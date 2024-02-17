Key Takeaways Football has seen a sharp rise recently in young managers taking on big jobs and making an instant mark.

The likes of Mikel Arteta and Ruben Amorim are among the names to be overseeing top clubs around Europe.

Xabi Alonso is the most exciting young manager in world football, having guided Bayer Leverkusen to a remarkable Bundesliga triumph.

There are many experienced managers in the game, those who have seen it all and achieved all there is to achieve in football. However, in the modern game, more and more young managers are establishing themselves among the elite.

Some have worked their way up to managing a big team by impressing in the lower leagues, while some have been lucky enough to have been allowed to manage in one of the biggest leagues in the world. This article will now detail the 12 best young managers in the world right now, with some of them already making a big splash in European football.

Ranking factors

Major trophies won

Impact at team

Competitiveness of league they're managing in

Potential

Must be below the age of 45

The 12 Best Young Managers in World Football Rank Name Age Team Major Trophies Won 1 Xabi Alonso 42 Bayer Leverkusen 2 2 Mikel Arteta 41 Arsenal 1 3 Ruben Amorim 39 Sporting Lisbon 6 4 Julian Nagelsmann 36 Germany 1 5 Edin Terzic 41 Borussia Dortmund 1 6 Sebastien Hoeness 42 Stuttgart 0 7 Fabian Hurzeler 31 Brighton 0 8 Thiago Motta 42 Juventus 0 9 Andoni Iraola 42 Bournemouth 0 10 Vincent Kompany 38 Bayern Munich 0 11 Francesco Farioli 35 Ajax 0 12 Will Still 31 Lens 0

12 Will Still

Lens

Born in Belgium to English parents, Still was a relative unknown when he was appointed the manager of Reims in October 2022, after being promoted from assistant manager, a position he had held since July 2021. Still gained a lot of attention in the media as he was only 30-years-old at the time of his appointment, and the club was fined €25,000 (£21,000) for every game he managed due to Still not holding a UEFA Pro License. In March 2023, Still revealed he had started the relevant course, resulting in no more fines being issued to Reims.

Upon taking charge two months into the 2022/23 campaign, Still guided Reims to an 11th-placed finish. During that time, Still's side went unbeaten for 17 games, setting a new Ligue 1 record in the process. The 2023/24 campaign saw Still take charge of his first full season in France's top flight, and despite seeing them sit in 11th in May 2024, he left the club by mutual consent. The Englishman however returned almost immediately to management by taking on the Lens job, signing on a three-year deal.

11 Francesco Farioli

Ajax

After a spell with Turkish side Alanyaspor, Farioli was appointed manager of OGC Nice ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. His move into management, like Still at Reims, was not the most conventional. The Italian studied philosophy and later sports science at university. Farioli began his career in football as a goalkeeper coach with Margine Coperta from 2009 to 2011.

In a league mainly dominated by Paris Saint-Germain, who have won seven out of the last nine league campaigns, Farioli has done a remarkable job at Nice, finishing in fifth place. The achievement is all the more impressive when Nice finished in 9th place in the 2022/23 campaign, and their highest finish in the league since 2014/15 was third during the 2016/17 season. Such was his impressive achievement, that Dutch giants Ajax came calling, and Farioli promptly moved to the Eredisivie side ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign.

10 Vincent Kompany

Bayern Munich

Now at Bayern Munich, Vincent Kompany earned his stripes initially at Burnley. Changing the Clarets' style from what the previous manager, Sean Dyche, had drilled into the players for so long was always going to be a challenge for whoever replaced him. The former Manchester City captain, having previously impressed at Anderlecht, was deemed the right man for the job, and seen as someone who could lead the club back to the Premier League following their relegation to the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign.

With any relegation, there are several changes within a football club to balance out the financial loss of dropping down a league. If Burnley supporters had any nerves leading into their season in the Championship, they needn't have worried. Kompany led the club to the Championship title in some style, as Burnley lost just three games all season and broke the 100-point mark, finishing the season on 101 points. Burnley became only the sixth side to reach 100 points or more in a Championship season during what was a stunning campaign. Despite suffering relegation, Kompany was appointed manager of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, where he has hit the ground running, including overseeing a whopping 9-2 triumph over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

9 Andoni Iraola

Bournemouth

Before Iraola's appointment at Bournemouth ahead of the 2023/24 season, he became highly thought of in managerial circles for his work at Rayo Vallecano. During his time at Vallecano, he guided the club to promotion to La Liga in 2021, and in the 2022/23 campaign, Iraola led the club to the last four of the Copa del Rey. It was just the second time Vallecano had reached that stage of the competition, the first coming 40 years earlier. Iraola could have moved to Leeds United in February 2023, but Vallecano refused the Championship club permission to speak to their manager.

Iraola began his tenure at Bournemouth shakily, picking up their first win of the season in the league in their tenth match against Burnley on the 28th of October 2023. Since their first league win of the campaign, Bournemouth have impressed and have adapted well to Iraola's methods, finishing just outside the top-half in their first season under the Spaniard.

8 Thiago Motta

Juventus

One of the most innovative and tactically creative managers in the world right now, Thiago Motta had the whole footballing community talking with his style of play at Bologna. Built around fine talents like Riccardo Calafiori and Joshua Zirkzee - the two of whom have since earned moves to the Premier League to Arsenal and Manchester United respectively - the Italian side confounded expectations by qualifying for Europe in the 2023/2024 season. Such was the impressive nature of the feat, that Serie A giants Juventus came calling for the former Italy midfielder to manage their side, and the Bianconeri have kick-started the 2024/2025 campaign in fine fettle.

