top of English football and his move can't be looked at as anything other than one of the best deals of the summer.

RW - Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa have shown their willingness to recruit offensive talent from abroad in the past, with the likes of Leon Bailey coming through the doors in the last few years, but Moussa Diaby promises something different. If his early performances are anything to go by, Unai Emery's side have got themselves a very special talent and he is almost certainly going to go on and achieve some big things with the club.

His blistering pace and eye for goal will cause problems for numerous Premier League defences this year, as they already have, and there's a very good chance he'll be looked back upon as the bargain of the summer, so it's an easy decision to include him in this side. Under Emery, Villa have shot up the Premier League table and will embark on some European football this year, meaning there will be plenty of opportunities for Diaby to show his talent and it's hard to imagine he'll do anything less than brilliantly over the year.

CAM - James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur)

At first, there was some doubt within football that James Maddison had what it takes to succeed at Tottenham. The former Leicester man was once thought of as one of the very best offensive talents in England, but a disappointing spell at the King Power Stadium last year saw his reputation take a hit.

He's already shown in his first few outings for Spurs, though, that he is more than capable of being a star for the club. With Harry Kane leaving Tottenham this summer, there are huge holes to be filled in the attack, and Maddison has done an excellent job so far helping to plug in some of those gaps. With a goal and two assists in his first three games, the Englishman is showing the type of player he can be under Postecoglou and don't be surprised if he just keeps getting better as the campaign unfolds.

LW - Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United)

Similarly to Maddison, Harvey Barnes' status as one of the most exciting and talented forwards in England took a significant hit following his poor form at Leicester last season as the Foxes were relegated to the Championship. He was a shell of the talent that he had been when he first took the Premier League by storm with Leicester but earned a move to Newcastle this summer anyway.

It's been a success so far too, with the new Magpie looking fantastic in limited spells with Howe's men. Coming off the bench in all three of Newcastle's games so far this season, he has shown what he can do and already has a goal and an assist under his belt. With the club returning to the Champions League this season, they're going to need to rely on the entire squad as the games come thick and fast and Barnes will almost certainly come up trumps throughout the year and be considered a major bargain.

ST - Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

While he's only scored one goal for Chelsea so far, Nicolas Jackson has shown more than enough already to let Blues fans know they've got a special talent on their hands. His movement in the final third, his speed and his positioning are all traits of a solid forward and the goals are almost certainly going to come as the year goes on.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have struggled to find a prolific striker in recent years, but if Jackson can continue to play the way he has so far at the London side, they may have finally bagged their man. With so much upheaval at Chelsea and the club's transfer business all over the place recently, the former Villarreal man is a solid pickup and if he can lead the front line as we think he will do this year, his arrival will be looked back on as one of the best of the summer and certainly one of the best in the Todd Boehly era so far.