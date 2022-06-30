Highlights Evan Ferguson, Arda Guler, and Youssoufa Moukoko are among the top young players in world football, showing impressive skills and potential at a young age.

Warren Zaire-Emery has already broken into the Paris Saint-Germain first team, displaying composure and maturity beyond his years.

Lamine Yamal, at just 16 years old, has made history as one of the youngest players in La Liga and has already gained experience playing in the Champions League.

The world of football is brimming with exciting youngsters, some of whom have impressed to such a degree that they are in the conversation as some of the best players in the world, regardless of age. From already world-class talent to players on the verge of reaching an elite level in the years to come, it becomes clear the sport is in extremely safe hands for the next decade at least.

While football is always a game of opinions, with very little way of proving something one way or the other with complete certainty, it is always good to have the ability to debate subjective matters such as who the best young player in the world is. With the list below, GIVEMESPORT have looked to provide a subjective answer to that question by ranking the top 25 young players in world football.

Some of the names on this list are established stars, and it may feel slightly generous to consider them in the 'young' bracket, but the criteria used was that any player over the age of 23 would be considered too old as this is normally the case when awards for 'Young Player of the Year' are distributed. So, without further ado, let's have a look at the top 25 young players in world football.

Evan Ferguson (Brighton, Republic of Ireland, 19)

Brighton's number 28 looks primed to be the next big-money sale at Brighton with the Republic of Ireland international already being linked with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal. Roberto de Zerbi has really got the best out of the striker during his 12 months with the club. Ferguson looks like he has everything in his locker with a dominant presence in the penalty area with the ability to comfortably play with the ball at his feet.

The 19-year-old managed to find the net on four occasions from his first eight league games, with three coming in a home win over Newcastle as the Irishman went home with the match ball. This is already very close to usurping his tally of six from the 2022/23 season. More strong performances for the Seagulls could see another bidding war in a similar fashion to the Moises Caicedo saga over the summer.

READ MORE: Tottenham 'would be silly' not to target £120m star as Harry Kane replacement

Arda Guler (Real Madrid, Turkey, 18)

The biggest compliment that can be paid to the teenage wonderkid came when a former youth coach claimed the Real Madrid starlet has 'more potential than Messi', according to Football Espana. The coach in question is Erol Tokgozler, who worked with Guler at the age of 13 before his move to Fenerbache. Tokgozler said: “Messi is the greatest I have ever seen and Arda has great abilities. Messi has already achieved everything and Arda still has to do it all, he is still a child. But if we talk about potential purely, Arda has more potential than Messi. Although he still has a long way to go.”

This is almost unfathomable that an 18-year-old who has yet to see a single minute of football for Real Madrid thus far - due to an injury sustained upon his arrival - could come anywhere near the level of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Guler certainly did catch the eye of many during his time playing in Turkey by contributing towards 21 goals in only 51 games for Fenerbache.

Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund, Germany, 18)

At youth level, the German youngster fired in a remarkable number of goals that even Cristiano Ronaldo would be proud of. 143 goals in only 90 games for the youth teams at Dortmund put him at an average of roughly 1.5 goals per game and while that has not quite translated to senior football so far, there is still plenty of time for the 18-year-old to find his feet.

Moukoko has 13 goals to his name for the first-team squad and is in the very best place to be given opportunities to grow and develop into the elite player he looks to have the potential to be. He made his debut for the Bundesliga side only a day after turning 16 which goes a long way to show the expectations placed upon the young man's shoulders.

Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain, France, 17)

It says a lot that the 17-year-old midfielder has already broken into the Paris Saint-Germain first-team and even started seven of the first eight league matches in Ligue 1 as the club look to retain their league title. With all the money that has been invested into building a team capable of competing, to trust such a young player to be a huge part of the plans is a huge show of faith by Luis Enrique.

Zaire-Emery looks like an experienced and cultured player in the middle of the park with the composure of a seasoned veteran and the running power of a peak athlete. His ability to bring the ball forward and dominate games from the middle of the park alongside Manuel Ugarte showcase exciting signs that are on the horizon for the years to come, in which the French midfielder could be the centre-point of the PSG team for the next 15 years.

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain, 16)

At the age of 15, Yamal became one of the youngest players in La Liga history after being substituted during a 4-0 win over Real Betis in April 2023. He became Barcelona's youngest player to start a game in the competition after being handed his full debut earlier in the 2023/24 season. Barcelona legend, Xavi, has shown a massive amount of faith in the young winger as the Spanish manager has given Yamal game time in every game of the season so far.

Among the appearances he has had, two have come in the Champions League meaning he is already gaining valuable experience on the European stage. Yamal even made his debut for the senior Spanish squad and scored on his debut during a 7-1 win against Georgia. At 16 years old, many want to compare the Spaniard to a certain Argentine right-winger; who had a very successful spell at Barcelona, but it may come just too soon for that conversation.

Read more: Who Is Lamine Yamal? Stats, Salary, Physical Strengths And More

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund, Germany, 21)

Adeyemi had huge expectations placed on his young shoulders when playing for RB Salzburg as many of Europe's elite clubs were expected to be in the race to secure his signature. Borussia Dortmund were the destination of his choice, and few can blame the German with the Bundesliga outfit being well-known for developing young players into top-level stars.

After scoring 33 times in 94 games for his previous employers, the 21-year-old hasn't quite brought his shooting boots with him to Germany but has also been deployed on the left flank for the most part rather than through the middle. Averaging a goal every four games is a good enough base to grow and Adeyemi will even be hoping to get game time for his country at the upcoming European Championships next summer.

Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United, Argentina, 19)

Garnacho is in the unfortunate position of playing in the same position as the man that is arguably Manchester United's best player currently in the form of Marcus Rashford. The Argentine would likely be starting the majority of games for the club by now after impressing on many occasions during substitute cameos in the 2023/24 season if Rashford wasn't in his way.

While he is currently having to remain patient to get regular game time at Old Trafford, fans of the club are very excited to see what the youngster can become with his work ethic setting a particularly strong example to some of the senior players around him, as well as his electric pace and direct dribbling style. He has an incredible attitude and has showcased this during the 23/24 campaign. There are a couple of areas in his game to fine-tune and refine, but Garnacho has the potential to explode in the coming years if everything clicks.

João Félix (Barcelona, Portugal, 23)

Felix was snapped up by Atletico Madrid while he was still a teenager for an eye-watering fee of more than £100 million from Benfica. With such money being thrown around, it was expected that the Portuguese forward would be in contention for Ballon d'Ors by the age of 23. That is not the case, but not all because of the player himself. Things never really worked out in Madrid as Diego Simeone implements a certain kind of football that is not always geared towards the strengths of the attacking players.

READ MORE: Most expensive teenage XI in football history featuring Mbappe and Bellingham

With that being said, Felix is still supremely talented as has been shown for his country and current loan club, Barcelona. He has only managed to score three goals in eight appearances to this point for the Catalonian giants which is part of the problem the 23-year-old has faced in his career so far. Everything looks to be gorgeous to the eye and very effective until it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net. If he can master this skill, he will be seen in a very different light by many.

Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool, Hungary, 22)

It has been a year of change in the Liverpool midfield with the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Naby Keita moving on to new challenges after spending years with the club. Reds fans had cause for concern at the prospect of losing players who had done so well for the club over the years. These fears have already been eased by Szoboszlai's extremely impressive performances at Anfield so far.

The Hungarian is already the captain of his national team and looks to be a leader in the engine room for Jurgen Klopp's side only months into his career in England. The adoration the 22-year-old has received at his new club has gone to the extent that Liverpool fans have created an incredible new chant for Szoboszlai. He may have only scored two goals in the early stages of his time on Merseyside, but those goals against Aston Villa and Leicester City were absolutely beautiful after this skill was highlighted in his time with RB Leipzig.

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal, Brazil, 22)

Hot off the back of a game-winning cameo against Manchester City, the Brazilian winger has been a massive part of Arsenal's revival under Mikel Arteta. While the Gunners fell short of winning their first league title in almost 20 years, Martinelli formed part of one of the best front threes in the entire Premier League alongside Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

With 15 goals in 36 appearances during the 2022/23 campaign cemented the 22-year-old as one of the best wingers in the English top flight and certainly one of the top players under the age of 23. One for the future under Arteta, but also a player to keep an eye on in the present. If Arsenal are to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title in the 2023/24 campaign, Martinelli will be a key factor after his return from injury.

Rodrygo (Real Madrid, Brazil, 22)

The rise of Rodrygo at Real Madrid has gone somewhat under the radar due in large part to the successes of his fellow Brazilian on the opposing flank, but more on him later. Rodrygo formed part of a front three that dominated the Champions League in 2021/22 as they went on to become champions of Europe once again, and as a result his market value massively increased during 2022. The former Santos winger takes a regular place in the starting line-up of both Brazil and Real Madrid.

It is easy to push his contributions to one side due to the talent and impact of players around him, but the forward is always reliable and capable of popping up with an important goal. Only 38 goals and 33 assists in 176 games for the Spanish club may not look overly impressive on the surface but as he grows into being a more senior player, his experience at a young age will hold him in good stead.

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany, 20)

A long-term injury in a young player's career can go in one of two ways. Either the player can use that setback to spur them on to get back to the level they had initially shown, or the body of the player can break down and become injury-prone with the more strain put upon them. Fortunately for Wirtz, it appears that the latter is true as the German came back from a long spell on the sidelines and slotted back into Xabi Alonso's plans seamlessly.

The start to the 2023/24 campaign has been a strong one for Bayer Leverkusen as they look to compete with Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title. Wirtz will no doubt come up in conversations when clubs such as Manchester City and Liverpool draw up their potential transfer targets for the summer of 2024 should he continue to perform.

Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid, France, 23)

When Liverpool and Real Madrid go head-to-head for the signature of a young player, it is very hard to not sit up and take notice of said player. This was exactly what happened in the summer of 2022 as the finalists of the recent Champions League final both had their eyes set on the Monaco midfielder. It was the Spanish club that won that particular battle, as they did in the European final.

It was a tough opening campaign for Tchouameni in Spain as Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde and Luka Modric formed a formidable midfield three with very little room for anyone else to break in. Through the World Cup in the late stages of 2022, he found himself as a regular in the France team that reached the final and even scored a brilliant long shot against England in the quarter-finals. The 23-year-old is finding his feet in La Liga now also with a more confident swagger about his performances of late.

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City, Croatia, 21)

As if Manchester City didn't have enough of a dominant hold on English football, the treble winners decided to make their backline look even more formidable by signing Gvardiol in the summer. It comes after the centre-back had actually scored against the Citizens in the 2022/23 Champions League knockout stages. The defender was also a force to be reckoned with during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as he led his Croatia side to third place in the tournament with some rock-solid displays.

It is hard to believe that the defender is only 21 years old as his intelligence of the game is brilliant, with Gvardiol being an elite ball-playing defender who is just as comfortable at left-back as he is at centre-back. Partnering with Ruben Dias at the Etihad will make it an even more thankless task for Premier League strikers to come up against the Citizens.

William Saliba (Arsenal, France, 22)

Spoiler alert, Saliba is the highest-ranked centre-back on this list, and it is no wonder why. The Arsenal defence has almost transformed from being extremely leaky and error-prone to being one of the most dominant in the Premier League since his integration into the first team last season. Comparisons to the likes of Rio Ferdinand and Virgil van Dijk don't feel too far-fetched in terms of playing style with the Frenchman being commanding and very capable of playing out from the back.

At only 22 years old, it is remarkable that it can already be said that Saliba will go on to captain the team eventually if he gives his best years to the North London club. Central defenders being given the label of 'Rolls-Royce' is becoming too common in the game with so many being comfortable on the ball, but Saliba looks to be the real deal in this respect while on his way to becoming the best defender in the league.

Phil Foden (Manchester City, England, 23)

He may be approaching the territory of no longer being considered young in the world of football, but Foden has already been playing at the highest level for the better part of six years. In those six years, he has won five Premier League titles, one Champions League and several domestic cups, making him one of the most decorated players on this list.

Many would perhaps have the English playmaker higher on this list due to his achievements and ability on a football pitch being incredible, but there have been times when Foden has found himself out of favour with Pep Guardiola, which is through no real fault of his own as the Manchester City boss is known to rotate heavily. When the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva reach the end of their time in Manchester, it could present an opportunity for Foden to really step up and take his side forward.

READ MORE: 10 world-class English stars never appreciated by national side

Gavi (Barcelona, Spain, 19)

Gavi is seen as the future of Spanish football alongside a couple of other players to make this list. The young midfielder has all the skills required to make it to the very top and stay there for several years. Even with his smaller frame, his aggression is off the charts with the 19-year-old more than holding his own in midfield against much bigger players than him.

In August 2021, the midfielder made his La Liga debut at the age of 17 which is very impressive until it was overshadowed by Yamal two years later. There is a confidence within the youngster that borders on arrogance with the way he has opposing players chasing shadows in a desperate attempt to win possession from him. The Barcelona midfield will feature Gavi for the next decade at least with the club managing to get him tied down to a new contract.

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich, Canada, 22)

Many would be forgiven for thinking Davies was well over the age required to make it into this list with how long he has been the starting left-back at Bayern Munich. The Canadian is electric on the left-hand side of the defence for the German side with his blistering pace being a frightening prospect that many wingers in the world cannot compete with. To have played 164 games for the best side in the Bundesliga even with injury issues plaguing a lot of the time he has spent with the club is a strong case for Davies being the best young full-back in the world.

Not only is Davies a top defender, but he can also use this speed to help his side out on the attacking front, having been unplayable in the famous 8-2 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League in 2020. Davies' journey to the top of world football has been incredible, and it looks set to continue in an upward trajectory in the coming years.

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid, France, 20)

In a world of inverted full-backs, Camavinga could have proved himself to be the best in the entire business with his world-class displays in the role last season. While the long-term plan is for the Frenchman to be playing every week as a main part of the engine room for Real Madrid, it is always a good thing to have the versatility to start in the full-back role before moving into the centre of the pitch to dictate play.

At the moment, he appears to be the higher-rated young French midfielder in Carlo Ancelotti's side despite being three years younger than Tchouameni. The Italian manager trusts Camavinga to play in a multitude of positions even in the very biggest matches. It took a bit of time for the youngster to settle into life in Spain and get a regular starting spot, but now that everything has clicked, it is going extremely well.

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich, Germany, 20)

The jewel in the crown of both Bayern Munich and Germany, Musiala was the only player who could leave the 2022 World Cup with his head held high from the German camp after putting on some dazzling displays in Qatar. His unique dribbling technique that sees the 20-year-old slalom through opposing players with ease is a joy for fans to watch and a nightmare for other teams to deal with.

Even when midfielders and defenders look to resort to kicking Musiala, his strength and power shine through as he just keeps going. Being one of the first names on the teamsheet at the Allianz Arena is a remarkable feat for such a young player as there is a vast array of talent capable of playing in the engine room for the German champions.