7 Fabian Hurzeler

Brighton

If Brighton fans were worried about the departure of Roberto de Zerbi and the impact it might have, then they need not have worried. Tony Bloom's appointment of Fabian Hurzeler has looked a masterstroke in the early weeks of the 2024/2025 Premier League campaign, with the Seagulls having already notched up an impressive win against Manchester United at home, and also a resilient point away at Arsenal at the Emirates. Brighton have seen no early hiccups or miscues with either performances or results just yet, and Hurzeler has looked an inspired hire after impressing many across Europe with his two-year managerial stint at German side St Pauli.

6 Sebastien Hoeness

Stuttgart

If you're talking about purely overachieving, then there are not many managers regardless of their age or position who come close to matching what Sebastien Hoeness managed while in charge of VfB Stuttgart in the 2023/2024 season. The German outfit came runners-up to runaway winners Bayer Leverkusen, meaning they finished ahead of the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. It was the club's best finish in the Bundesliga since 2007, and earned a place in the Champions League for the 2024/2025 campaign in the process too. The nephew of former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness, Sebastien has a big name to live up to, but his managerial career has gotten off to an exciting start to say the least.

5 Edin Terzic

Without a club

Terzic played over 100 games in the fourth level of German football, before working as a scout and assistant coach for Borussia Dortmund's youth team. He then became Slaven Bilic's assistant manager in 2012 for Croatia and followed Bilic to Besiktas and West Ham United in the same role.

In 2018, Terzic returned to Borussia Dortmund to become assistant to head coach Lucien Favre and later became interim manager of the side in December 2020 after Favre was sacked. Terzic impressed during his time as interim manager with a win percentage of 62.50%, leading Dortmund to a third-placed finish before becoming manager permanently. Consecutive second-placed finishes followed, with the latter resulting in the heartbreak of missing out on the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich on goal difference, as both sides finished the season on 71 points. Borussia Dortmund found life more difficult in the 2023/24 league campaign however, although they did reach the Champions League final albeit losing in it to Real Madrid. Terzic is still without a club after leaving Dortmund by his own request in June 2024.

4 Julian Nagelsmann

Germany

One of the biggest nameson the list and one of the most sought-after managers in football today, Nagelsmann began his managerial career at TSG Hoffenheim ahead of the 2016/17 campaign, leading them to an impressive 4th-placed finish, a distinct improvement on the previous season, which resulted in a 15th-placed finish. Third and ninth-placed finishes followed as Nagelsmann began to establish himself as one of the best young managers around.

His record with Hoffenheim led to RB Leipzig appointing him as their manager ahead of the 2019/20 season, a season when they reached the Champions League semi-finals and a third-placed finish in the league. He led Leipzig one better during the 2020/21 campaign as Nagelsmann guided the club to a second-placed finish, twelve points behind leaders, Bayern Munich. Nagelsmann would eventually end up at the Allianz Arena, as the German giants appointed him as manager ahead of the 2021/22 season.

He won the league and German Super Cup during his first season in charge and won the latter competition again in his second season before being sacked midway through the season, with Bayern just one point behind leaders Borussia Dortmund at the time. His dismissal was made all the more bizarre when Nagelsmann's record at Bayern finished with an astounding 71.4% win rate. In September 2023, Nagelsmann was appointed as Germany's manager and led the team to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on home soil, seeing the side knocked out by Spain courtesy of a Mikel Merino winner in extra-time.

3 Ruben Amorim

Sporting Lisbon

The manager who has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and West Ham, Amorim started his managerial career at Braga, where he won the Portuguese League Cup during his only season in charge of the club in the 2019/20 campaign. His impressive record at Braga attracted interest from Sporting Lisbon, and Amorim was appointed their manager ahead of the 2020/21 season.

His first season in charge of Sporting Lisbon was a special one, leading the club to their first league title in 19 years, and Amorim also lifted the Portuguese League Cup for the second consecutive season. In total, Amorim has won five trophies during his short time as a manager, winning the Portuguese League Cup three times, two league titles, and one Portuguese Super Cup. Should his stock rise further, there will undoubtedly be a high-profile move on the cards for him.

2 Mikel Arteta

Arsenal

Close

After a three-year stint as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, Arteta became manager of Arsenal in December 2019 and began his managerial career in first-team football. It has led to a turnaround in fortunes for Arsenal, who are no longer considered as just a challenger for a top-four position but a challenger for the Premier League title.

During his first season in charge at the Emirates, Arteta led Arsenal to FA Cup glory at the end of the 2019/20 campaign. An eighth and fifth-placed finish followed as the Spaniard began to mould the Gunners into a side capable of pushing Manchester City for the Premier League title. They came so close to doing just that in the 2022/23 season, finishing second and five points behind Pep Guardiola's treble-winning side. It was also Arsenal's highest finish in the league since finishing second behind Leicester City during the 2015/16 season. The Gunners were once again in the midst of a title challenge in the 2023/2024 campaign but fell short ultimately to City again. A Premier League title sooner or later would cement his status as one of the most exciting young managers in football.

1 Xabi Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen